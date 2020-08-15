Transfer news LIVE: Inter ‘have Messi funds’, Cristiano Ronaldo in Man City shirt on FIFA 21 – latest updates and gossip

FORMER Inter president Massimo Moratti has backed the club’s Chinese owners to pull off the impossible and lure Lionel Messi away from Barcelona, if they choose to do so.

Meanwhile Man City fans are getting excited after Cristiano Ronaldo was bizarrely featured in their team’s shirt by FIFA creators EA Sports.

Follow ALL of the latest transfer gossip, news and updates below…

GUNNER GO

Arsenal are reportedly set to offload Lucas Torreira in a swap deal with Roma for Amadou Diawara.

Italian paper Il Romanista reports Torreira has agreed to the deal after Arsenal decided against a £45million move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

Club chiefs appear to have found a cut-price option by bringing Diawara in without splashing any cash.

Roma had reportedly slapped a £27m asking price on the 23-year-old.

SWAP SHOP

Man Utd could be tempted to offer Paul Pogba to Juventus in a straight swap deal for Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Tuttosport claim the pair could be heading in opposite directions this summer.

Pogba has been a target for old side Juve for some time.

And Dybala was strongly linked with an Old Trafford move last year.

HEN DO

Manchester United are ready to loan out Dean Henderson.

The Mail claims David De Gea will remain their No1 next term.

But Henderson will not be heading back to Sheffield Utd as they near a deal for Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale.

TOON MOVE FOR SMALLING

Newcastle are interested in Manchester United’s Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Roma, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side.

Smalling has two years left on his United contract and would be available for around £20million.

Roma are likely to challenge the Magpies for Smalling’s signature after having a £15million bid rejected earlier in the summer, while Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.

NO SILVA LINING

David Silva is considering rejecting Lazio for a move to Qatar.

The Spanish midfielder will leave Manchester City once their Champions League campaign comes to an end this month after ten years in England.

Last week, the Italian side were believed to have offered the 34-year-old a two-year contract worth £3.6million per season plus bonuses such as a driver and a private jet to visit family in Spain.

But news on the move has stalled in the past few days and according to Corriere dello Sport, Silva is waiting on a big-money offer from Qatar with Al-Sadd, managed by former Spain teammate and Barcelona legend Xavi, his most likely destination.

NGAKIA TO WATFORD

Watford have signed teenage right-back Jeremy Ngakia from West Ham.

The Hammers academy graduate played five times in the Premier League last season but decided not to renew his contract at the London Stadium, which expired in June.

The 19-year-old has been snapped up by the Hornets and will join his new teammates for pre-season training next week.

RAFINHA TO OLYMPIAKOS

Former Bayern Munich defender Rafinha will move from Brazilian giants Flamengo to Olympiakos.

Though under contract until 2021, his deal at Flamengo included a clause allowing him to move for free to clubs abroad.

The 34-year-old will sign a two-year deal in Greece with a better financial package than was offered in Brazil.

It is also understood the Brazilian right-back was uncomfortable with the coronavirus situation in Brazil.

Rafinha helped Flamengo to the Brazilian league, Copa Libertadores, Recopa Sudamericana, Brazilian Supercup, and Rio De Janeiro State Championship titles.

REGUILON RACE

Napoli are leading the race to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to reports.

The 23-year-old, who has spent this season on loan at Sevilla, has been targeted by Premier League trio Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal in recent weeks.

Calcio Mercato reports Napoli have jumped to the front of the queue for the Spaniard’s signature and are now in talks with Real over a £23million deal.

Reguilon has three goals and four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

MIKEL ON THE MOVE

Stoke City are close to signing ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, according to The Telegraph.

The 33-year-old most recently played for Trabzonspor in Turkey but left the club by mutual consent in March due to concerns over the Turkish SuperLig’s continuation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Nigeria international last played in England for Middlesbrough for the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Mikel will sign a one-year deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

RAMSDALE RETURNS

Bournemouth have accepted an £18.5million bid from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed but the move will see Ramsdale return to the club he left as an 18-year-old.

The England under-21 international joined Bournemouth for around £1million in January 2017.

The Blades held a 15% sell-on clause for the 22-year-old but this will be waived given he is returning to United.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has identified Ramsdale as a replacement for last season’s No 1 Dean Henderson, who is headed back to parent club Manchester United.

WHAT A BARCE

Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool £5million if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich this season, according to reports.

The Mirror claims the clause was included in the Brazilian’s contract when he made his move to the Camp Nou for an initial fee of £105million in 2018.

As the clause was Coutinho-specific and not dependent on Barcelona winning the Champions League, the Catalan club are still liable.

Coutinho scored twice and assisted another as Bayern demolished his parent club 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals last night.

TURKISH DELIGHT

West Ham and West Brom are both interested in Istanbul Basaksehir full-back Junior Caicara.

The Hammers are leading the race for the 31-year-old but could also face competition from Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Caicara won the Turkish SuperLig title with Basaksehir last season and can also operate in midfield.

West Ham remain short at right-back following the departures of Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia and it is thought a £3million bid could prise him away from Turkey.

Work permit issues are not thought to be a problem as Ciacara holds a Bulgarian passport.

WHAT A MESSI

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona in 2021 unless there is a complete restructuring of the club, according to COPE.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner is prepared to leave the Camp Nou following Barca’s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last night.

Aside from the humiliating scoreline, the result means the Blaugrana end the season trophy-less for the first time in six years – and only the second time in the last 12 seasons.

The Argentine maestro’s contract at Barcelona expires next summer and he has been linked with Inter Milan and Manchester City in recent months.

ETI-MAD

EA Sports got Manchester City fans very excited by posting a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo in their club shirt.

The gaming company were showing off their graphics for FIFA 21 on Instagram but for some reason posted Ronaldo’s picture wearing the colours of City rather than Juventus.

‘THEY HAVE EVERYTHING IT TAKES’

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti says rumours Lionel Messi could join Inter are not as far-fetched as they sound.

Moratti, who employed Jose Mourinho at the club, backed Chinese owners Suning to get the deal done if they choose to do so.

He told Quotidiano Sportivo: “I am just a simple fan of Inter now, so I don’t have any inside information.

“Having said that, I do know this: Suning have everything it takes to bring Messi to Milan, in terms of both resources and competence.”

MORNING FOOTBALL FANS

Yesterday’s big news came at the Emirates, where Arsenal finally sealed the signing of Willian on a free transfer after weeks of speculation.

Upon his arrival, the Brazilian praised his new team and reiterated his desire to win more trophies.

He told the club’s official website: “I decided [to join]because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have a new project with Mikel Arteta.

“I think this club deserves to shine again and I want to be a part of this project – to be a part of the Arsenal family is amazing. I’m very happy to do that.

“I come to try to win trophies, because this club deserves to win again, and I think you have to do the best as possible to win every game.”

While Willian has arrived in North London, Jan Vertonghen has departed – yesterday joining Benfica on a three-year contract after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Jadon Sancho continues to be linked with Manchester United, although Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has become the latest member of their hierarchy to rubbish the rumours.

He said of the speculation: “This is what experts like Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves claim.

“They were great footballers, and they are football experts. But I don’t know if they are transfer experts too.

“That Sancho stays with BVB is set in stone.”

ICYMI – WHAT’S LEFT IN THE ARSENAL?

Arsenal have completed the free transfer signing of Willian but fear they could miss out on their other top targets, writes Mark Irwin.

Hopes of other quick deals are fading for Mikel Arteta as he tries to launch a major overhaul of his squad.

Atletico Madrid are refusing to lower their £45million asking price for Thomas Partey after Italian Champions Juventus joined the chase for the Ghanaian midfielder.

The Gunners are also in danger of missing out on Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes, who looks to be heading to Napoli if the Italians sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City. And they have not made any progress in talks with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan deal after the player returned to Spain last week.

Arsenal are still trying to offload a number of squad players including Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis and Mohamed Elneny to raise funds.

But unless they can be sold quickly Arteta could be forced to lower his sights in terms of potential new recruits.

JUVE GOTTA BE KIDDING

Juventus are interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to reports.

The Frenchman experienced an up-and-down 2019-20 campaign, having not been guaranteed his place in the starting XI.

And according to DiMarzio, he could be off to Italy, with Champions Juventus hoping to prise him from the Gunners.

SMASH AND GRB

Atletico Madrid are reportedly on the verge of signing a new goalkeeper – fuelling speculation that Chelsea target Jan Oblak could leave the club this summer.

Sportske Novosti claim that Diego Simeone’s side are on the verge of signing Ivo Grbic from Lokomotiva Zagreb for around £5.4million.

HAV A LOOK AT THAT

Bayer Leverkusen chief Fernando Carro has admitted that Kai Havertz wants to “take the next step” amid strong Chelsea links.

He said: “It was always clear that there would be talks as soon as the Europa League ended for us.

“Kai has expressed a wish to take the next step. Whether this will work in the near future or not, I can’t say at the moment.”

GETTING THEIR FIL

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Serbian winger Filip Stevanovic, according to reports.

Outlet Republika claim that the Red Devils will pay £10.8m to prise him from Partizan Belgrade.

But they also claim that Stevanovic, 17, will be loaned back to the Serbian club for another year before linking up with United.

SUPER JAN

This one might hurt, Tottenham fans! Here is Benfica’s announcement video for Jan Vertonghen – with plenty of his Spurs best bits involved!

And there’s also a less than subtle nod to his nickname – Super Jan…

✍️ Bem-vindo, @JanVertonghen! #PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/gG9CrW2svU

— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020

JAN THE MAN

Tottenham icon Jan Vertonghen has officially been unveiled as a Benfica player on a three-year contract.

The Belgian centre-back, 33, was a free agent after seeing his eight-year north London stay come to an end last month.

But Vertonghen has now linked up with Portuguese giants Benfica until 2023.

✍️ Vertonghen assinou contrato com o Sport Lisboa e Benfica até 2023!#PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/3jEraEmCy7

— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020

‘A JOKER’

Ousmane Dembele would be a good signing for Man United should they miss out on Jadon Sancho, according to Brazilian legend Rivaldo.

He wrote in a column for Betfair: “Ousmane Dembele has travelled with Barca to Lisbon and there is a a chance we’ll see him play against Bayern.

“He could be what I call a ‘joker’ for Barcelona, coming off the bench to affect the match, as he is very talented.

“There are rumours about him leaving the club at the end of the season, but while he is around, the manager should use him.

“Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in him after having difficulties in their bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele could be a good option for United. He’s very quick and talented, and I believe he could prosper in the Premier League.”

JOR DROPPING

Everton are reportedly ready to sell Jordan Pickford this summer.

The Star claims Carlo Ancelotti is searching for a new No1 after failing to be convinced by the England stopper.

Pickford cost an initial £25million when he joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017.

Some good performances that season saw him become Gareth Southgate’s first-choice for the 2018 World Cup.

But Pickford has since been less-than-convincing for both club and country.

And it’s reckoned Ancelotti is ready to send him packing from Goodison Park due to concerns over concentration levels and consistency.