Transfer hammer: Lukas Podolski moves to RTL

With new additions like Jan Hofer and Pinar Atalay, RTL is not only strengthening its news expertise. The channel is also making major upgrades in the entertainment sector. After comedy icon Hape Kerkeling, RTL is now hiring another fun guy: Lukas Podolski.

“That’s soccer. Sometimes the better one wins.” True. And: “80 percent of you and I also scratch each other’s balls sometimes.” Who would want to contradict that. From there: “Now we have to roll up our heads. And the sleeves, too, of course.”

There’s no question about it – Lukas Podolski’s sayings are legendary. And so the former national soccer player has taken the hearts of fans by storm not only on the pitch, but also off it. You simply have to like “Poldi.” So who would be better predestined to move into show business after his playing days than him?

Thought, said and done. And so, following the expiration of his contract with Turkish first-division club Antalyaspor, the 36-year-old is now signing on as a new entertainment specialist at RTL. The broadcaster made the announcement in a virtual press conference under the hashtag “RTLTransfercoup.”

First assignment “Supertalent”

“He’s a family man, a spectator favorite, a world champion – and now he’s one of us,” read a video clip played to introduce the RTL newcomer. Podolski didn’t miss the fun of coming into the studio with a cardboard cutout of national coach Joachim Löw, where he was received by RTL managing director Henning Tewes and RTL head of entertainment Kai Sturm.

The two media executives first presented their new signing with a jersey bearing the number 10 before going into more detail about the playmaker’s future position at the station. For example, Podolski will initially take on the role of judge on “Supertalent.”

“A great format,” “Poldi” praised the show. He was “totally happy” and looking forward to being a part of it in the future. But this is probably just the beginning of Podolski’s new career, even if he does not yet want to officially confirm his final departure from professional soccer. “We talk about sports, we talk about other entertainment formats,” Tewes held out the prospect.

More news next week

On “Supertalent,” Podolski will of course have a few more colleagues at his side, Sturm meanwhile explained. “But we’re not talking about that today.” Only in the coming week there will probably be more news to announce.

For now, however, it’s “roll up your heads!” for Podolski. The “Kölsche Jung,” who has also played soccer in England, Italy and Japan, does not have far to go to his new workplace. After all, RTL’s headquarters are located in the middle of Cologne-Deutz.

Even before Podolski signed on, it had become known that comedy icon Hape Kerkeling had also been signed by RTL and was working with the channel on innovative programming ideas. The flagship format “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” is getting a complete makeover under the leadership of Florian Silbereisen.

In addition to the entertainment segment, RTL is also vigorously expanding its news division. Among others, news professionals Jan Hofer and Pinar Atalay have been recruited to strengthen the station’s information offering.