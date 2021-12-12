Trabzonspor extends its winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 victory over Adana Demirspor.

Trabzonspor extends their winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 victory over Adana Demirspor.

In 27 Turkish Super Lig matches, the Black Sea Storms have not lost a game.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Saturday, Trabzonspor defeated Adana Demirspor 2-0 in a Turkish Super Lig week 15 match.

In the 26th minute, Trabzonspor’s Anthony Nwakaeme scored the opening goal at Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon.

In the 54th minute, veteran midfielder Marek Hamsik put The Black Sea Storms up 2-0 at home.

Trabzonspor is on an eight-game winning streak and has not lost in the Turkish Super Lig in 27 games.

With 39 points, the team is in first place in the Super Lig, while Adana Demirspor is in tenth place with 20 points.

– Galatasaray make do with a point at home.

Galatasaray drew 2-2 against Altay at home on Saturday.

Cesar Pinares gave Altay the lead in the 17th minute at NEF Stadium in Istanbul.

In the 34th minute, Halil Dervisoglu equalized, bringing the first-half goals to an end.

Mbaye Diagne scored in the 79th minute to give The Lions hope, but Daouda Bamba scored on a penalty kick in the 86th minute to put an end to those hopes.

In their last four Super League matches, the Lions have failed to win.

With 23 points, Galatasaray is sixth in the Turkish Super Lig, 16 points behind Trabzonspor.

With 18 points, Altay is currently ranked 13th.

– Results from Saturday:

Alanyaspor drew 0-1 with Sivasspor.

Adana Demirspor 2-0 Trabzonspor

Galatasaray drew Altay 2-2.