Tottenham’s relegation from the Europa Conference League is unjust, but they are better off without it.

Tottenham’s elimination from the Europa Conference League is unjust, but they are better off without it.

Antonio Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2016-17 without having to deal with the added pressures of European football, and Spurs will benefit from his training methods as well.

As a result, Tottenham’s illustrious run in the Uefa Europa Conference League has come to an end.

While it lasted, it was depressing.

Spurs, who were dealing with a Covid outbreak at the time, were found to have forfeited their final group match against Rennes, handing the French side a 3-0 victory.

As a result of the decision, Vitesse Arnhem will face Rapid Vienna in the play-off round in February.

After Uefa ruled the match off, Antonio Conte insisted that Spurs still wanted to play.

“It’s not fair that we have to pay for something that isn’t our fault,” Conte said, and not without reason.

Despite Conte’s protestations about fairness, this result is unlikely to depress him too much.

The biggest pity is that Son Heung-min will miss out on a February reunion with his best friend in football and former Spurs teammate Kevin Wimmer, who is now with Rapid Vienna.

Conte and Spurs both have loftier goals than competing in a third-tier tournament aimed at minnows.

Winning it would have ended a 14-year trophy drought, but not the prestige Daniel Levy craves; elimination, on the other hand, would have added to the club’s embarrassment following the March debacle against Dinamo Zagreb.

Because there will be no European football in the first half of 2022, Spurs’ schedule will be less packed, making it easier to reschedule their three Premier League matches against Burnley, Brighton, and Leicester.

Conte will have more time to work with the team as a result.

Conte admitted after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool that he needs to “improve every single player that we have” if he wants to meet his targets.

He’s right, and luckily for Spurs, he’s an expert in this field.

Tottenham’s training schedule has been disrupted by a surge in Covid cases over the past fortnight, but Dele Alli and Harry Winks put in their best performances since the Mauricio Pochettino era against Liverpool after spending more time than usual at Hotspur Way.

Ryan Sessegnon gave his most assured performance in the film.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Europa Conference League elimination is unfair on Tottenham – but they are better off without it