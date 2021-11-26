Toulouse, according to Harrison Hansen, can dazzle their way into Super League survival.

Toulouse could dazzle their way to Super League survival, according to Harrison Hansen.

As the Super League’s French connection doubles, HARRISON Hansen believes Toulouse can stay around for more than one season.

And his FIFTH-placed club can do so by dazzle opponents with their fast-paced rugby.

Following their promotion from the Championship, the French side will play Huddersfield at home on Saturday, February 12.

Catalans had opened their 2022 season two days earlier with a rematch of the Grand Final at St Helens.

Now, veteran Hansen, who returned to Super League after being rejuvenated by the Covid-19 lockdown, believes Sylvain Houles’ men can thrive.

“We’ve got Super League quality players and we’ve added to them,” the 36-year-old said.

“At the beginning of last year, we had a Super League-ready team, but we had to work hard to get there.”

We put in a lot of effort and achieved our goal, which was a lot more satisfying.

“We bring our own style of rugby to the field.”

Sylvain lets us play what we see and throw the ball around, so we’re pretty impromptu.

“It’s appealing, but we also have discipline.”

Training has become more intense, and we will need to be extremely fit.

We have everything else, but it’s useless if we don’t have ourselves.

“We know Super League will be much tougher, but if we continue to attack the way we do now, we’ll cause problems.”

“I can already sense the excitement.

When we walk around the towns we live in, there is a lot more awareness, and a lot more people recognize us.

“Our stadium will be one of the best in the league off the field.

Huddersfield at home will be a tough test, but we’ll be ready.

“It’s a huge deal for Toulouse.”

They’ve been waiting for it for a long time.”

While Hansen and several other former Super League stars have returned, Toulouse has promoted Johnathon Ford after a decade in France.

He is confident, however, that they will survive, saying, “I believe we can.”

You must have faith in yourself when confronted with any challenge.

If you didn’t, you wouldn’t be out on the field.

“We’ve been discussing Super League for a few years.

That’s why we brought people like Harrison over, so we’re not going to ask, “How’s it going?”

“We’ve been carrying ourselves as Super League players; professionalism was a big motivator.”

