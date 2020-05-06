Tour de France, Giro, Paris-Roubaix… The new cycling dates in 2020

After the reopening of the roads to the practice of cycling, amateur or professional, from May 11, here are the riders confined to training courses until July 31, know their program of the autumn races. In agreement with all the stakeholders, the UCI (International Cycling Union) has established a revised schedule which will start with the Strade Bianche on 1er August in Italy to end with the arrival of the Tour of Spain on November 8.

→ LIVE. Coronavirus: the latest information in France and worldwide

“These dates, crucial for the stakeholders, however remain naturally subject to the lifting, until the end of the season, of the restrictions established by the competent authorities in the territories concerned”, David Lappartient, French president of the UCI, said in a statement on Tuesday (May 5th). As a reminder that the French government can still impose limited assistance for the start of the Tour de France, which will start, as already announced in mid-April, in Nice on August 29.

If all goes well, the two main French races – outside the Tour de France – impacted by the postponements, Paris-Roubaix and the Critérium du Dauphiné, will therefore be contested. The pavement race, scheduled for October 25, will be completed for the first time with a women’s edition, the start of which will be given a few hours before that of the boys, as is already the case with the great Belgian classics.

The Critérium du Dauphiné, postponed from early June to mid-August, will be shortened by eight to five stages, always keeping its specificity “mountain”. The start will remain on August 12 in Clermont-Ferrand and the last four stages, the most difficult, will be identical until the arrival on August 16 in Megève (Haute-Savoie).

Promotions

A shorter Tour of Spain

As expected, the Tour of Spain, initially scheduled for August 14, is the main victim of this new calendar. He will close the season, but cut three days of racing. The Tour of Italy (Giro) will take place in its entirety, as will the biggest classics of the day, Tour des Flandres, Milan-San Remo, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Amstel Gold Race. Note that the national championships may be held at the end of August, just before the start of the Tour de France. The world championship will take place as planned the week following the arrival of the Grande Boucle in Paris.

————————-

The dates of the main races

1er August, Strade Bianche (Italy); August 5-9, Tour of Poland; August 8, Milan-San Remo; August 12-16, Critérium du Dauphiné (France); August 25, Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France; August 9-September 20, Tour de France; September 7-14, Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy); September 11, Quebec Grand Prix (Canada); September 13, Grand Prix of Montreal (Canada); September 30, Flèche Wallonne (Belgium); October 3-25, Tour of Italy; October 4, Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium); October 10, Amstel Gold Race (Netherlands); October 11, Ghent-Wevelgem; October 14, Across Flanders (Belgium); October 18, Tour des Flandres (Belgium); October 20-November 8, Tour of Spain; October 25, Paris-Roubaix (France); October 31, Tour of Lombardy (Italy).