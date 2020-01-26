Tottenham’s highly-rated starlet Troy Parrott wanted on loan by Championship side Charlton Athletic

Tottenham starlet Troy Parrott is wanted on loan by Championship side Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks have emerged as strong contenders to land Irish teenage striker Parrott, who has a string of Championship clubs keen to take him, for the rest of the season.

Parrott, 17, has made two first team appearances this season but Charlton will offer him the chance to play regular football.

Parrott also made his Ireland debut against New Zealand in November and his club progress is being closely monitored by his national team manager Mick McCarthy.

Charlton have proved themselves as an ideal place for developing young talent, which is likely to appeal to Parrott.

They took untried midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea in the summer and he made huge strides at The Valley in the first half of the season, making 26 appearances before being recalled and then picked up by Swansea..

Charlton hope Parrott can follow in his footsteps and are keen to bring in some fresh faces for manager Lee Bowyer after he signed a new three-year deal last week.

Parrott is highly thought of at the North London club and made his Premier League debut in December after being brought on as a substitute by Jose Mourinho against Burnley.

Spurs supporters have been keen to see Parrott get more game time, especially since Harry Kane’s long-term hamstring injury left José Mourinho with no recognised striker.

Though his last appearance was at the start of December, he was left out of Spurs’s squad for their FA Cup draw against Southampton yesterday.