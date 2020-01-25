Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make contact with Atletico over Thomas Lemar

With the large majority of Premier League clubs now having played their final round of top flight fixtures before deadline day, attention may now turn towards grabbing a late January deal in the transfer market.

There are just seven days of the transfer window left with clubs across Europe battling it out for their mid-season targets before the end of the month.

Want to know who your club are looking to purchase? Follow our live transfer blog to find out as Sportsmail keeps you updated with all the latest news.

Host commentator

Liverpool are set to target Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz after seeing a £47 million bid for Isco rejected by Real Madrid.

READ THE FULL STORY BELOW

Barcelona’s efforts to sign Rodrigo on loan until the end of the season still have some way to go, with the Spanish giants being told a £50million obligation to buy clause has to be included in the deal.

Are they really going to agree to that?

READ MORE BELOW

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a January transfer move for out of form star Thomas Lemar, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options.

Good morning and welcome to today’s live transfer blog.

We will be bringing you right up to speed with all the latest news and developments throughout the day.

So, stick with us!

First up, a bit of news coming out of France this morning regarding Arsenal and a former target.