Tour de France: Corona virus forces the Great Loop to move

President Emmanuel Macron himself has given Christian Prudhomme’s last glimmer of hope for a Grand Départ on June 27. On that summer day, the Tour de France organizer wanted the 107th tour of France to go ahead in Nice, despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

While almost the entire sports summer with the European Football Championship, Olympia and Wimbledon had already been called off for 2020, those responsible for the tour around Chef Prudhomme set a deadline of May 15 to decide on the originally planned staging of the largest cycling event in the world . On Easter Monday, France’s President finally put an end to this plan in his third TV address to the nation during the Corona crisis. On Tuesday, the organizers of the German Press Agency announced that a start on June 27 was no longer possible and that the race was being postponed.

In addition to extending the strict exit restrictions to at least May 11, Macron stated that “events with large audiences could only be held in mid-July at the earliest.” Prudhome’s plans to have the tour take place from June 27th to the big showdown in Paris on July 19th despite all the adversity are likely to have been shattered.

“Only two world wars were able to stop the Tour de France”

It seemed like a time game with no real chance of victory, how long Prudhomme and large parts of the cycling scene insist on a scheduled tour. Prudhomme had already drawn attention in March when he confidently announced: “For the Tour de France, I can only say: Only two world wars were able to stop the Tour de France.” While the pressure on the International Olympic Committee and the European Football Union increased steadily at the beginning of the Corona crisis, criticism of the organizer ASO has so far been limited. Prudhomme even wants to see a tour with an audience, which seems impossible given the hundreds of thousands of spectators on the streets.

“In the name of Tour de France, the most important word is France,” the 59-year-old Prudhomme recently said to the portal “Sports-Auvergne.fr”. “The health situation in the country is what matters.” If the tour does not take place, “it means that the country is in a catastrophic situation”. France has been hit hard by the pandemic, with 14,967 deaths by Monday. That should have convinced Prudhomme now.

Insight is also slowly coming to those involved in the peloton. A tour starting on June 27th in Nice? Rather not feasible. A tour across the country with full streets and huge fan zones? Not really either.

Pro Degenkolb would go on tour without a spectator

After all the spring classics and the prestigious Giro d’Italia had to be postponed, the struggle for dates now begins in the rest of the year. “We have the tour, the giro, the tour of Spain and five great classics. If you somehow accommodate this year, the cycling year is still saved,” said Bora-hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk of the German Press Agency.

The trend is currently going in the other direction – not just in cycling. While the tour has so far held onto the start at the end of June, the Australian Open in tennis, for example, is already considering a tournament without an audience – for January 2021.

The biggest goal of those involved is to somehow save the tour this year to guarantee the important TV broadcast and to secure sponsorship money. John Degenkolb, tour stage winner 2018, could also imagine the exclusion of all viewers, as was already done recently at Paris-Nice. “Even if the fans on the track are of course the salt in the soup – if the situation does not allow otherwise, this is a realistic option,” said the 31-year-old at “t-online.de”.

Postponement instead of rejection – it’s about money

In the considerations, the tour should have priority over the Vuelta, the Giro and the classics. The reason for this is not just prestige and history, but above all the money. “The Tour de France is the most important event of the year, not only for us, but also for our sponsors. When that takes place, you can look over everything else generously”, reasoned Denk.

Numerous managers and drivers have already signaled that the tour date plays a subordinate role. So if the organizers around Prudhomme make a decision, instead of a rejection there should be a postponement to save time. The public question also becomes subordinate for drivers and team bosses at the latest when their own future depends on answering this question. “May 11th will be the beginning of a new stage,” said Macron on Easter Monday. Since these words, it’s still a question of when the starting shot for the first stage of the Tour de France 2020 will be given.