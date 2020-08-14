Transfer news LIVE: £40m Harry Winks to Man City EXCLUSIVE, Cristiano Ronaldo Barcelona shock – latest gossip

TRANSFER season has reached fever pitch with the summer window in full flow.

And Barcelona have reportedly been offered the mouthwatering chance to pair Cristiano Ronaldo up with Lionel Messi.

Football fans will finally begin returning to stadiums next month — but might not be allowed to sing.

A further easing of lockdown rules announced last night will also see snooker lovers back in the Crucible this weekend for the World Championship.

Trials of allowing some fans back in stadiums will be tested later that month ahead of a planned full rollout in October.

In transfers, Willian’s move to the Arsenal will be “announced soon and is decided”, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Gunners were also joined by Juventus in the Thomas Partey race and the Atletico star is ‘very interested’ in joining the Italians.

And in another Gunners blow Napoli reportedly ‘agreed terms with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ but that could mean Kalidou Koulibaly could now leave for Manchester United.

At Chelsea, supporters were hailing “super-agent” John Terry after he posted a holiday snap of him and West Ham ace Declan Rice together.

The pair had a catch up on holiday and Blues and Hammers fans were arguing non-stop about whether the Instagram post was significant.

Jan Oblak insisted ‘there will be time to talk’ about a Chelsea transfer as the Atletico Madrid star left the door open for a move.

Atletico are also closing in on a deal for Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic which will please Blues fans.

And Man Utd joined the Ben Chilwell race along with Chelsea as Leicester are demanding an £80m fee for the left-back.

Staying at Old Trafford, SunSport exclusively revealed United have demanded £20m for Chris Smalling with Roma desperate for a permanent switch with his future still up in the air.

And the Red Devils were given another Jadon Sancho warning as another Dortmund chief said: “We are very happy he’s staying.”

United are also said to have put off the rest of their summer transfer business to seal the £108m Sancho deal after ‘offering Dortmund star pay CUT’.

But they could face a bidding war as Dortmund hope to delay transfer until next summer.

It also emerged Jack Grealish is ‘set for crunch talks with Aston Villa on his return from holiday’ amid interest from United.

Across Manchester, City entered the £27m Thiago Alcantara transfer race with Pep Guardiola ready to offer more to land Bayern Munich midfielder.

Guardiola also wants City to make a shock move for Harry Winks.

The England midfielder is facing an uncertain future under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham – but his old rival Guardiola is a serious admirer of the player.

Elsewhere, SunSport exclusively revealed Fulham will make a dramatic late run to sign Antonee Robinson in a bid to beat Sheff Utd and West Brom to the £1.5m Wigan defender.

Jan Vertonghen reportedly ‘agreed a free transfer to Benfica’ and is set to sign a three-year deal after undergoing a medical.

In Scotland, Celtic completed the signing of striker Albian Ajeti who joins in a £5m move from West Ham on a four-year contract.

And in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly “offered to Barcelona to link up with Lionel Messi” with his Juventus future in doubt.

It also emerged Juve are ready to sell Paulo Dybala with Man City and Real Madrid keen.

Away from transfers, Premier League stars were warned to STOP posting holiday snaps on social media over quarantine fears on their UK return.

And next season, the Prem is set for fixture chaos at start of the campaign with the initial four rounds of the Carabao Cup crammed into the first month.

FA Cup replays were also AXED for 2020/21 in a desperate bid to get the competition finished in the jam-packed season.

And finally, FA CUP prize money has been slashed by half for next season as the financial crash in football because of Covid-19 continues to bite.

ON GUARD – EXCLUSIVE

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to make a shock move for Harry Winks.

The England midfielder is facing an uncertain future under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham – but his old rival Guardiola is a serious admirer of the player.

Winks, 24, signed a new five-year contract with Spurs only last summer under Mauricio Pochettino.

But the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton is likely to see his first-team chances limited next term.

Winks is believed to be one valuable asset who could be allowed to go, if Spurs attract a bid in excess of £40million.

Winks is seen as a Spanish-style midfielder, excellent in possession, and regarded as ‘very much a Pep player and not a Jose player’.

Spectators will be made to sign up to a new code of behaviour.

It will make them take full responsibility for themselves and others by not attending if they have Covid symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with them.

And strict crowd management plans will be enforced with one-way entry and exit and staggered arrival times.

Seating will be socially distanced and hand washing and sanitiser stations set up.

But no trials are scheduled for the North West, which remains under stricter control.

CROWDS COMING BACK!

Football fans will finally begin returning to stadiums next month — but might not be allowed to sing.

A further easing of lockdown rules announced tonight will also see snooker lovers back in the Crucible this weekend for the World Championship.

Rugby matches and racing at Goodwood are also on the list of approved “pilot” events in the coming weeks.

But capacity will be capped and all fans will likely be urged not to chant or shout for fear of spreading the virus.

The new Premier League season starts on September 12.

Trials of allowing some fans back in stadiums will be tested later that month ahead of a planned full rollout in October…

WAIT ON JADON

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jadon Sancho for another year — to start a bidding war next summer.

Manchester United are not giving up on the England winger, 20, and have put all other transfer business on hold to chase a deal.

But the German giants want to wait for the financial impact of coronavirus to clear so big guns like Barcelona and Real Madrid bid against United and they can get the top price.

The news will anger the Red Devils, who have been negotiating for two months and offered £70million rising to £110m.

But Dortmund wanted more up front, while the player has snubbed pay of £220,000 a week.

Sancho was sure he would be a United player by now but has not yet spoken about it publicly.

“I think it would be the same if this was to happen again at City.

“He has been brought in by their owners specifically to win the Champions League, whether he likes it or not.

“They were winning the Premier League before he arrived.

“So he hasn’t so far achieved anything at City that nobody else has.

“He can say what he wants about not being judged on the Champions League because he has to protect himself — but he has been brought in to win this tournament.

“I’m not saying he would be unsuccessful if he doesn’t manage to win it. But he would not have done what was on the tin.”

EUR KIDDING

Rio Ferdinand almost choked on his ice cream as Pep Guardiola tried to convince the hundreds and thousands.

Manchester City boss Pep insisted this week he would not be a failure if he did not deliver the Champions League trophy to the Etihad.

But Ferdinand, who skippered Manchester United to Europe’s biggest honour in 2008 disagreed.

He said: “Listen, with the competitive spirit Guardiola has, the perfectionist he seems to be and the obsessive nature he has, he would not be happy if he walked away from City without winning the Champions League.

“He was probably more successful at Bayern Munich than he has been at City but the fact he didn’t win the Champions League in Germany will always taint his time there.

“That is due to the level he has operated at in the past and the standards he set himself at Barcelona…

CAN’T PEREIR IT

Andreas Pereira is going to leave Manchester United despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleading with him to stay, according to reports.

Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo report he is on his way but the Norwegian “tried in vain” to make him stay.

He was recently linked with a move to Brazilian side Santos.

PAIN IN THE ARSENAL

Willian’s agent has slammed Arsenal’s previous transfer policy by accusing the club’s former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat of “cock ups”.

Kia Joorabchian – who represents Cedric Soares, David Luiz and Gunners bound Willian – has been labelled as having too much influence on Arsenal’s transfers since Mislintat left his role in January 2019.

But when asked about his links with Arsenal’s dealings the super-agent took a swipe at Mislintat.

He told talkSPORT: “People forget about the previous guy, Sven.

“He made a bunch of cock-ups with players he brought in at very, very large numbers.”

CAREER DRIVEN

EA Sports have released their latest trailer for Fifa 21, ahead of the game’s October 6 release date.

The promo focuses on career mode, which appears to have had quite the revamp.

Vice-president of EA Nick Wlodyka told Goal: “The Career Mode is very important for this year.

“We’ve really made the biggest investments we’ve ever made to make sure we’re delivering exactly what our players are asking for.

“We’ve had so much feedback over the past few years from our players wanting to see more things they can control in career mode.

“We listened to what they want to be able to do, things they haven’t been able to do in the past.”

WHAT THE CUP?!

FA Cup prize money has been slashed by half for next season as the financial crash in football because of Covid-19 continues to bite.

The Football Association have been forced to lower the money forked out to teams across the competition – hitting those most in need the hardest.

Semi-pro and lower league teams are fighting for their survivals following the coronavirus pandemic and many were hoping a decent Cup run might be able to keep them alive.

Last year teams who won a game in the extra preliminary round were awarded £2,250 while the losers collected £750 – but those payments have been reduced to £1,125 and £325 respectively.

Winning a fourth qualifying round tie to make the First Round proper had been worth £18,750 to a club, but next season that reward is slashed to just £9,375…

KOULED OFF

Manchester United have been dealt a blow after Napoli were said to have agreed terms with Gabriel Magalhaes – with Kalidou Koulibaly now set to quit.

A host of Premier League clubs – including Arsenal and Tottenham – were interested in the £22million-rated Lille centre-back.

His brother and sister even started following the Gunners on Instagram.

But Napoli appear to have won the race for Magalhaes, according to Manchester Evening News.

DOR SLAMMED SHUT

Manchester United have been thrown yet another Jadon Sancho transfer warning, after a latest Dortmund chief declared “we are very happy he’s staying”.

Dortmund legend Sebastian Kehl, who now works within the club, has reiterated his delight that their No7 will in fact be staying for the 2020-21 campaign.

He told Kicker: “It was important to clarify this subject. Of course, we are aware of Jadon’s appeal [in the market]but we also know how important he is for our team.

“He is a player who can make the difference in every game. He had an outstanding past year with 17 goals and 17 assists [in the Bundesliga].

“He gives the team something extra and we are very happy that he is staying, as his team-mates have already stated in recent days.”

STARTING GUNN

Willian will complete his free transfer to Arsenal this weekend after leaving Chelsea, according to reports.

The Brazilian star, 32, is rumoured to have agreed to a three-year contract worth £100,00 a week with the Gunners.

Talks over a new contract at Stamford Bridge stalled after Blues chiefs refused to offer more than two years.

On Thursday, Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, confirmed his client’s next career move would be announced soon.

And now, the Daily Mail have claimed it will be to Arsenal – and will be as early as this weekend.

NO SMALL FEE – EXCLUSIVE

Manchester United are demanding £20million for Chris Smalling this summer – with Roma still desperate to snap him up.

The England defender, 30, returned to Old Trafford last week after his loan with the Serie A giants ended.

He still has two years left on his £130,000-a-week deal, which Roma were forced into paying a large chunk of.

SunSport understands the ex-Fulham ace would be willing to take a sizeable pay cut to secure a move away.

However, the Giallorossi are only willing to fork out around £15m for him, which United have rejected.

…

“The Premier League can then express why they are ignoring a petition of more than 100,000 people.

“Why are they ignoring a call from the government?

“The situation at Newcastle highlights a much broader problem within football. And that is, who exactly is running football in this country?

“There’s a lot of executives and a lot of appointees but we are sadly lacking a voice of reason for supporters associations at any level.

“These organisations operate in secrecy and the only thing they bear in mind is the finances for their own organisations when there is a lack of voice from communities up and down this country

“Showing them this lack of respect is outrageous.”

‘WHY ARE THEY IGNORING THE GOVERNMENT’

AN MP has demanded the Premier League face a government grilling over the failed Newcastle takeover.

Ian Lavery wrote to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to push for answers as the Prem maintains a wall of silence.

Magpies owner Mike Ashley and the Saudi Arabian-led consortium remain desperate to revive the £300m deal.

The bid was withdrawn on July 30, with the potential buyers blaming the Prem for scuppering the takeover.

More than 100,000 fans signed a petition, and were joined by over 50 MPs and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in calling for clarity.

Lavery, the Labour Wansbeck MP, said: “I have written to the chair of the DCMS committee asking if he would consider a session with the Premier League…

…

It reads: “Those at the bottom of the merit table, and those who complete fewer than 10 matches, do not qualify.

“Payments to those who complete fewer than 20 matches are discounted (by 40 per cent up to 14 matches and 15 per cent up to 19).

“The distribution is otherwise based on a set number of “shares” which are split in the manner specified in the document, with the first ranked referee receiving the most shares.

“A further email is sent on behalf of Mr Riley after the end of the season referring to PGMOL’s Board having confirmed the size of the pot.

“The maximum payment for 2014-15 was around £3,500 and the lowest was under £700.

“Mr Riley’s evidence was that merit payments would be made as indicated unless the referee group had had a ‘catastrophic’ season, which he thought might happen if the EFL was dissatisfied with the overall level of service.”

RED ENVELOPE

Premier League referees will receive a performance-related bonus – despite a season of shoddy officiating.

Despite the unpopular introduction of VAR, officials will yet again pocket some extra cash as they have done in previous campaigns.

A meeting will be held on September 12 to decide on the bonus figure each referee will receive although the total amount remains unknown.

All referees in each four divisions who have taken charge of more than ten games are eligible.

That is unless they have endured a “catastrophic” season, according to Sky Sports.

According to court documents written by Premier League referee chief Mike Riley, it informs refs of the size of their bonus…

SNAP IT SHUT

Premier League stars have been warned to STOP sharing holiday snaps on social media over fears of their quarantine whereabouts on their return to the UK.

Top-flight clubs are set to kick off their pre-season plans as early as next week following a condensed summer break.

A hatful of players are currently enjoying a quick break in the sun – with the likes of Dele Alli, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Frank Lampard all making the most of their few weeks off.

But now Sportsmail have claimed stars have been urged to ditch social media in a bid to avoid awkward questions surrounding their whereabouts during periods of self-isolation.

Spanish hot-spots such as Marbella and Ibiza are favourites amongst the world’s best footballers.

NO DRAMEHS

Newly-promoted Leeds have signed full-back Cody Drameh from Fulham.

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of full-back Cody Drameh from fellow Premier League side Fulham

— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 13, 2020

LATE TO THE PARTEY

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Thomas Partey with Juventus reportedly keen to bring him to Italy.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is understood to be the Gunners’ No1 target this summer, but they are struggling to meet his £45million release clause.

It has been claimed that the North Londoners would have to give Partey wages in excess of £200,000-a-week to convince him to join.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to land the Ghanaian international, but knows Arsenal will have to sell players in order to fund a move for him.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this could lead the Old Lady to poach his signature from under Arsenal’s nose.

They claim that Andrea Pirlo is keen to sign a defensive midfielder after Blaise Matuidi joined Inter Miami.

IT WON’T BE LONG

Kia Joorabchian also confirmed the announcement of Willian’s transfer to Arsenal is imminent.

He told talkSPORT: “It won’t be long before we announce it. We know where he is going.”

COCK-UP FC

Kia Joorabchian has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal’s recruitment policy, despite the fact that one of his clients is about to sign for them.

Joorabchian laid into to former sporting director Sven Mislintat for the Gunners’ recent transfer flops.

He told talkSPORT: “People forget about the previous guy, Sven.

“He made a bunch of, I don’t like to use the word, but, cock-ups with players he brought in at very, very large numbers.”

POSH MOVE

Man Utd youngster Ethan Hamilton has joined Peterborough United on a two-year deal.

Darragh MacAnthony announced the transfer on Instagram.

Delighted to announce new signing of 21 year old Ethan Hamilton who joins our CM ranks at @theposhofficial on a 2 year deal 👌🏻

