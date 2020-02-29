Track Worlds: Thomas takes the lead in the omnium – Fil Info

Good operation for Benjamin Thomas, who won the scratch on Saturday, the first event of the Open World Championships in Berlin track. The Open, entered in the program of the Olympic Games, is a combined discipline of four events, including the first is the scratch, where runners compete over 10 km as in an online race. Thomas, vice-world champion last year, escaped 10 laps from the finish with Briton Matthews Walls, and the two men managed to take a lap in the peloton.Thomas already has two gold medals at the Worlds on his record, both acquired in 2017, on the omnium and in American, associated with Morgan Kneisky. In 2019 in Pruszkow (Poland), he had taken the money from the omnium behind the New Zealander Campbell Stewart.