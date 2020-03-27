Tour de France: towards a 2020 edition behind closed doors? – rts.ch

After the Euro and the Tokyo Olympics, the Tour de France remains the last of the giant sporting events to remain standing. Several scenarios are being studied, including the closed door, less than a hundred days before the Grand start of the 2020 edition scheduled for June 27 in Nice.

The daily The team relays an interview with the Minister of Sports in France, Roxana Maracineanu, granted to France Blue. In it, she explains that “all scenarios are under study“Among them the closed door.

“The Tour de France business model is not based on ticketing but on television rights. In this period of confinement, everyone is aware and responsible “, developed the Minister. “Everyone understood the benefits of staying at home and therefore privileging the television show rather than the live show. Finally, it would not be so disadvantageous since we could follow it on television.“

agencies / lper