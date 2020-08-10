Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent meets PSG, Tsimikas Liverpool medical ‘this week’ – updates and gossip

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S agent is reportedly holding a meeting with PSG as speculation continues to grow in the French media.

Meanwhile Liverpool are set to make a move in the market with Olympiacos’ Kostas Tsimikas set for a medical this week.

PIRLO SAYS NO

Andrea Pirlo is showing no mercy as the new Juventus boss by preparing to flog seven stars, according to reports.

The legendary midfielder, 41, replaced Maurizio Sarri at the Allianz Stadium over the weekend.

And Pirlo is wasting little time in getting rid of the deadwood he does not want – starting with the likes of ex-Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain and Manchester United target Douglas Costa.

The report also adds that Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi are also at risk of being let go with both midfielders 33 years old.

Finally, defenders Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani could be sold as well.

RAM RAID

Rookie Chelsea keeper Nathan Baxter is wanted by Derby and Birmingham on loan.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and the club want to see him get experience in the Championship.

Baxter has already had loan spells at Yeovil, Woking, Solihull Moors and Ross County.

A Blues insider told SunSport: “This kid has got real talent and Derby and Birmingham are both really keen.”

FUL STEAM AHEAD

Chelsea star Ethan Ampadu is reportedly on the verge of joining Fulham on loan.

The 19-year-old defender spent last season with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately he failed to get as much game time as he wanted, making just seven appearances.

The Athletic claims it is Chelsea’s West London neighbours Fulham who are favourites to sign him.

They state the Cottagers have beaten off competition from the Canaries and are now close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea for a season-long loan.

MES BE KEEN?

Mesut Ozil has been hanging out with Istanbul Basaksehir’s manager after the Turkish side offered him a transfer lineline.

The Arsenal playmaker, 31, headed back to Turkey following the completion of his side’s elongated season.

And he was pictured posing for a selfie with Basaksehir boss Okan Buruk – the man trying to sign him.

The pair were joined by Turkish TV mogul Acun Ilicali, who shared the snap on his Instagram story to his 13.6million followers.

And the picture will no doubt add fuel to the speculation of a move to Turkey.

HAV IT

Kai Havertz is said to be pushing for a move to the Premier League more than Jadon Sancho.

The Bundesliga stars are both linked with a move to the English top flight.

Havertz, 21, valued at £90million is subject to heavy interest from Chelsea while United are at loggerheads with Borussia Dortmund, who price Sancho, 20, at £108m.

According to Sky Sports, of the pair it is Havertz who “is the one who is most keen to move as soon as possible”.

‘THANKS FOR EVERYTHING’

Chelsea have waved goodbye to Pedro after five years.

The 33-year-old is now set to join Roma on a free transfer.

DONE DEAL

Sheffield United have signed Antonee Robinson from Wigan for £2million, according to reports.

Mirror journalist David Anderson claim the two clubs have reached an agreement over a summer deal.

West Ham and West Brom had previously indicated their interested in Robinson.

HAD ENOUGH

Manchester City legend David Silva has posted a farewell goodbye to the Etihad after he played his final game at the ground on Friday night.

The 34-year-old – who will leave the club later this month – played nine minutes in the 2-1 win against Real Madrid to keep his Champions League dream alive.

Silva – who has won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Citizens – is reportedly set to join Lazio on a free transfer.

It has been claimed that the Spanish playmaker has been offered £52,000-a-week by the Rome outfit, as well as a private jet and a luxury pad.

‘TOP DOLLAR’

John Hartson says Celtic must demand at least £40MILLION for Odsonne Edouard.

The French striker has attracted attention from Arsenal and a host of top clubs after shining since joining up at Parkhead initially on loan in 2017.

He said: “The manager and board want him to stay, but the club have been known to sell players when the right offer comes in.

“What would you price him at now? £40million?

“Moussa Dembele went for £20m and Chelsea were looking to pay £70m for him.

“Why would Celtic let Edouard go cheap? If you are going to sell him you need to get top dollar for him.”

BREAKING NEWS

Manchester United have MISSED the deadline to sign Jadon Sancho.

And the England ace has been named in Borussia Dortmund’s pre-season squad and will fly to Switzerland with them as a result.

The Bundesliga side previously told United they wanted an agreement in place by August 10.

But the Red Devils refused to meet their £108million asking price.

And as of this morning, nothing had been announced and Dortmund announced the winger was part of their squad travelling to Switzerland to prepare for next season.

Lucien Favre will put his players through their paces at a training camp in the Swiss town of Bad Ragaz.

HAV TO GET HIM

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz.

Now the Londoners will have to thrash out the transfer fee for the 21-year-old, with Leverkusen unwilling to lower their £90million asking price.

According to RMC Sport, “discussions are continuing” between the two sides with Chelsea “optimisitic” of getting the deal done.

Havertz will join a forward line including new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, sure to excite the Stamford Bridge faithful.

GO ON SON

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, according to reports.

According to Le10 Sport, the Gunners have opened talks with the French club.

The source states that Mikel Arteta has been keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old for a long time.

But Arsenal are expected to face competition from the likes of Tottenham and West Ham for his signature.

COUNTING THE KOST

Kostas Tsimikas will undergo a medical this week at Liverpool, reports the Independent’s Melissa Reddy.

The move comes after the Reds cooled their interest in Norwich’s Jamal Lewis.

Liverpool and Norwich fail to reach an agreement for Jamal Lewis, with the Premier League champions close to signing Konstantinos Tsimikas as cover at left-back for €13m (£11.75m) from Olympiacos. Medical expected early next week.

— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 9, 2020

EXCLUSIVE

Brighton do not want to lose in-demand Ben White – but are happy to let Shane Duffy leave.

Albion have turned down a bid for whizkid White from Leeds, for whom he shone on loan this season.

A number of the bigger clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring his progress.

But Graham Potter plans to start White next season and has consistently maintained he does not want to see the 22-year-old leave.

Duffy, 28, is set to move on though with talks held between the Seagulls and West Brom over a possible transfer.

Borussia Dortmund insist they have no problem with Jadon Sancho’s trip to the UK as their self-imposed transfer deadline with Manchester United nears.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are edging ever-closer to sealing a £110million deal for the England international.

German runners-up Dortmund insist United must seal the deal by August 10, when their players is expected back for pre-season training.

Sancho, 20, sparked rumours a deal is imminent as he returned to his homeland, and was spotted at a party hosted by rap stars Krept and Konan on Saturday.

However, it is understood no agreement has yet been reached.

And Dortmund’s communications chief Sascha Fligge said there is no problem with Sancho returning to England as long as he reports back for training as normal.

Fligge said: “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky.

“The same goes for Jadon [Sancho].

“From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to reports.

Leicester were linked to Tsimikas earlier this week as they search for a replacement for Chelsea target Ben Chilwell.

However, it is believed Liverpool have won the race for the Greek defender and will make him their first signing of the summer in a £11.75million deal.

Goal reports the 24-year-old is expected to complete his Anfield medical early next week with an official announcement to be made soon after.

ROBIN FROM THE POOR

Exclusive by Alan Nixon: Sheffield United are swooping for Wigan’s American star Antonee Robinson in a bargain £1.5 million deal.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have stepped in front of West Brom and hope to seal the move in the next 48 hours.

Former AC Milan target Robinson can leave Latics after their relegation to League One for the same money they paid Everton for him.

Newly-promoted Baggies have tried to do the deal for the past few weeks but the chance to join their more established Premier League rivals Blades has swung it their way.

It is a huge chance for USA left-back Robinson, who never made the Prem at Goodison Park.

Robinson was also close to joining Milan at the start of the year until a problem was detected with an irregular heart beat.

PAUL IN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic Paul Pogba will sign a new contract at Manchester United.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford expires next summer but SunSport reported last month he was close to agreeing a new five-year extension.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Copenhagen, United boss Solskjaer hinted Pogba’s future lies in Manchester.

“Since coming back from injury he has been a delight,” said Solskjaer.

“He has worked really hard, he is happy and he is playing well.

“We are going to see the best of Paul in the next couple of seasons, I’m sure.

“And I’m looking forward to seeing him grow with this team.

“He will have to be one of the leaders, one of the main figures, because he is just coming to his peak time as a footballer at 27.

“I am really looking forward to working with him.”

JEEPERS KEEPERS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested Manchester United are unlikely to go into next season with all three of David de Gea, Sergio Romero, and Dean Henderson.

He said: “Competition for places is good. We have Sergio, David and Dean there with David backing them up.

“It’ll be difficult to keep three of them at the club. So we’ll see what the decision will be there.”

SWAP SHOP

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, according to reports.

The Portuguese midfielder started just 23 Premier League matches for City this season as he struggled to rediscover the form that saw him named their player of the year in 2018-19.

Barca hope to capitalise on Silva’s situation and could include right-back Nelson Semedo in a cash-plus-player swap deal.

The Telegraph claims the La Liga giants hope to tempt the 25-year-old with a new challenge after three seasons at the Etihad.

However, Barca’s limited post-coronavirus budget means they have prioritised swap deals this summer and hope to test City’s resolve by offering Semedo in part-exchange.

Semedo, 26, has been on City’s radar for some time and is among a number of names the Blaugrana are looking to move on in the transfer window.

HAV SOME OF THAT

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a long-term contract with Kai Havertz.

RMC Sport claims that the Blues have yet to agree a fee with Bayer Leverkusen over the German’s transfer.

Yet the report adds that Havertz has agreed to pen a deal which will keep him tied to Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

DEVIL MAY CARE

Borussia Dortmund have moved to quash rumours that Jadon Sancho is set to complete a move to Manchester United after he was spotted in the UK.

The Bundesliga side travel to Switzerland next week for a pre-season training camp and the club’s director of media and communication claimed it was normal for the England star to be back home.

Sascha Fligge said: “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky.

“The same goes for Jadon [Sancho]. From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate.”

KOST CUT

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to reports.

Leicester were linked to Tsimikas earlier this week as they search for a replacement for Chelsea target Ben Chilwell.

However, it is believed Liverpool have won the race for the Greek defender and will make him their first signing of the summer in a £11.75million deal.

Goal reports the 24-year-old is expected to complete his Anfield medical early next week with an official announcement to be made soon after.

The Reds have been seeking cover at left-back for first-choice Andy Robertson with midfielder James Milner often required to fill in for the Scotland captain.

ONE AND ONLY

Emiliano Martinez has admitted he may have to leave Arsenal if he loses his place to Bernd Leno.

He told Argentine radio station Continental: “I have shown the club that I can play for them and when I return next season I need to have more games.

“That is the only way I will stay at Arsenal.

“My target is to consolidate my place with Arsenal and to reach the Argentinian national team as number one.

“I won’t stop until I get that and if I don’t play for Arsenal, then clearly I would move on.”

TA TA TAHITH

Tahith Chong could be heading to the Bundesliga with the Man Utd willing to let the winger join Werder Bremen on loan.

Chong, 20, is reported to have had talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday, following his appearance in United’s Europa League game against LASK.

The Netherlands-born winger made a 25-minute appearance as a substitute during United’s 2-1 win against the Austrian club on Thursday.

And the Dutch Under-21 international, who’s made just nine appearances in the Europa and Premier Leagues, is keen to get more minutes under his belt.

According to the Daily Mail Bremen are eager to sign Chong on a two-year loan deal.

However a loan fee and salary are reportedly yet to be finalised.

Werder sports director Frank Baumann said: “That we are in exchange is the case. We are in good talks.

“Several parties are involved. Some things still have to be clarified and we have to agree. As of now, this is not the case.”