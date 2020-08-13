Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offered to Barcelona’, Newcastle confident of Hendrick signing – latest gossip

TRANSFER season has reached fever pitch with the summer window in full flow.

LISB-ON HIS WAY

Jan Vertonghen will complete his move to Benfican imminently.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter.

Jan Vertonghen to Benfica is a done deal. Three years contract and contract to be signed on next hours. Here we go 🔴 #transfers #Benfica #THFC

…more about Ndombele deal: Inter are now focused on Eu. League, then they’ll be back in talks with Tottenham. Nothing agreed atm. ⚪️

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2020

CHIL’S COLD WAR

Chelsea are braced for a bidding war for Ben Chilwell, after Leicester slapped an £80million price tag on his head.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are also in the race for the defender, who is a Blues fan.

Chelsea have reportedly made an initial bid for Chilwell, which is considerably less than Leicester want.

And they are reluctant to up their cash offer any more, potentially opening the door for United to move in.

FIXTURE PILE-UP

The first FOUR rounds of the Carabao Cup will be crammed into the first month of the season in order to get the competition played, writes DUNCAN WRIGHT.

EFL bosses have been forced to get creative with the fixture list in order for their cup tournament to be staged following the delayed start to the new season.

The first round, involving EFL sides, will be played on September 5 – one week before the league campaigns are due to kick-off.

Then rounds two, three and four will be staged each midweek from September 15/16 – which will include the Premier League sides.

Top flight teams enter the tournament in the second round, except for those involved in European competitions who come in a round later.

The condensed timescale mean Premier League clubs are expected to play a minimum of SIX matches in the first three weeks of the new season – every weekend and midweek from September 12.

KEYBOARD WARRIOR TRACKED DOWN

The Premier League has revealed it went after a fan in Singapore for threatening and abusive messages received by Brighton’s Neal Maupay.

They said in a statement:

Threatening and abusive messages received by the player were reported to the Premier League via its online abuse reporting system.

Premier League investigators believe that they have tracked the location of the person responsible to Singapore and have now filed an official police complaint.

The Premier League is liaising with local authorities and will support all subsequent legal action on behalf of Neal Maupay.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The abuse Neal received is wholly unacceptable.

“We responded immediately to seek justice on his behalf, which in this case meant identifying the perpetrator, tracking them to where they live, and then pursuing legal action accordingly.“

ZECH’S IN THE POST

Arsenal youngster Zech Medley has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan.

The defender, 20, broke into the first team last season but was limited to one appearance on the bench this year in the Europa League.

Medley, who joined from Chelsea as a kid in 2016, was a regular in the Under-23 side that finished sixth in Premier League Two but is now moving on.

The 6ft 5in former England youth star will spend 12 months at the Priestfield Stadium after the Gills beat off interest from a number of clubs for his signature.

Announcing the move on their website, manager Steve Evans said: “The lad has taken his time, spoken to numerous clubs and he is a superb addition.

“I would like to acknowledge the support of Mikel Arteta and his staff at Arsenal for agreeing that Zech should continue his education here.”

ALLAN KEY

Newcastle youngster Tom Allan has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan – after signing a new two-year deal with the Magpies, writes OSCAR PAUL.

The forward, 20, is yet to make a league appearance for Newcastle but made his debut in the FA Cup against Rochdale in January.

The Geordie set up a goal for Joelinton in that game and finished the season as Newcastle’s leading scorer at under-23 level.

Toon boss Steve Bruce wants him to get first-team experience at Accrington but told him he will get opportunities in the future at St. James’ Park.

Buzzing to sign a new contract with Nufc and to also join @asfc.official on loan this season 😁#nufc #ourstanley

FAT CHANCE

Manchester United have made a renewed move for Barcelona star Ansu Fati as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils and Borussia Dortmund are at a stalemate over a deal for the England winger’s valuation.

Now Sport claims that has led Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to make a fresh enquiry for the 17-year-old Nou Camp wonderkid.

However, they state Barca have again informed them the forward is not for sale under any circumstances.

Fati scored seven goals in 24 La Liga appearances during his breakthrough campaign alongside Lionel Messi and the rest of their star-studded squad.

Super agent Jorge Mendes was reportedly involved in talks over a move to United earlier this summer.

HELPING HEND

Newcastle are confident of making free agent Jef Hendrick their first summer signing, writes OSCAR PAUL.

The midfielder, 28, left Burnley after four years and was reportedly a target of AC Milan.

Aston Villa have also been sniffing around, but Steve Bruce is hopeful of landing the Republic of Ireland international.

The Toon boss is working on a limited budget after the Saudi Arabian-led takeover collapsed.

And with loanee Nabil Bentaleb unlikely to return and youngster Matty Longstaff leaving the club at the end of his contract, Hendrick will provide much-needed competition in the middle of the park.

STAYING PUT

Versatile wide-man Marvin Johnson has penned a new deal at Middlesbrough, writes OSCAR PAUL.

Johnson was an ever-present under boss Neil Warnock, who kept the Teesiders in the Championship after replacing Jonathan Woodgate.

The 29-year-old signed an extension in July to finish the season and will remain at The Riverside until next summer at least.

Johnson joined Boro in 2017 and has made 60 appearances.

Warnock said: “Since I came here he has improved on a weekly basis and I’m delighted to keep him here.

“He was excellent for us during the end of last season, I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen, and I think I can improve him even more during my time here.”

WELCOME TO MIAMI

David Beckham has hailed Blaise Matuidi after the star joined Inter Miami from Juventus.

Miami chief Becks posted on his Instagram: “I was lucky to play with Blaise in Paris and I saw what an amazing player and person he is so I cannot wait for him to bring that talent to our club.

“Blaise you are a great person and you will find an amazing new home in Miami for you and your beautiful family.

“To have a World Cup winner in our team, the first to join @MLS is such an honour for us.

“You have lifted many trophies in your career my friend and I know you share my dream that you will win more with us.

“I couldn’t be happier that you have chosen @intermiamicf.”

Welcome to #lafamilia @blaisematuidiofficiel 🙌🏼. I was lucky to play with Blaise in Paris and I saw what an amazing player and person he is so I cannot wait for him to bring that talent to our club. Blaise you are a great person and you will find an amazing new home in Miami for you and your beautiful family. To have a World Cup winner in our team, the first to join @MLS is such an honour for us. You have lifted many trophies in your career my friend and I know you share my dream that you will win more with us. I couldn’t be happier that you have chosen @intermiamicf

WILL HE LING-ER?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Jesse Lingard to stay at Manchester United – but cannot guarantee game time for the midfielder.

According to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, the Norwegian boss is keen to keep the academy graduate, 27, at the club.

He said: “Like Paul Pogba, he’s got a year left on his contract, another option of 12 months as well.

“Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Lingard to stay, Lingard loves United, but he can’t be given assurances on first-team football.

“He’s not in the first XI at the moment and very rarely makes the bench it has to be said. He’s unlikely to get those reassurances of playing time in the future.

“So decisions have to be made for Lingard, and indeed Pogba, but they will be made once United have a better idea of potential arrivals.”

AGENT JT

Chelsea fans hailed “agent” John Terry after the club legend posed with transfer target Declan Rice.

Terry posted a snap on Instagram alongside West Ham‘s Rice.

He captioned the shot: “What a CB partnership this would have been @declanrice.

“I’m playing LCB though…Good to catch up mate, Unbelievable player who will continue to get better and better.”

The Blues released West Ham star Rice as a teenager but are eager to bring him back to West London.

And the England international commented on the post: “Was great to see you & have a catch up after so long geeza! Top man JT.”

HANDS IN YOUR POCKETS

SON’S NUMBER ONE

Son Heung-min’s run from his own half against Burnley has been named the Premier League’s goal of the season.

Son’s Solo Stunner 😲

Son Heung-min’s dazzling run and goal against Burnley has been crowned Premier League Goal of the Season 👑 pic.twitter.com/dwSdnuQV3B

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2020

PEPPED AT THE POST?

Manchester City are reportedly set to hijack Liverpool’s move for Bayern Munich ace Thiago Alcantara.

Pep Guardiola has already managed the Spain international twice during his stints in the dugout at Barcelona and the Allianz Arena.

Thiago only has a year left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions and is looking for a new challenge.

The 29-year-old midfielder is said to be eager to join Liverpool to work with Jurgen Klopp.

And Bayern boss Hansi Flick has confessed he WILL sell – but only if the Reds meet Thiago’s £27million valuation.

Yet the transfer has since stalled with Liverpool first needing to flog SEVEN stars, including Champions League hero Divock Origi.

CAN’T PAS ON HIM

Rio Ferdinand has branded Chelsea “crazy” for flogging Mario Pasalic to Atalanta for peanuts.

After seeing his performance for the Serie A side against PSG, the former Manchester United defender was not impressed.

He said on BT Sport: “Crazy, It’s crazy!

“He was a Chelsea player for six years! They’ve just sold him for £12m.”

BROUGHT TO BROOK

Sheffield United want to resign former player David Brooks from Bournemouth. The Welsh midfielder, 23, is in demand with Liverpool and Tottenham also admirers.

And relegated Bournemouth will sell if they get an offer which matches their £35million valuation.

The Blades also want to bring Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale back. He came through their academy but a £12m bid was rejected last week.

ZIE YOU LATER

Former Manchester United and Leicester keeper and World Cup winner Ron-Robert Zieler has completed his move to Koln.

The 2014 World Cup winning keeper, who was back-up to Manuel Neuer in Brazil, is on loan until the end of the season.

Welcome home, Ron! 🔴⚪#effzeh have loaned out Ron-Robert #Zieler from @Hannover96 until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/leu4KgMRKS

— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) August 13, 2020

NOU KIND OF GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to Barcelona in a shock move to link-up with Ballon d’Or rival Lionel Messi.

Despite a record-breaking campaign in front of goal and another Serie A title, the Juventus superstar’s season ultimately ended in disappointment.

Defeats in the Suppercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia final were compounded by crashing out of the Champions League to Lyon on Friday.

The shock European exit cost Maurizio Sarri his job while Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim that Ronaldo was also considering his future.

The 35-year-old has reportedly offered the chance to conquer France alongside Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has sensationally claimed that a return to LaLiga with Barcelona is another option for Ronaldo.

FIND A HOUSS A HOME

Arsenal have received a major transfer boost after Lyon sporting director Juninho admitted Houssem Aouar could leave this summer.

The 22-year-old is one of the most highly-touted midfielders in Europe and is valued at £44million by the Ligue 1 side.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has admired the star for months and has been plotting a transfer swoop this window.

Meanwhile, Premier League rivals Manchester City and Serie A champions Juventus are both also keen on signing the Frenchman.

Juninho told RMC Sport: “Houssem Aouar? When you have great players in the squad, it is quite logical that other bigger teams with greater economic power come to seek the players.

“There is a risk of losing important players. If we lose important players, I have already spoken with the president, we will have the right to balance the workforce.”

STATE YOUR CASE

Jadon Sancho is under increasing pressure from Borussia Dortmund to make a public statement devoting himself to the club.

While sporting director Michael Zorc and a number of players have publicly said he is staying, Sancho has remained silent.

And he left more questions than answers after playing for a youthful Dortmund side in a 6-0 friendly win over SC Rheindorf Altach yesterday.

He said: “I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch.

“We’ve got some special young players coming up.

“I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them.”

‘HOLD ALL THE ACES’

Chelsea are able to “take their time” over a deal for Kai Havertz, according to Matt Law.

He told the London Is Blue podcast: “I think everything is pretty much unofficially agreed for the player.

“There’s no real competition for him. There’s an acceptance from Leverkusen and Chelsea that he’s going to end up at Chelsea.

“This seems to be all heading in that direction. Then Chelsea are in a good negotiating position at that point.

“There’s no way, given her track record, that Marina is going to say ‘you can have what you want’, she will negotiate hard at this point.

“There’s nobody else who will pay all the money, he’s made clear he wants to leave, he’s made clear he wants to go to Chelsea.

“So Chelsea hold all the aces… Marina can slightly take her time.”

BACK IN ‘BLACK?

Chelsea have received a transfer boost as Atletico Madrid close in on a deal to sign Eiber goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, according to reports.

But the Blues could be rebuffed as the Spanish side could see the Serbian stopper as an understudy to Oblak.

According to Goal, Atletico’s current No2 Antonio Adan is nearing his exit for Sporting and Diego Simeone wants Dmitrovic to be brought in.

However, the LaLiga giants could be put off by the £18million release clause in his Eibar contract – a large sum for a back-up keeper.

But with just one year remaining on his current deal, there may be scope to land the 28-year-old for below that figure.

Olympiakos’s Jose Sa or Granada’s Rui Silva are alternative options for Atleti should they be unable to sign Dmitrovic.

NOU THANK YOU

Arsene Wenger TURNED DOWN the chance to replace Quique Setien as Barcelona manager, according to reports.

The legendary former Arsenal manager was urged to end his football exile with a dream appointment at the Nou Camp.

But according to Sport he wasn’t interested.

The report seems strange, especially given how keen Wenger was to get back into management after he left Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season.

According to the Catalan publication, he wasn’t impressed with their long-term structure, while the club are looking to hire midfield legend Xavi, but can’t hire him until 2021.

JACK YACK

Jack Grealish will have crunch talks over his future with Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow on his return from holiday.

The star, 24, will return for pre-season training later this month after helping the club survive in the Premier League on the final day.

Manchester United remain keen on the playmaker, and they may test the waters with a bid should they continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Now The Mirror claims Grealish and Villa’s top brass will sit down when he is back at the club in order to sort out his situation.

An £80m price tag has been placed on his head and he still has three years left of his £65,000-a-week contract at his boyhood team.

However, he would find it hard to resist a switch to United and turn down the chance to play in the Champions League.