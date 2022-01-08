Tottenham’s swap transfer bid for Weston McKennie was rejected by Juventus after Spurs offered Tanguy Ndombele in exchange.’

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR have reportedly had a swap offer for Weston McKennie turned down because Juventus refuse to pay Tanguy Ndombele’s wages.

Ndombele, 25, has only started one game under new manager Antonio Conte and is out of favor.

Juventus, according to Calciomercato, turned down the offer for Ndombele because they did not want to be burdened by the Frenchman’s wage bill.

Ndombele is said to earn up to £200,000 per week at the North London club, and Juventus’ priority is to cut costs.

After earning a starting spot in the Spurs lineup under previous manager Jose Mourinho, the deep-lying midfielder has spent most of Conte’s reign on the bench.

Since joining Spurs in the summer of 2019, he has made 90 appearances and scored 10 goals.

Conte has been harsh on his team recently, claiming that ‘we are a team in the middle’ and admitting that they are not ready to compete at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs’ players are now “fearing for their futures” as Conte considers a fire sale, with “more than a half-dozen players at risk.”

Meanwhile, Weston McKennie, a 23-year-old Juventus midfielder, was the subject of a proposed swap deal.

Tottenham reportedly offered £25 million for McKennie in a straight-up transfer, which the Italian giants also turned down.

Since joining the team, the American has had a roller-coaster ride.

Last summer, he was sent home from international duty after a Covid breach.

In 65 appearances for Juventus, the versatile midfielder has eight goals and three assists.

Juventus made the move permanent in March of last year, after initially loaning him out in 2020.

