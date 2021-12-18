Trabzonspor won 2-0 against Hatayspor to keep their Super Lig title hopes alive.

Trabzonspor won 2-0 against Hatayspor to keep their Super Lig lead.

Trabzonspor maintain their lead in the Turkish Super Lig with a total of 42 points.

On Saturday, leaders Trabzonspor defeated Atakas Hatayspor 2-0 in a Turkish Super Lig match.

Djaniny opened the scoring for the home side in the 24th minute at Trabzon’s Medical Park Stadium.

Andreas Cornelius doubled the lead to give his team an incredible home victory.

Last week, Trabzonspor lost their first match of the season to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor.

They are nine points ahead of second-placed Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who defeated Fraport TAV Antalyspor 1-0 at home on Saturday.