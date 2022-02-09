Trabzonspor, a former Turkish Cup champion, has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Trabzonspor have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Trabzonspor, the nine-time Turkish Cup winners, advanced to the quarterfinals of the domestic competition on Wednesday, defeating Altas Denizlispor, a lower division club, 2-1.

In the eighth minute, Trabzonspor’s Huseyin Turkmen scored the game’s first goal in Denizli’s western province.

Mustafa Cecenoglu scored from a tight angle in the 58th minute to bring Denizlispor back into the game.

Jean Evrard Kouassi, an Ivorian winger for Trabzonspor, scored on his debut to give his team a 2-1 victory.

In the 77th minute, the 27-year-old received a through ball and scored on a one-on-one.

In January, Kouassi joined Trabzonspor from Wuhan FC of China.

The Turkish Cup was last won by Trabzonspor in 2020.

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor advanced to the Turkish Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, defeating Atakas Hatayspor 2-0.

On the same day, Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Royal Hastanesi Bandirmaspor 4-2 to advance to the last eight.

After Thursday’s matches, the last 16 stage will come to an end.

In Istanbul, defending champions Besiktas will face Goztepe, while Aytemiz Alanyaspor will face Adana Demirspor at home.

The quarterfinals will be played between Gaziantep FK, VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk, Yukatel Kayserispor, Demir Grup Sivasspor, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor, and Trabzonspor.

Thursday’s matchups:

Aytemiz Alanyaspor vs. Adana Demirspor (Aytemiz Alanyaspor vs. Adana Demirspor)

Goztepe (Besiktas)