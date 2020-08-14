Transfer news LIVE: £40m Harry Winks to Man City EXCLUSIVE, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona’ – latest updates and gossip

THE transfer window is in full swing with speculation reaching fever pitch.

Barcelona have reportedly been offered Cristiano Ronaldo while SunSport has exclusively revealed that Man City are looking at signing Tottenham’s Harry Winks for £40m.

Follow ALL of the latest transfer gossip, news and updates below…

WILLIAN WANTS TROPHIES

Willian has revealed why he decided to join Arsenal.

The 32-year-old said: “I’m very excited to become an Arsenal player – I can’t wait to start training and playing with my team-mates.

“I decided [to join]because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have a new project with Mikel Arteta.

“I think this club deserves to shine again and I want to be a part of this project – to be a part of the Arsenal family is amazing. I’m very happy to do that.

“I come to try to win trophies, because this club deserves to win again, and I think you have to do the best as possible to win every game.

“I always train hard and go on the pitch giving 100 per cent to help this team to win games and to win titles as well.”

STAT’S INCREDIBLE

Here are Trent Alexander-Arnold’s numbers this season.

The Premier League’s young player of the year has been so impressive.

Games played 38

Goals 4

Assists 13

Passes 2440

Passing accuracy 76.7%

Crosses 238

Successful crosses 36

Corners 162

Passes in opposing half 1536

Pass accuracy in opposing half 72.1%

STRAIGHT A’S FOR TRENT

Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League’s young player of the year award.

No surprises there – what a season the Liverpool right-back has had!

MIKEL ARTETA ON WILLIAN

The Arsenal boss said: “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us.

“We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and]he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

“He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.

“I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

BREAKING

Arsenal have completed the signing of Willian after the Brazilian left Chelsea.

SECOND BITE AT DYBALA

Manchester United could reportedly be handed a second chance to land Paulo Dybala.

The Red Devils launched a failed bid last summer to sign the Juventus ace but could yet have another opportunity to seal a deal.

La Gazetta dello Sport reports the Serie A champions will consider selling Dybala IF they receive a massive transfer fee.

United will have to cough up around £90million to secure the services of the Argentine playmaker.

Dybala looked to be close to a Premier League move last summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and Spurs both interested.

The 26-year-old appeared to have a falling out with the Turin-based club and was offered around.

BUILDING FOR REGS

Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the chase for Sevilla’s Sergio Reguillon, who is on loan from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 23-year-old left-back has emerged as one of the Blues’ top targets since Leicester slapped an £80million price tag on Ben Chilwell’s head.

According to AS, Mikel Arteta is also interested in the Real Madrid-owned full-back.

Sevilla are set to play Manchester United in their Europa League semi-final on Sunday, after beating Wolves in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal already have a difficult situation with one of Real Madrid’s players, as the Gunners hope Dani Ceballos is staying next season, preferably on loan.

BEEK’S NO FLYING BIRD

Donny van der Beek has revealed he is happy to stay at Ajax, despite interest from Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

He told Fox Sports: “It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers.

“Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax and I am still proud to be there.

“If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now.

“There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out. I’m still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun.

“If I also play at Ajax next season, I still have a lot of fun. You won’t hear me complaining.”

WILLIANAIRE

Arsenal are set to pay Willian £220,000-a-week, it’s claimed.

The staggering sum puts the club at risk of a backlash having just made 55 staff redundant.

The former Chelsea player, who became a free agent at the end of the season, is on the verge of completing his move to Arsenal.

The Mail report that the 32-year-old’s huge weekly wage is made up of a signing on fee, loyalty payments and other bonuses.

It works out at around £11.4million a year, and a total of £34m over the course of the three year contract.

The report adds that there will be an option for a fourth year.

With a deal expected to go through this weekend, it’ll come hot on the heels of the club announcing a flood or redundancies.

THE THICK OF IT

The new football season will be the most hectic in history.

Premier League, FA and Carabao Cup dates were released yesterday as part of an eight-month coronavirus-enforced fixture pile-up.

It means:

Fans will finally be allowed to return to stadiums next month — but the Government will cap the number allowed inside and supporters may be banned from singing for fear of spreading the killer Covid-19 bug.

The new Prem season kicks-off on September 12, concluding on May 23, with the Champions League and Europa League finals to be played in the following week.

DEFINITE MEANS DEFINITE

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is adamant Jadon Sancho is NOT for sale and that “definite means definite.”

The Westfalenstadion supremo has warned Manchester United their stance on the deadline for Sancho leaves “no room for interpretation.”

United are confident that Dortmund will still negotiate with them, despite setting an August 10 deadline for completing the deal for the England winger.

Watzke told RTL: “We are Westphalians.

“We agreed on this rule, which Zorc explained on Monday.

“For a Westphalian, definite means definite. Jadon will play with us for the 2020-21 season. There is no room for interpretation.”

NO CASH IN THE LATIC

Wigan Athletic face a race to find a buyer by the end of the month  or their EFL future is in doubt, writes ALAN NIXON.

The club’s administrators revealed the shock news after their latest bidder pulled out and admitted they would NOT run the club when the season starts.

They said: “We have set a deadline of August 31 on the basis that the new season starts a week later.

“The reason for this is we will be responsible for the team and fulfilment of the fixtures. Understandably if no buyer is available we do not wish to commit to something we cannot see through.”

Player sales are on-going with Kieffer Moore moving to Cardiff for £1.8million.

AUCTION HOUSE

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jadon Sancho for another year — to start a bidding war next summer.

Manchester United are not giving up on the England winger, 20, and have put all other transfer business on hold to chase a deal.

But the German giants want to wait for the financial impact of coronavirus to clear so big guns like Barcelona and Real Madrid bid against United and they can get the top price.

The news will anger the Red Devils, who have been negotiating for two months and offered £70million rising to £110m.

But Dortmund wanted more up front, while the player has snubbed pay of £220,000 a week.

Sancho was sure he would be a United player by now but has not yet spoken about it publicly.

S-KAI HIGH PRICES

Chelsea have been handed a huge transfer boost with Bayer Leverkusen saying Kai Havertz CAN leave if “certain conditions are met”.

The Blues have been strongly linked with making a move for the £90million-rated striker this summer.

Speaking to German magazine Kicker, Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said: “No decision has been made yet.

“I’d like to repeat myself by emphasising that we’re talking about a wonderful footballer.

“There is nothing new in this regard.

“We have a clear and mutual agreement with him and his representatives that he can only leave if certain requirements are met. Otherwise he will stay.”

GOOD MORNING FOOTY FANS

Football fans will finally begin returning to stadiums next month — but might not be allowed to sing.

A further easing of lockdown rules announced last night will also see snooker lovers back in the Crucible this weekend for the World Championship.

Trials of allowing some fans back in stadiums will be tested later that month ahead of a planned full rollout in October.

In transfers, Willian’s move to the Arsenal will be “announced soon and is decided”, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Gunners were also joined by Juventus in the Thomas Partey race and the Atletico star is ‘very interested’ in joining the Italians.

And in another Gunners blow Napoli reportedly ‘agreed terms with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ but that could mean Kalidou Koulibaly could now leave for Manchester United.

At Chelsea, supporters were hailing “super-agent” John Terry after he posted a holiday snap of him and West Ham ace Declan Rice together.

The pair had a catch up on holiday and Blues and Hammers fans were arguing non-stop about whether the Instagram post was significant.

Jan Oblak insisted ‘there will be time to talk’ about a Chelsea transfer as the Atletico Madrid star left the door open for a move.

Atletico are also closing in on a deal for Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic which will please Blues fans.

And Man Utd joined the Ben Chilwell race along with Chelsea as Leicester are demanding an £80m fee for the left-back.

Staying at Old Trafford, SunSport exclusively revealed United have demanded £20m for Chris Smalling with Roma desperate for a permanent switch with his future still up in the air.

And the Red Devils were given another Jadon Sancho warning as another Dortmund chief said: “We are very happy he’s staying.”

United are also said to have put off the rest of their summer transfer business to seal the £108m Sancho deal after ‘offering Dortmund star pay CUT’.

But they could face a bidding war as Dortmund hope to delay transfer until next summer.

It also emerged Jack Grealish is ‘set for crunch talks with Aston Villa on his return from holiday’ amid interest from United.

Across Manchester, City entered the £27m Thiago Alcantara transfer race with Pep Guardiola ready to offer more to land Bayern Munich midfielder.

Guardiola also wants City to make a shock move for Harry Winks.

The England midfielder is facing an uncertain future under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham – but his old rival Guardiola is a serious admirer of the player.

Elsewhere, SunSport exclusively revealed Fulham will make a dramatic late run to sign Antonee Robinson in a bid to beat Sheff Utd and West Brom to the £1.5m Wigan defender.

Jan Vertonghen reportedly ‘agreed a free transfer to Benfica’ and is set to sign a three-year deal after undergoing a medical.

In Scotland, Celtic completed the signing of striker Albian Ajeti who joins in a £5m move from West Ham on a four-year contract.

And in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly “offered to Barcelona to link up with Lionel Messi” with his Juventus future in doubt.

It also emerged Juve are ready to sell Paulo Dybala with Man City and Real Madrid keen.

Away from transfers, Premier League stars were warned to STOP posting holiday snaps on social media over quarantine fears on their UK return.

And next season, the Prem is set for fixture chaos at start of the campaign with the initial four rounds of the Carabao Cup crammed into the first month.

FA Cup replays were also AXED for 2020/21 in a desperate bid to get the competition finished in the jam-packed season.

And finally, FA CUP prize money has been slashed by half for next season as the financial crash in football because of Covid-19 continues to bite.

ON GUARD – EXCLUSIVE

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to make a shock move for Harry Winks.

The England midfielder is facing an uncertain future under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham – but his old rival Guardiola is a serious admirer of the player.

Winks, 24, signed a new five-year contract with Spurs only last summer under Mauricio Pochettino.

But the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton is likely to see his first-team chances limited next term.

Winks is believed to be one valuable asset who could be allowed to go, if Spurs attract a bid in excess of £40million.

Winks is seen as a Spanish-style midfielder, excellent in possession, and regarded as ‘very much a Pep player and not a Jose player’.

…

Spectators will be made to sign up to a new code of behaviour.

It will make them take full responsibility for themselves and others by not attending if they have Covid symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with them.

And strict crowd management plans will be enforced with one-way entry and exit and staggered arrival times.

Seating will be socially distanced and hand washing and sanitiser stations set up.

But no trials are scheduled for the North West, which remains under stricter control.

CROWDS COMING BACK!

Football fans will finally begin returning to stadiums next month — but might not be allowed to sing.

A further easing of lockdown rules announced tonight will also see snooker lovers back in the Crucible this weekend for the World Championship.

Rugby matches and racing at Goodwood are also on the list of approved “pilot” events in the coming weeks.

But capacity will be capped and all fans will likely be urged not to chant or shout for fear of spreading the virus.

The new Premier League season starts on September 12.

Trials of allowing some fans back in stadiums will be tested later that month ahead of a planned full rollout in October…

WAIT ON JADON

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jadon Sancho for another year — to start a bidding war next summer.

Manchester United are not giving up on the England winger, 20, and have put all other transfer business on hold to chase a deal.

But the German giants want to wait for the financial impact of coronavirus to clear so big guns like Barcelona and Real Madrid bid against United and they can get the top price.

The news will anger the Red Devils, who have been negotiating for two months and offered £70million rising to £110m.

But Dortmund wanted more up front, while the player has snubbed pay of £220,000 a week.

Sancho was sure he would be a United player by now but has not yet spoken about it publicly.

…

“I think it would be the same if this was to happen again at City.

“He has been brought in by their owners specifically to win the Champions League, whether he likes it or not.

“They were winning the Premier League before he arrived.

“So he hasn’t so far achieved anything at City that nobody else has.

“He can say what he wants about not being judged on the Champions League because he has to protect himself — but he has been brought in to win this tournament.

“I’m not saying he would be unsuccessful if he doesn’t manage to win it. But he would not have done what was on the tin.”

EUR KIDDING

Rio Ferdinand almost choked on his ice cream as Pep Guardiola tried to convince the hundreds and thousands.

Manchester City boss Pep insisted this week he would not be a failure if he did not deliver the Champions League trophy to the Etihad.

But Ferdinand, who skippered Manchester United to Europe’s biggest honour in 2008 disagreed.

He said: “Listen, with the competitive spirit Guardiola has, the perfectionist he seems to be and the obsessive nature he has, he would not be happy if he walked away from City without winning the Champions League.

“He was probably more successful at Bayern Munich than he has been at City but the fact he didn’t win the Champions League in Germany will always taint his time there.

“That is due to the level he has operated at in the past and the standards he set himself at Barcelona…

CAN’T PEREIR IT

Andreas Pereira is going to leave Manchester United despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleading with him to stay, according to reports.

Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo report he is on his way but the Norwegian “tried in vain” to make him stay.

He was recently linked with a move to Brazilian side Santos.

PAIN IN THE ARSENAL

Willian’s agent has slammed Arsenal’s previous transfer policy by accusing the club’s former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat of “cock ups”.

Kia Joorabchian – who represents Cedric Soares, David Luiz and Gunners bound Willian – has been labelled as having too much influence on Arsenal’s transfers since Mislintat left his role in January 2019.

But when asked about his links with Arsenal’s dealings the super-agent took a swipe at Mislintat.

He told talkSPORT: “People forget about the previous guy, Sven.

“He made a bunch of cock-ups with players he brought in at very, very large numbers.”

