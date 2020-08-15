Transfer news LIVE: Inter ‘have funds’ for shock Messi move, Winks to Man City EXCLUSIVE – latest updates and gossip

THE transfer window is in full swing with speculation reaching fever pitch.

Inter Milan reportedly have the money for a monumental Lionel Messi move while SunSport has exclusively revealed that Man City are looking at signing Tottenham’s Harry Winks for £40m.

Follow ALL of the latest transfer gossip, news and updates below…

ICYMI – WHAT’S LEFT IN THE ARSENAL?

Arsenal have completed the free transfer signing of Willian but fear they could miss out on their other top targets, writes Mark Irwin.

Hopes of other quick deals are fading for Mikel Arteta as he tries to launch a major overhaul of his squad.

Atletico Madrid are refusing to lower their £45million asking price for Thomas Partey after Italian Champions Juventus joined the chase for the Ghanaian midfielder.

The Gunners are also in danger of missing out on Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes, who looks to be heading to Napoli if the Italians sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City. And they have not made any progress in talks with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan deal after the player returned to Spain last week.

Arsenal are still trying to offload a number of squad players including Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis and Mohamed Elneny to raise funds.

But unless they can be sold quickly Arteta could be forced to lower his sights in terms of potential new recruits.

JUVE GOTTA BE KIDDING

Juventus are interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to reports.

The Frenchman experienced an up-and-down 2019-20 campaign, having not been guaranteed his place in the starting XI.

And according to DiMarzio, he could be off to Italy, with Champions Juventus hoping to prise him from the Gunners.

SMASH AND GRB

Atletico Madrid are reportedly on the verge of signing a new goalkeeper – fuelling speculation that Chelsea target Jan Oblak could leave the club this summer.

Sportske Novosti claim that Diego Simeone’s side are on the verge of signing Ivo Grbic from Lokomotiva Zagreb for around £5.4million.

HAV A LOOK AT THAT

Bayer Leverkusen chief Fernando Carro has admitted that Kai Havertz wants to “take the next step” amid strong Chelsea links.

He said: “It was always clear that there would be talks as soon as the Europa League ended for us.

“Kai has expressed a wish to take the next step. Whether this will work in the near future or not, I can’t say at the moment.”

GETTING THEIR FIL

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Serbian winger Filip Stevanovic, according to reports.

Outlet Republika claim that the Red Devils will pay £10.8m to prise him from Partizan Belgrade.

But they also claim that Stevanovic, 17, will be loaned back to the Serbian club for another year before linking up with United.

SUPER JAN

This one might hurt, Tottenham fans! Here is Benfica’s announcement video for Jan Vertonghen – with plenty of his Spurs best bits involved!

And there’s also a less than subtle nod to his nickname – Super Jan…

✍️ Bem-vindo, @JanVertonghen! #PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/gG9CrW2svU

— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020

JAN THE MAN

Tottenham icon Jan Vertonghen has officially been unveiled as a Benfica player on a three-year contract.

The Belgian centre-back, 33, was a free agent after seeing his eight-year north London stay come to an end last month.

But Vertonghen has now linked up with Portuguese giants Benfica until 2023.

✍️ Vertonghen assinou contrato com o Sport Lisboa e Benfica até 2023!#PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/3jEraEmCy7

— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020

‘A JOKER’

Ousmane Dembele would be a good signing for Man United should they miss out on Jadon Sancho, according to Brazilian legend Rivaldo.

He wrote in a column for Betfair: “Ousmane Dembele has travelled with Barca to Lisbon and there is a a chance we’ll see him play against Bayern.

“He could be what I call a ‘joker’ for Barcelona, coming off the bench to affect the match, as he is very talented.

“There are rumours about him leaving the club at the end of the season, but while he is around, the manager should use him.

“Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in him after having difficulties in their bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele could be a good option for United. He’s very quick and talented, and I believe he could prosper in the Premier League.”

JOR DROPPING

Everton are reportedly ready to sell Jordan Pickford this summer.

The Star claims Carlo Ancelotti is searching for a new No1 after failing to be convinced by the England stopper.

Pickford cost an initial £25million when he joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017.

Some good performances that season saw him become Gareth Southgate’s first-choice for the 2018 World Cup.

But Pickford has since been less-than-convincing for both club and country.

And it’s reckoned Ancelotti is ready to send him packing from Goodison Park due to concerns over concentration levels and consistency.

GOT IT ALL RON

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents have rubbished rumours linking the Juventus superstar with a shock move to Barcelona or PSG.

The 35-year-old, revered as an icon at Barca’s rivals Real Madrid, reportedly intends to remain with the Serie A champions.

Earlier this week it was reported that the forward has been offered the chance to conquer France alongside Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

The idea of the Portugal skipper sharing the same team sheet as his fellow Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi would be a prospect fantasy football fans could only dream of.

However Spanish outlet AS claim Ronaldo’s advisers dismissed the rumours as “completely false” and pure speculation.

WHAT’S LEFT IN THE ARSENAL?

Arsenal have completed the free transfer signing of Willian but fear they could miss out on their other top targets, writes Mark Irwin.

Hopes of other quick deals are fading for Mikel Arteta as he tries to launch a major overhaul of his squad.

Atletico Madrid are refusing to lower their £45million asking price for Thomas Partey after Italian Champions Juventus joined the chase for the Ghanaian midfielder.

The Gunners are also in danger of missing out on Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes, who looks to be heading to Napoli if the Italians sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City. And they have not made any progress in talks with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan deal after the player returned to Spain last week.

Arsenal are still trying to offload a number of squad players including Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis and Mohamed Elneny to raise funds.

But unless they can be sold quickly Arteta could be forced to lower his sights in terms of potential new recruits.

WE’RE NO ‘CHO-KERS

Manchester United are still continuing negotiations over a tilt for Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

That is despite Borussia Dortmund declaring the deal dead in the water.

According to the Standard, Old Trafford chiefs will continue in talks with the Bundesliga club over the transfer.

But Ed Woodward and his colleagues have been frustrated with the glacial progress of talks, while Dortmund have been extremely keen to remind them over their August 10 deadline, which has elapsed.

SWAP FLOP

Chelsea reportedly offered Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley to West Ham in an £80million deal for Declan Rice.

But The Times reports the Hammers REJECTED the swap deal and are holding out for £80m in cash.

David Moyes‘ side are not interested in taking on the rarely used pair.

Both Barkley and Batshuayi have had peripheral roles in Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea set-up.

But the club were hoping to bring down the massive price tag on Rice’s name by offering some of their unwanted stars as makeweight.

Chelsea were hopeful as West Ham previously tried to sign Batshuayi and Moyes coached Barkley at Everton, but it appears to have done them no favours.

TIME TO SAY BYE

Lee Cattermole has announced his retirement at the age of 32 to focus on coaching.

The former Middlesbrough, Wigan and Sunderland midfielder’s final season was at Dutch club VVV Venlo, and he will now concentrate on getting his coaching badges.

He said: “With the current situation, the amount of time I have had at home, and a great season in Holland, the time is right for me to look into going down the coaching route.

“Ordinarily I don’t think it would have been this year, my aim would have been to play two more seasons.

“Given how long it was since I last played, the more time I have been away from playing, the more I have thought about the game and getting on the training pitch.

“If the season hadn’t finished like it did in May then things might not have been like this, but I think this is right.”

SWANNING OFF

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is on the brink of re-joining Swansea on a season-long loan from Newcastle, writes OSCAR PAUL.

The Magpies stopper caught the eye at the Swans last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 43 Championship appearances.

Woodman, 23, has one year to run on his deal at Newcastle but is expected to sign a new contract at St. James’ Park before making the move to Wales.

NEW BEGINNINGS FOR HEND?

Manchester United fans are claiming Dean Henderson is officially staying at Old Trafford next season – because his image is on their app.

The Red Devils have been pondering whether to send Henderson out on loan next term, after his successful stint at Sheffield United.

Both Henderson and David De Gea kept 13 clean sheets last season in the Premier League.

And now the Englishman, 23, has had his head and shoulders picture uploaded on to the profile on the Man Utd app.

SO LONG CHONG

Tahith Chong is due to sign for Werder Bremen on a one-year loan today.

The Dutch youngster is being farmed out to the Bundesliga side to gain more experience after signing a new deal at Old Trafford, giving the club a one-year extra option, keeping him at United til 2023.

The right-winger, 20, is clearly in need of experience to see if he can step up to the next level, and Werder should provide the perfect platform for him.

MART MOVE

Emiliano Martinez claims TEN clubs are looking at him following his brilliant end to the season.

The stand-in Arsenal stopper replaced the injured Bernd Leno in June and capped an impressive cameo by helping the Gunners beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final earlier this month.

Martinez, 27, has already warned he’s not prepared to play second fiddle when the German returns next season.

The Argentine told Marca: “I want to stay at Arsenal, but if I play more minutes.

“Because on a personal level, I have an age, I am in a game confidence that I need to add as many minutes as possible.

“I am in the sights of ten teams in Europe. But I can’t say who those clubs are, because it’s nothing concrete.”

PALM-ED OFF

Antonio Conte could be set to give Emerson Palmieri the chance to bring his Chelsea career to an end.

A five-year agreement between Inter and the Blues outcast is thought to be in place with personal terms agreed, according to reports in Italy.

And Calciomercato claim a lucrative wage of £1.9million per season has been offered to the 26-year-old.

Inter boss Conte, 51, is looking to strengthen his full-back options after signing Real Madrid star Achraf Hakimi

And the former Blues manager, who aims to persist with his 3-5-2 playing system, is targeting Emerson as part of his plans.

The left-back, who’s fallen out of favour with Frank Lampard, is also wanted by Inter’s rivals Napoli.

POGBACK FOR GOOD?

New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is reportedly ready to make a £90million move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Club legend Pirlo recently replaced Maurizio Sarri as Juve boss, and he is keen for a reunion with former team-mate Pogba.

The two played together in midfield for two season during Pogba’s time with the Old Lady.

And according to Tuttosport, Pogba is a “favourite” of Pirlo’s and the French midfielder “would gladly return to Juventus” now Pirlo is boss.

Any bid may rely on Juve flogging one of their player however, with Paulo Dybala once again rumoured to be on his way out.

Spanish champs Real Madrid are poised to strengthen their forward line this summer.

EXPERIENCE IS KEY

Mikel Arteta has explained why he is excited to have Willian working under him at Arsenal.

💬 “It is the character that I want. The kind of player that when things get difficult in the game that wants to take responsibility, wants the ball and wants to win the game for the team.”

👔 @m8arteta discusses the signing of @WillianBorges88 👇

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 14, 2020

WEI-S MOVE

Sarina Weigman has been confirmed as the England women’s head coach.

She will succeed Phil Neville as Lionesses head coach after Euro 2021.

Oh, hey everyone 👋

Somebody’s got a message for you… 👀 pic.twitter.com/MjhE6wgvzu

— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 14, 2020

OD MAN OUT?

Manchester United could face a transfer fight to keep hold of Odion Ighalo after Paris Saint-Germain reportedly made contact over signing the striker.

Ighalo, 31, is currently on loan at Old Trafford from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

But with his temporary deal expiring at the end of January, PSG are thought to be considering making a move.

Although it is unclear at this stage whether United will want to sign the Nigerian again.

According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 side have already been in touch with Ighalo’s representatives to discuss a move.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo is keen to bring in another striker as soon as possible.

PLAY THE LONG GAME

Steve Bruce hopes Matty Longstaff will make a dramatic U-turn and sign a new deal at Newcastle, writes OSCAR PAUL.

The Geordie youngster is a free agent having left the Magpies at the end of the season.

But despite being offered a bumper contract by Serie A side Udinese, and reportedly holding talks with Leeds, Longstaff is yet to make a decision.

The midfielder, 20, was on just £850-a-week at Newcastle but a vastly improved offer –believed to be an incentivised package with a base £20,000-a-week- is still on the table.

Bruce has consistently urged the midfielder to stay at his boyhood club and has kept in contact with him over the summer.

And the Magpies boss retains hope that Longstaff will join up with the rest of the squad for pre-season.

UNITED ‘WANT TO GO AGAIN’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed he feels Jadon Sancho’s transfer saga is not over.

He told the Stratford End podcast: “The deal is NOT over in this moment. If United want Jadon Sancho, they have to pay 120million Euros to Borussia Dortmund.

“At the moment the situation is complicated because the clubs are not having an easy relationship now.

“Manchester United feel frustrated after the statement of Borussia Dortmund, in the middle of negotiations, they say ‘OK you have two months, why do you have to stop now?’

“’We want to talk, we want to try again.’

“So the feeling of Manchester United is, we want to go again with Jadon Sancho as priority target.”