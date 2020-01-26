Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester United, Tottenham and more

With the large majority of Premier League clubs now having played their final round of top flight fixtures before deadline day, attention may now turn towards grabbing a late January deal in the transfer market.

There are just seven days of the transfer window left with clubs across Europe battling it out for their mid-season targets before the end of the month.

Want to know who your club are looking to purchase? Follow our live transfer blog to find out as Sportsmail keeps you updated with all the latest news.

West Ham defender Winston Reid is a target for MLS clubs Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC.

The 31-year-old New Zealand international has been blighted by injuries but has battled back to fitness in recent weeks to put himself in contention for a first team recall under manager David Moyes.

Inter Milan are hoping to complete the signing of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen by Monday.

The Denmark midfielder’s future has been one of the biggest talking points the window due to the uncertainty around it since the end of last season, when he stated his desire to seek a fresh challenge outside of the Premier League.

Roma have agreed a deal to sign Barcelona winger Carles Perez on loan till the end of the season with an obligation to buy for £11m.

The Giallorossi have been on the hunt for an attacking reinforcement since Nicolo Zaniolo’s season ending injury sustained during a match against Juventus.

Southampton have held further talks with Tottenham over a deal for full-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 22-year-old is valued at £12million by Tottenham, who are pushing for a permanent deal over a loan.

Barcelona have lodged a £67million bid for Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder as they look to provide cover for the injured Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan frontman will be out of action for four months after undergoing knee surgery following the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, and the Catalan outfit are in need of reinforcements as they scrap with Real Madrid for LaLiga.

Manchester United will hand a five-year deal to Sunderland starlet Logan Pye to see off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to reports.

The 16-year-old is turning heads after some impressive displays for the Black Cats’ youth teams, and now the Red Devils want to secure his signature as they look to build for the future.

Good morning and welcome to Sportsmail’s transfer news live. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest transfer news as we get it throughout the day, with Premier League clubs only having a few short days left to do business before the window slams shut.

First up, Manchester United are looking to prise a young talent from the clutches of their rivals…