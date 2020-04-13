Toy boys, models & court cases: Inside Neymar’s colorful family life after the news his mum is dating fan 30 YEARS her junior

Following the news that Neymar’s 52-year-old mother is dating one of the footballer’s ‘superfans’ who is 30 years her junior, we take a peak behind the curtain at the colorful family life of one of the sport’s biggest names.

When you become a global icon of Neymar’s magnitude, it’s of no surprise that the glare of the world’s media will become fixed upon you, and perhaps doubly so when practically everything you do can be spun into an eye-catching headline.

The latest media frenzy surrounding the the life of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior involves his mother, Nadine Goncalves, and the newest ‘toyboy’ in her life, the 22-year-old Tiago Ramos – a fan who has taken his love of Neymar and, well, transplanted it to other members of the PSG man’s family.

Ramos first contacted Neymar on social media three years ago in which he told the star that he wanted to be his “brother” but, if the tales surrounding his love life prove accurate, he might go one step further by becoming his idol’s step-father.

“I see you playing and I’m very motivated. I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamer who does not give up on my goals,” Ramos wrote to Neymar several years ago. “One day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother and play together. Stay with God, much success and joy.”

Of course, this latest glimpse into Neymar’s personal life comes as little surprise given the stories which have emerged from his camp in recent times. A look at his social media profile also shows his profound love for his sister, Rafaella Beckran, and highlights an unusual ‘curse’ that the player has for injuries in or around the time of her birthday each year.

Football fans have been quick to notice a pattern in Neymar’s injury history which show him curiously missing matches around the March 11 date of her birthday. In fact, he has been injured or suspended for her birthday every single year since the 2014-15 season, leading to speculation from some quarters that the superstar may well be feigning injury at that time every year in order to celebrate with his sibling.

Such is Neymar and his sister’s mutual devotion that they have tattoos of each other. Neymar has an image of Beckran on his right arm, while she has her brother’s eyes inked on her left arm.

Beckran has become something of a celebrity in her own right. She has moved into the world of modelling and has amassed a sizeable social media following of more than five million fans – though this tally still pales in comparison to the 137 million followers in which her brother can boast on the social media platform Instagram.

The link to Neymar’s strange injury history in March every years has even been noted by some of his rivals.

“I like to play with the best and Neymar is one of them,” Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos once joked when asked about speculation linking Neymar with a move to the Spanish capital. “What we would have to negotiate is his sister’s birthday.”

Neymar’s father, Neymar Silva Sr., was also a professional footballer back in his day but didn’t quite reach the heights of his prodigious son and instead forged his energies into ensuring the best possible training and development for his son – leading to a not insignificant check winging his way upon his son’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Some have even referred to Neymar Sr. as his son’s ‘puppet master’, referencing the grip that he has over his son’s career.

Neymar Sr was by his son’s side in a Spanish court in 2016 when they faced accusations of irregularities from Santos regarding the big-money switch to the Catalan giants.

The latest generation of the Neymar family, meanwhile, is his son, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, who was born in 2011 when Neymar was just 19-years-old. Davi’s mother Caroline was also a teenager when the child was born and despite their relationship ending before the birth of their son, they remain in regular contact with Davi splitting time between both of his parents.

And if the lineage of the Neymar family continues to ring true, there may well be another superstar in the family. Davi has already been noted as a potentially promising player and was at one point enrolled in the FCB Escola – a training program run by Barcelona where he played alongside the children of the likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez.

And given the relatively small age difference between Neymar and his son, it isn’t against the realms of possibility that they may share a football pitch one day and judging by the praise that Neymar showers his son with on social media, there are few things that would make him happier.