Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in PSG meeting, Dybala £90m Real Madrid interest – updates and gossip

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S agent is reportedly holding a meeting with PSG as speculation continues to grow following Juventus’ defeat to Lyon.

Meanwhile Liverpool are set to make a move in the market with Olympiacos’ Kostas Tsimikas set for a medical this week and Real Madrid have taken an interest in Paulo Dybala.

KEEPER OR GO-ER?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he must sell one of David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero this summer.

But according to the stats, which one of the three should go?

WHERE THERE’S A WILL

Willian is on the brink of joining Arsenal after undergoing his medical, according to reports.

The Brazilian is braced to join Chelsea’s London rivals on a three-year deal after announcing his departure from Stamford Bridge.

And The Standard claims a free transfer is close after Willian agreed to wages of £100,000-a-week with the FA Cup winners.

SANCHO NO-GO

Borussia Dortmund have told Man Utd to FORGET about signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

It means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be landing his top target for the wing after being quoted £108million last month.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc said: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon. In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023.”

MAT-TER OF TIME

Inter Miami have finally snapped up their first big star signing with Blaise Matuidi set for a medical in Paris.

David Beckham’s MLS side appear to have acquired the midfielder on a free transfer, as Juventus look to lighten their wage bill.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two clubs was reached allowing Matuidi to undergo a medical in the French capital.

Juve have been heavily hit following the coronavirus crisis with Aaron Ramsey and Gonzalo Higuain also facing uncertain futures.

FREE TO GO

With a number of clubs struggling for funds as a result of the coronavirus crisis, you can expect many to dip into the free transfer market to strengthen their squads.

The likes of Edinson Cavani, Willian and David Silva are available for nothing, and you can be sure their futures will be decided imminently as clubs desperately try and snap them up.

With the 2020/21 Premier League season scheduled to start on September 12, expect a number of teams to bring in players for free.

Here SunSport has compiled a starting XI made up of the best players available for nothing.

FRANK FEELS FOXY

Chelsea could be about to join Manchester United in the chase for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is desperate to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer window.

Now The Times claims the Dane could be his choice to be their new No1.

But the West London side face stiff competition for the in-demand stopper.

Sun Sport exclusively revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting a swoop for Schmeichel.

THE REAL DEAL

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Sport Mediaset claim the Spanish side are lining up an incredible player-plus-cash deal.

It is understood that Madrid are willing to include Isco or Toni Kroos to get the deal over the line.

But it is believed that Juventus will do everything they can to keep hold of Dybala.

JOR DROPPING

Juventus are no longer interested in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, according to reports.

The Serie A champions were keen on bringing the 28-year-old in but having sacked former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, they have switched their attention to Brescia star Sandro Tonali.

Juve shocked the football world by sacking Sarri and replacing him with iconic yet inexperienced star Andrea Pirlo on Saturday.

And Sarri’s departure has signalled the end of Juve’s pursuit of Italian international Jorginho, according to TuttoSport.

DONE DEAL

Arsenal youngster Zech Medley has agreed a deal to join Gillingham on loan.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners want the centre-back to get as much game time under his belt as possible.

The 20-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy setup from Chelsea back in 2016.

And he has been tipped to have a big future with the Gunners in years to come.

PIRLO SAYS NO

Andrea Pirlo is showing no mercy as the new Juventus boss by preparing to flog seven stars, according to reports.

The legendary midfielder, 41, replaced Maurizio Sarri at the Allianz Stadium over the weekend.

And Pirlo is wasting little time in getting rid of the deadwood he does not want – starting with the likes of ex-Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain and Manchester United target Douglas Costa.

The report also adds that Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi are also at risk of being let go with both midfielders 33 years old.

Finally, defenders Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani could be sold as well.

RAM RAID

Rookie Chelsea keeper Nathan Baxter is wanted by Derby and Birmingham on loan.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and the club want to see him get experience in the Championship.

Baxter has already had loan spells at Yeovil, Woking, Solihull Moors and Ross County.

A Blues insider told SunSport: “This kid has got real talent and Derby and Birmingham are both really keen.”

FUL STEAM AHEAD

Chelsea star Ethan Ampadu is reportedly on the verge of joining Fulham on loan.

The 19-year-old defender spent last season with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately he failed to get as much game time as he wanted, making just seven appearances.

The Athletic claims it is Chelsea’s West London neighbours Fulham who are favourites to sign him.

They state the Cottagers have beaten off competition from the Canaries and are now close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea for a season-long loan.

MES BE KEEN?

Mesut Ozil has been hanging out with Istanbul Basaksehir’s manager after the Turkish side offered him a transfer lineline.

The Arsenal playmaker, 31, headed back to Turkey following the completion of his side’s elongated season.

And he was pictured posing for a selfie with Basaksehir boss Okan Buruk – the man trying to sign him.

The pair were joined by Turkish TV mogul Acun Ilicali, who shared the snap on his Instagram story to his 13.6million followers.

And the picture will no doubt add fuel to the speculation of a move to Turkey.

HAV IT

Kai Havertz is said to be pushing for a move to the Premier League more than Jadon Sancho.

The Bundesliga stars are both linked with a move to the English top flight.

Havertz, 21, valued at £90million is subject to heavy interest from Chelsea while United are at loggerheads with Borussia Dortmund, who price Sancho, 20, at £108m.

According to Sky Sports, of the pair it is Havertz who “is the one who is most keen to move as soon as possible”.

‘THANKS FOR EVERYTHING’

Chelsea have waved goodbye to Pedro after five years.

The 33-year-old is now set to join Roma on a free transfer.

DONE DEAL

Sheffield United have signed Antonee Robinson from Wigan for £2million, according to reports.

Mirror journalist David Anderson claim the two clubs have reached an agreement over a summer deal.

West Ham and West Brom had previously indicated their interested in Robinson.

HAD ENOUGH

Manchester City legend David Silva has posted a farewell goodbye to the Etihad after he played his final game at the ground on Friday night.

The 34-year-old – who will leave the club later this month – played nine minutes in the 2-1 win against Real Madrid to keep his Champions League dream alive.

Silva – who has won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Citizens – is reportedly set to join Lazio on a free transfer.

It has been claimed that the Spanish playmaker has been offered £52,000-a-week by the Rome outfit, as well as a private jet and a luxury pad.

‘TOP DOLLAR’

John Hartson says Celtic must demand at least £40MILLION for Odsonne Edouard.

The French striker has attracted attention from Arsenal and a host of top clubs after shining since joining up at Parkhead initially on loan in 2017.

He said: “The manager and board want him to stay, but the club have been known to sell players when the right offer comes in.

“What would you price him at now? £40million?

“Moussa Dembele went for £20m and Chelsea were looking to pay £70m for him.

“Why would Celtic let Edouard go cheap? If you are going to sell him you need to get top dollar for him.”

BREAKING NEWS

Manchester United have MISSED the deadline to sign Jadon Sancho.

And the England ace has been named in Borussia Dortmund’s pre-season squad and will fly to Switzerland with them as a result.

The Bundesliga side previously told United they wanted an agreement in place by August 10.

But the Red Devils refused to meet their £108million asking price.

And as of this morning, nothing had been announced and Dortmund announced the winger was part of their squad travelling to Switzerland to prepare for next season.

Lucien Favre will put his players through their paces at a training camp in the Swiss town of Bad Ragaz.

HAV TO GET HIM

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz.

Now the Londoners will have to thrash out the transfer fee for the 21-year-old, with Leverkusen unwilling to lower their £90million asking price.

According to RMC Sport, “discussions are continuing” between the two sides with Chelsea “optimisitic” of getting the deal done.

Havertz will join a forward line including new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, sure to excite the Stamford Bridge faithful.

GO ON SON

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, according to reports.

According to Le10 Sport, the Gunners have opened talks with the French club.

The source states that Mikel Arteta has been keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old for a long time.

But Arsenal are expected to face competition from the likes of Tottenham and West Ham for his signature.

COUNTING THE KOST

Kostas Tsimikas will undergo a medical this week at Liverpool, reports the Independent’s Melissa Reddy.

The move comes after the Reds cooled their interest in Norwich’s Jamal Lewis.

Liverpool and Norwich fail to reach an agreement for Jamal Lewis, with the Premier League champions close to signing Konstantinos Tsimikas as cover at left-back for €13m (£11.75m) from Olympiacos. Medical expected early next week.

— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 9, 2020

EXCLUSIVE

Brighton do not want to lose in-demand Ben White – but are happy to let Shane Duffy leave.

Albion have turned down a bid for whizkid White from Leeds, for whom he shone on loan this season.

A number of the bigger clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring his progress.

But Graham Potter plans to start White next season and has consistently maintained he does not want to see the 22-year-old leave.

Duffy, 28, is set to move on though with talks held between the Seagulls and West Brom over a possible transfer.

Borussia Dortmund insist they have no problem with Jadon Sancho’s trip to the UK as their self-imposed transfer deadline with Manchester United nears.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are edging ever-closer to sealing a £110million deal for the England international.

German runners-up Dortmund insist United must seal the deal by August 10, when their players is expected back for pre-season training.

Sancho, 20, sparked rumours a deal is imminent as he returned to his homeland, and was spotted at a party hosted by rap stars Krept and Konan on Saturday.

However, it is understood no agreement has yet been reached.

And Dortmund’s communications chief Sascha Fligge said there is no problem with Sancho returning to England as long as he reports back for training as normal.

Fligge said: “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky.

“The same goes for Jadon [Sancho].

“From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to reports.

Leicester were linked to Tsimikas earlier this week as they search for a replacement for Chelsea target Ben Chilwell.

However, it is believed Liverpool have won the race for the Greek defender and will make him their first signing of the summer in a £11.75million deal.

Goal reports the 24-year-old is expected to complete his Anfield medical early next week with an official announcement to be made soon after.

ROBIN FROM THE POOR

Exclusive by Alan Nixon: Sheffield United are swooping for Wigan’s American star Antonee Robinson in a bargain £1.5 million deal.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have stepped in front of West Brom and hope to seal the move in the next 48 hours.

Former AC Milan target Robinson can leave Latics after their relegation to League One for the same money they paid Everton for him.

Newly-promoted Baggies have tried to do the deal for the past few weeks but the chance to join their more established Premier League rivals Blades has swung it their way.

It is a huge chance for USA left-back Robinson, who never made the Prem at Goodison Park.

Robinson was also close to joining Milan at the start of the year until a problem was detected with an irregular heart beat.