Towie’s Chloe Brockett says, “Jack Grealish invited me to a party night thriller at villa and we had a great time.”

While partying with pals, footballer Jack Grealish took Towie’s Chloe Brockett back to his holiday villa for the night.

Sasha Attwood, the England ace’s childhood sweetheart, cheered him on at the Euros Final, and Chloe partied with him just days later.

The following week, Jack and Sasha, 25, were photographed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on a romantic vacation.

The £100 million Manchester City and former Aston Villa winger told Chloe the trip was a training camp, according to the hairdresser-turned-reality star.

After we revealed his secret dates with TV star Emily Atack and Love Island winner Amber Gill, Jack has been linked to three more ladies.

“Jack and I just happened to be in Mykonos at the same time and in the same place,” Chloe said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday.

He was the first person I’d ever met or spoken to.

Before the Euros, I had never heard of him, but I watched him play for England.

“When we first met, he went straight for me in Toy Room.

I’m not sure if he remembered me from Towie, but he introduced himself and we struck up a conversation.

“My initial impression of him was that he was very charming, chatty, and friendly.”

And he’s obviously attractive.

He appeared to be a lovely young man.”

“He didn’t use a chat-up line, and we had a wonderful time talking, drinking, and enjoying ourselves,” she continued.

Later, he invited me back to his villa, which I accepted.”

Last June, The Sun on Sunday reported that Jack and Sasha, who met at school in Solihull, West Midlands, had reunited after a brief breakup, with sources claiming that the footballer considered model Sasha to be his “secret weapon” off the field.

Chloe was a regular at England’s matches, including the final on July 11 last year, and later that month she partied with Jack and friends at exclusive club Toy Room, which has a neon wall sign that reads, “Sinners are always welcome.”

With a drinks menu that includes a £72,450 nebuchadnezzar (20 bottles) of Ace of Spades champagne, the venue claims to be the island’s “hottest private club du jour.”

He was complimenting me a lot.

He suggested she return to his villa after a few hours, and she agreed.

After the Euros, Jack was letting off steam with England pals Kyle Walker, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, and…

