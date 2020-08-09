Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent meets with PSG – Liverpool, Spurs, Man City, Leeds, Villa, Everton updates

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S agent is reportedly holding a meeting with PSG as speculation ramps up in the French media.

And Inter Milan are said to be looking into an astonishing transfer for Lionel Messi.

Follow all the latest gossip and updates with our live blog below…

KOST CUT

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to reports.

Leicester were linked to Tsimikas earlier this week as they search for a replacement for Chelsea target Ben Chilwell.

However, it is believed Liverpool have won the race for the Greek defender and will make him their first signing of the summer in a £11.75million deal.

Goal reports the 24-year-old is expected to complete his Anfield medical early next week with an official announcement to be made soon after.

The Reds have been seeking cover at left-back for first-choice Andy Robertson with midfielder James Milner often required to fill in for the Scotland captain.

ONE AND ONLY

Emiliano Martinez has admitted he may have to leave Arsenal if he loses his place to Bernd Leno.

He told Argentine radio station Continental: “I have shown the club that I can play for them and when I return next season I need to have more games.

“That is the only way I will stay at Arsenal.

“My target is to consolidate my place with Arsenal and to reach the Argentinian national team as number one.

“I won’t stop until I get that and if I don’t play for Arsenal, then clearly I would move on.”

TA TA TAHITH

Tahith Chong could be heading to the Bundesliga with the Man Utd willing to let the winger join Werder Bremen on loan.

Chong, 20, is reported to have had talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday, following his appearance in United’s Europa League game against LASK.

The Netherlands-born winger made a 25-minute appearance as a substitute during United’s 2-1 win against the Austrian club on Thursday.

And the Dutch Under-21 international, who’s made just nine appearances in the Europa and Premier Leagues, is keen to get more minutes under his belt.

According to the Daily Mail Bremen are eager to sign Chong on a two-year loan deal.

However a loan fee and salary are reportedly yet to be finalised.

Werder sports director Frank Baumann said: “That we are in exchange is the case. We are in good talks.

“Several parties are involved. Some things still have to be clarified and we have to agree. As of now, this is not the case.”

OUT OF THE BLUE

Chelsea have reportedly made a £20million swoop to snap up Manchester City defender John Stones.

The 26-year-old England star is likely to leave the Etihad this summer following the £41m arrival of ex-Blues player Nathan Ake.

According to the Mirror, interest in the former Everton man has sparked Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s interest.

The report adds that Lamps feels he can resurrect Stones’ career and is prepared to sanction a £20m move.

But they are set to face competition for Stones from his former boss David Moyes at West Ham.

Arsenal – managed by ex-City assistant Arteta – are also interested but the London club will have to sell before they can buy.

SUMMER PARTEY

Thomas Partey remains Arsenal’s top transfer target but Atletico Madrid are reportedly holding out his full £45million release clause.

Kike Marin claims the Gunners had attempted to lower the Spaniard’s asking price by offering a swap deal involving either Lucas Torreira, Hector Bellerin or Alexandre Lacazette.

Yet the report adds that Atletico refused discussions and insisted his release clause be activated in full.

Mikel Arteta has been desperately hunting for some steel in midfield this summer.

Earlier this year, he identified Partey as his No1 target after another sensational season in Spain.

The Ghanian is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until the end of the 2022-23 season.

WHITE NOISE

Brighton do not want to lose in-demand Ben White – but are happy to let Shane Duffy leave.

Albion have turned down a bid for whizkid White from Leeds, for whom he shone on loan this season.

A number of the bigger clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring his progress.

But Graham Potter plans to start White next season and has consistently maintained he does not want to see the 22-year-old leave.

Duffy, 28, is set to move on though with talks held between the Seagulls and West Brom over a possible transfer.

The Irishman was Brighton’s player-of-the-season in Chris Hughton’s final campaign but has been largely unfancied by Potter.

And with SIX centre-backs currently at the club following the arrival of Dutchman Joel Veltman, the Seagulls are willing to sell Duffy.

CON IS ON

Leeds are looking to bring in Chelsea kid Conor Gallagher for their Premier League push next term.

And they could get some joy from the Blues as they look to move on a few players in order to bring in the cash for boss Frank Lampard to revamp his squad.

Striker Gallagher, 20, was superb on loan for Charlton in the Championship last season, scoring six goals.

He also impressed at Swansea, featuring in the Championship play-off semi-final

He is set to hold talks with Chelsea this week about another loan move or a permanent transfer.

A host of clubs in the Premier League and Championship are after him.

WILLIAN CONTINUED

Willian added: “There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt!

“The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates.

“I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans.

“I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!

“My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you!”

WILL I NEVER

WIZARD OF OZ

Arsenal will reportedly make a push to reach an agreement with Mesut Ozil to pay the German off this summer.

Ozil has just a year left at the Emirates, and with the £350,000-a-week player not in Mikel Arteta’s plans, the Mirror have stated that the Gunners are ready to make the player an offer.

They claim they are looking to pay him off, while they are also willing to subsidise his wages if he moves to another club.

Arsenal need to free up money in order to bring in their targets.

MAD MOVE?

Arsenal will sell Alexandre Lacazette to Atletico Madrid for £30million if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs a new contract, according to reports.

The Gunners have faced a battle to keep hold of both strikers but could be about to lose their No9.

And according to the Star, Lacazette is on course to join Diego Simeone’s side, but the deal hinges on Aubameyang’s future.

The Arsenal captain, 31, is out of contract next year but is in negotiations over signing an extension.

His new proposed deal is set to be for three years, pocketing him £250,000 per week.

But as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad, Lacazette could be sold to raise vital funds.

LIL ANGEL

Lille have wrapped up the signing of Manchester United reject Angel Gomes.

The England teenager has been sent out on loan to Portuguese side Boavista.

Gomes quit Old Trafford after 14 years at the club, but he made just six Premier League appearances during that time.

The 19-year-old left Old Trafford last month after talks over a new contract broke down.

Lille moved quickly after selling Victor Omishen to Napoli for £60million.

But they want him to get game time in Portugal before becoming part of their first-team plans.

CRIS TO PARIS?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent is set to meet with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential stunning transfer, according to sensational reports in France.

Despite the impact of coronavirus, the French giants are thought to be desperate to strengthen across the pitch.

That has reportedly led to plenty of conversations between agent Jorge Mendes and PSG sporting director Leonardo.

Mendes – who also represents PSG-target James Rodriguez – would of course be keen to make a deal happen.

And Le10 Sport believe the pair are in talks to discuss a mammoth transfer of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from Juventus.

The report adds that they will take advantage of the Champions League festival in Lisbon to meet up with Ronaldo on the agenda.

WHITE HEAT

Chelsea want to gazump Liverpool over their hunt for Brighton defender Ben White – and ditch Antonio Rudiger in the process.

Leeds United have already had two bids turned down for the player who was a success on loan at Elland Road last term.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa had converted him into a defensive midfielder but he is comfortable there or at centre-back.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wanted the 22-year-old as back-up to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip after losing Dejan Lovren this summer.

But Blues boss Frank Lampard is desperate for defensive reinforcements and will go higher than the £20million Anfield bean-counters will pay in an auction.

NIC HIM FOR CHEAP

Man City are ready to slash the asking price for Nicolas Otamendi after the £41million signing of defender Nathan Ake.

Napoli had been quoted around £15m for Otamendi, 32, who has two years left on his contract.

But the arrival of 25-year-old Holland international Ake from Bournemouth means City boss Pep Guardiola is now covered for left-sided central defenders.

Etihad sources say they could sell for around £8m.

Valencia are also interested in the Argentine, who they sold to City for £31.7m five years ago.

The Spanish club can also afford his £100,000-a-week wages.

BYE BLUES

Pedro has confirmed his departure from Chelsea in an emotional Instagram farewell.

The winger, 33, spent five years at Stamford Bridge playing 206 times and winning three major honours.

With his contract expiring upon the completion of the Blues’ season last night at the hands of Bayern Munich, he will now join Roma on a free transfer.

Pedro wrote: “After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end.

“Thanks a lot to the club’s board, to the coaches and teammates I’ve had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family.

“I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made me feel like home. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world’s best football leagues.

“I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories. I say farewell very pleased with this stage of my career, and I’m also very excited with the next to begin. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!!!”

CAR STILL GOING

Ex-Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has signed a new contract – at the ripe old age of 36.

The Argentinian forward has completed the deal with his boyhood favourites Boca Juniors.

Tevez helped Boca seal their 34th Argentinian title in March.

BAK AT IT

Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly prepared to take a 50 per cent wage cut in order to force through a return to AC Milan.

Yet according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Frenchman’s desire to seal a permanent move to Italy may be blocked by Chelsea’s steep asking price.

The Blues are said to want £20 million in order to recoup at least half of the £40 million they originally forked out for Bakayoko.

GOOD MORNING, FOOTBALL FANS,

SunSport’s Phil Cadden has revealed that Josh King is a shock target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bournemouth striker is also wanted by ten Premier League clubs as well as four in Italy – including Rome rivals Lazio and Roma.

SunSport understands the Cherries, who were relegated to the Championship, do not want to sell the 28-year-old for less than £25million.

King would prefer to stay in the Premier League but then his next aim will be to play Champions League football for a club on the continent.

French champions PSG are in next season’s competition and a move to Paris would be appealing for the Norway forward.

Newcastle, Everton and Brighton have registered their interest in King, who has one year left on his Bournemouth contract.

Meanwhile, SunSport’s Alan Nixon has claimed that Watford will sell Ismaila Sarr for a stunning £40million to ease the financial pain of relegation.

The Senegalese winger is being offered to several clubs at the huge fee to create an auction.

We revealed last week that Crystal Palace want Sarr, 22, and they are now willing to buy him even without Wilfried Zaha leaving.

Vicarage Road chiefs have contacted Liverpool and Wolves about Sarr but neither are in a position to bid for him, despite liking the rapid attacker.

And finally, Andrea Pirlo has been named the new Juventus manager after being selected by club president Andrea Agnelli.

The ex-Italian midfielder replaced Maurizio Sarri, who was axed following Juve’s Champions League exit.

JUR THE ONE

Exclusive by Paul Jiggins: Liverpool are eyeing a shock £35million swoop for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks.

Kop boss Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his desire to add some much-needed width to his Prem champions next term.

And he is weighing up a raid on the relegated Cherries for Brooks.

The Wales star, 23, seems certain to leave Bournemouth following their relegation.

NO GLOVE LOST

Exclusive by Alan Nixon: Manchester United want Sheffield United to pay all of Dean Henderson’s wages next season.

And as the England hopeful closes in on a new £100,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford — despite interest from Chelsea — that is causing problems for Chris Wilder’s side.

Blades have paid a chunk of the goalkeeper’s contract over the past two seasons — but that was a lot less than his new terms.

The Red Devils may be willing to send Henderson out on loan again next season but want his bumper salary covered.

Old Trafford chiefs are comfortable offering 23-year-old Henderson a lucrative, long-term deal to keep him happy.

But they are now talking tough when it comes to loan deals for him.

KING OF PARIS

SARR SUBJECT

RICE ON TIME

Exclusive by Duncan Wright: Declan Rice may have to be sold by West Ham if they want to bring in several new faces to strengthen their squad.

Chelsea lead the race for England midfielder Rice, 21, with boss Frank Lampard looking to convert him back into a defender to help solve the problem area in his side.

The Hammers insist they have no desire to sell their player of the year but it would be hard to turn down any offers that get close to their £70million valuation.

Manager David Moyes wants to freshen up a squad he led to Premier League survival.

But with money short because of the lack of revenue from empty stadiums, cashing in on their main man might be the only step open to them.

The club have a strong interest in QPR’s £20m-rated attacker Eberechi Eze and Brentford forward Said Benrahma.