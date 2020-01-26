Tranmere vs Manchester United – FA Cup Fourth Round: Live score and updates

Tranmere host Manchester United at Prenton Park this afternoon as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to progress to FA Cup fifth round.

The Red Devils who have lost their last two games scraped through the FA Cup third round after a 1-0 win in a replay with Wolves who held them to a goalless draw in the first game.

Rovers will be hoping they can knockout the struggling giants to make it the second Premier League they’ve dismissed from the competition after winning 2-1 in their replay with Watford.

Sportsmail’s Jack Kinnersley will provide live FA Cup coverage of Tranmere vs Man United including score, lineups and build-up.

So they sold Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s best goalscorer to Inter Milan. They loaned his best defender to Roma. His best midfielder is available for weddings and birthday parties but very rarely for football matches…

Fred is smiling, Solskjaer is smiling, not too many others. Nerves? Reading into it too much? Probably.

The muddy pitch has been a cause of concern ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer complaining about ‘divots everywhere’ in the buildup.

Tranmere XI: Davies, Ridehalgh, Monthe,Morris, Ferrier, Jennings, Caprice, Perkins, Blackett-Taylor, Clarke, Danns.

Subs: Pilling, Mullin, Gilmour, Payne, Hepburn-Murphy, Wilson, Woods.

Manchester United XI: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Andreas, Lingard, Martial, Greenwood.

Subs: Grant, Bailly, Williams, Fred, Mata, James, Chong.

He’s still in the job somehow, perhaps winning the FA Cup might give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a chance at managing Manchester United next season.

But that didn’t save Louis van Gaal. Anyhow, Solskjaer has been picking some strong line-ups in the competition so far and up next it’s Tranmere away today.

Is a giant killing on the cards?