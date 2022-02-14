Tottenham’s road back to glory days, according to Antonio Conte, will be long… but it’s looking more and more like a dead end.

Tottenham’s return to glory days, according to Antonio Conte, will be a long one… but it’s looking more and more like a dead end.

Due to the four Ts – team, tactics, transfers, and trophies – ANTONIO CONTE and Tottenham are in danger of missing out on the top four.

The Spurs manager keeps emphasizing that the road back to those glory days, those glory nights, will be a long one for the success-starved North Londoners.

However, the way things are going, it appears that it may be a dead end.

When Conte was brought in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo as manager in November, he appeared to be the answer to Tottenham’s trophy-less prayers.

And the former Chelsea manager’s first nine Premier League wins improved his new club’s performances, morale, league position, and chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Wolves’ 2-0 win on Sunday, however, condemned Conte and his stumbling Tottenham flops to a third straight Premier League defeat.

Since taking over at Atalanta in November 2009, the Italian had never suffered a hat-trick of League defeats.

Spurs are now in eighth place, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, with three games remaining.

Although the team’s recent performances and manager’s mutterings suggest otherwise, the Lilywhites are still in with a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

In his first season as manager, Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title.

That was after he had led Juventus to three Serie A titles and before he took charge of Inter Milan.

Tottenham is clearly proving to be a more difficult nut to crack for him.

Conte has repeatedly stated that he is not the first Spurs coach to be affected by this, ostensibly to protect his own reputation.

And he’s right.

Every coach and player who has worked for chairman Daniel Levy in the last 20 years could argue that their failures were due to unforeseen circumstances.

Conte is correct in claiming that he does not have the players at Tottenham to achieve the same level of success as he did at his previous clubs.

Though it’s also possible that if he did, he wouldn’t have been appointed in the first place.

Conte would have known when he took over at Spurs that the squad he was inheriting was not a patch on his previous ones.

Even when they were squeaking by in his early games, the new boss was quick to point out that it was a false position.

While you had to respect Conte’s alleged superior football knowledge, you couldn’t help but wonder why players like Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, and Davinson Sanchez,…

