Trainer David Pipe eyes Cheltenham triumph for Brinkley

Trainer David Pipe is eyeing potential Cheltenham Festival targets for Brinkley after the five-year-old gelding produced an eye-catching performance in landing the West Berkshire Mencap ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.

The grey, making his stable debut after being bought out of Elizabeth Doyle’s yard in Ireland, looked a smart prospect in landing the extended 2m4f event by 15 lengths.

Pipe admitted he is still learning about him but could not hide his delight after he stayed on in great style under Tom Scudamore.

Pipe said: ‘Hopefully he is nice horse for the future. He will probably end up being a three-miler, and while he is entered at Cheltenham – in the Ballymore Properties Novices’ Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – we will talk to the owner and see how he comes out of it.

‘We bought him on the premise he would be a nice horse and hopefully he will develop into one. He is still a baby. We are still learning about him.

‘Watching him walking about in the paddock, he was looking at everything and he is still a bit green, but he galloped all the way to the line and that’s what counts.’