Trade rumors about Russell Westbrook have been circulating since Wednesday night.

The NBA trade deadline for 2022 is less than 24 hours away.

Is it possible that Russell Westbrook will be moved?

Unless they’re willing to take on Houston’s John Wall in exchange for a draft pick, it appears unlikely that the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to find a trade partner for Westbrook.

However, speculation is growing after Russell Westbrook’s injury news on Wednesday night – he’ll miss his first game of the season –

Russell Westbrook Trade Speculation Growing Wednesday Night

LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out, per Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 10, 2022

Bringing back this Jan. 21 column to refresh memories on the Russell Westbrook-to-Houston trade concept: https://t.co/1OGsnIwZkk The Rockets want the Lakers’ 2027 first-rounder. Russ would become a buyout candidate if such a trade ever went down. A DNP doesn’t really factor in. https://t.co/ivBIJ9yvf0 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2022