Towie’s Chloe Brockett says, “Jack Grealish invited me to a party night thriller at villa and we had a great time.”

Towie’s Chloe Brockett says, “Jack Grealish invited me to a party night thriller at the villa, and we had a great time.”

England footballer Jack Grealish spent the night at a hideaway villa partying with a Towie star.

After an all-day boozing session at a beach club, Chloe Brockett, 21, told how the £100m Man City ace, 26, whisked her to his Greek hideaway.

While partying with friends, footballer Jack Grealish took Towie’s Chloe Brockett back to his holiday villa for the night.

Sasha Attwood, the England ace’s childhood sweetheart, cheered him on at the Euros Final, and Chloe partied with him just days later.

The following week, Jack and Sasha, 25, were photographed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on a romantic vacation.

The £100 million Manchester City and former Aston Villa winger told Chloe the trip was a training camp, according to the reality star.

After we revealed his secret dates with TV star Emily Atack and Love Island winner Amber Gill, Jack has been linked to three more ladies.

“Jack and I just happened to be in Mykonos at the same time and in the same place,” Chloe said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday.

He was someone I had never met or spoken to before.

Before the Euros, I had never heard of him, but I watched him play for England.

“When we first met in Toy Room, he went straight for me.

I’m not sure if he recognized me from Towie, but he said hello and we started talking.

“My initial impression of him was that he was incredibly charming, chatty, and friendly.

And he’s obviously attractive.

He appeared to be a lovely young man.”

“He didn’t use a chat-up line,” she continued, “and we had a great time talking, drinking, and enjoying ourselves.”

Later, he invited me back to his villa, and I agreed.”

Last June, The Sun on Sunday reported that Jack and Sasha, who met at school in Solihull, West Midlands, had reunited after a brief breakup, with sources claiming that the footballer considered model Sasha to be his “secret weapon” off the field.

Chloe was a regular at England’s matches, including the final on July 11 last year, and later that month she partied with Jack and friends at exclusive club Toy Room, which has a neon wall sign that reads “Sinners are always welcome.”

With a drinks menu that includes a £72,450 nebuchadnezzar (20 bottles) of Ace of Spades champagne, the venue claims to be the island’s “hottest private club du jour.”

He was complimenting me profusely.

He suggested she return to his villa after a few hours, and she agreed.

After the Euros, Jack was venting his frustrations with England teammates Kyle Walker, Mason Mount, and Ben Chilwell, among others.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

He was being very complimentary. After a few hours, he suggested she come back to his villa and she agreed. A source