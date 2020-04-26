Transfer insider claims Liverpool want £110m trio this summer

Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, according to Bleacher Report football insider Dean Jones.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a €58m (£50m) move for Werner, who is being viewed as a back-up option to their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Cantwell, meanwhile, has been brilliant for Norwich in their first season back in the Premier League with the Canaries ‘likely’ to demand £30million for his services with Liverpool linked.

Phillips is one of the best players in the Championship with a host of clubs understood to be chasing his signature and he is also understood to be valued at around £30m.

Speaking in a Q&A on Bleacher Report, Jones confirmed that Liverpool “WILL” sign Werner, while Cantwell and Phillips are both targets.

When asked how close Liverpool are to signing Werner, Jones said: “Everything I’m hearing is that this WILL happen. The only confusion comes with this pause in activity and how hard it is to negotiate and have discussions right now because of the travel ban.

“I’m told Werner is desparate to play in the Premier league. I know he’s linked with a lot of English clubs, but if he’s going to come he has to go to a team that’s really challenging.

“Plus there’s the lure of Klopp, so that make Liverpool his top destination. If he leaves Lepzig, which is looking likely, it’s his only real landing spot.”

Jones added: “Outside of Werner, they want a midfielder, but it would be more of a squad player like Cantwell from Norwich or Kalvin Phillips of Leeds. I think that gives you an idea of how Liverpool wants to strengthen and add depth rather than another elite signing.”

