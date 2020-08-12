Transfer news LIVE: Lazio close in on David Silva, Sturridge Prem return plea, Spurs COMPLETE Hojberg deal

TRANSFER season is reaching fever pitch with the window WIDE open for the summer.

And Premier League champions Liverpool have already completed a new addition to their ranks, signing Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas.

YELLOW WALL

Jadon Sancho may have to force a move to Manchester United – after being left in a frustrating limbo.

The Borussia Dortmund winger, 20, had his heart set on a switch to Old Trafford, believing last week that the deal could get done.

It has now hit a brick wall leaving Sancho feeling helpless – and faced with the dilemma of putting in a transfer request or demanding to leave.

United have been left frustrated by the player’s representatives as well as Dortmund’s refusal to deal with them directly.

The German club have appointed an agent as an intermediary to negotiate with United and have rejected their offer of £70million rising to £110m based on honours and appearances.

Sancho’s representatives have also snubbed United’s contract bid.

They are offering around £220,000 a week, with Sancho’s side understood to be wanting nearer £250,000 a week.

Now he could tell Dortmund he wants out to make the deal happen.

PLAYING SARR-D BALL

Watford have told Crystal Palace they will not take a loss on £30million record signing Ismaila Sarr.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson wants the Senegal international, 22, to replace unsettled Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park.

And the Eagles are keen to sign Sarr even if Zaha does not get the big money summer move he is seeking.

But managerless Watford have no intention of reducing their valuation of the winger, despite having to cut costs to adjust to life outside the top flight.

And they are even hoping to start a bidding war to push the player’s price beyond the £30m they paid Rennes for him last summer.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Sarr in recent weeks but Palace are the only one to have made a firm inquiry.

CHAMBER OF SECRETS

Fulham are considering a move to sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Chambers, 25, had a successful season on loan at Craven Cottage two years ago when he was voted the club’s Player of the Year.

Now Fulham boss Scott Parker is keen to bring the former England international back on a permanent deal.

Chambers has been sidelined since suffering a ruptured cruciate during his one and only appearance for new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta last December.

But he is back in training and expects to be ready to return to action by the end of next month.

WALK THIS WAY

Exclusive by Dan Cutts: Kyle Walker has been assured of his Manchester City future after a heart-to-heart with Pep Guardiola.

The England defender, 30, feared he was for the chop this summer as part of a defensive overhaul.

Walker was worried after being reprimanded by City and blasted by fans for twice breaking lockdown restrictions.

But SunSport understands the player and boss Walker and Guardiola have become close and bonded over the past few months during lockdown.

The right-back has been told his place in the starting XI is safe and there are no plans to replace him.

City have looked at bringing in another player in his position but only as back-up and to provide some competition for a place.

A source said: “Pep put his arm around Kyle during the lockdown. They have become very close.

“He has become a bit of a father figure to him throughout this whole period and they have bonded.”

SILVA LINING

Lazio are on the verge of pulling off the signing of Man City legend David Silva, according to reports.

The midfield maestro is to join the Italian giants in the “next few days” after his contract at the Etihad expired.

That is the opinion of journalist Fabrizio Romano who revealed the news on social media.

He added that the player and club are just ironing out the final details before announcing a three-year deal.

DOR OPEN

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s insistence that Jadon Sancho will not be leaving the club this summer, Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal.

Christian Falk: “I can confirm what Fabrizio [Romano] is saying, there is an agreement with Sancho [with #mufc].” #mulive [pod save the ball]

NO LACKING

Arsenal could reportedly sign Douglas Costa in a swap deal that would see them offload Alexandre Lacazette.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are open to allowing the Frenchman to leave via a swap.

That has sparked the interest of Juventus, with the report adding that either Douglas Costa or Cristian Romero could be sent to the Emirates Stadium in return for Lacazette.

IN FOR THE DYL

Highly-rated young midfielder Dylan Levitt is reportedly set to leave Manchester United on loan this summer.

The Manchester Evening News claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to give the 19-year-old minute away from Old Trafford in a bid to boost his development.

Levitt, a regular in Ryan Giggs’ Wales set-up, starred for United’s U23s this season.

And he made his first senior appearance under Solskjaer during last November’s Europa League defeat to Astana.

However, the route to a regular first-team spot is tough.

FAKE NEWS

Aaron Ramsey’s representatives have slammed Juventus exit reports as “nonsense.”

Reports emerged that new boss Andrea Pirlo was planning to flog the midfielder as he plans a major squad clear out.

Ramsey, 29, was limited to just 11 Serie A starts in his debut campaign at the Old Lady under Maurizio Sarri.

But he will be hoping Pirlo’s appointment will help kick-start his career in Italy under the former midfield maestro.

Following speculation that Ramsey was heading for the exit door, his management team Avid Sports & Entertainment commeted on Twitter: “Nonsense.”

QUIN IT TO WIN IT

Exclusive by Steve Brenner: Arsenal are eyeing a £25million move for Ajax ace Quincy Promes.

The Gunners were linked with the Dutch forward, 28, last year following some excellent displays.

Promes scored 16 goals and added five assists in 28 games before the coronavirus lockdown ended the Eredivisie season.

Liverpool have been hot on the trail of the winger in the past.

But Mikel Arteta, who has already moved for out of contract Brazilian Willian, is keen to bring Promes to North London and kickstart his summer transfer plans.

A source close to the player told SunSport: “Quincy would go in a heartbeat.

“It would be a great move for him – and Arsenal.”

TA, BOSS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the thumbs up for youngster Tahith Chong to join Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old asked the Manchester United boss to leave the club next season after being limited to just three Premier League substitute appearances.

Chong was in the squad to face Copenhagen in their Europa League quarter-final win but remained an unused substitute.

And after learning of Werder Bremen’s interest, he has his heart set on a temporary switch to the Bundesliga club.

Chong’s agent Erkan Alkan told Bild: “Mr Solskjaer kept his promise from March and told Tahith that he can leave the club.

“The boy really wants to go to Werder.

“He wants to be part of the preparation as soon as possible so that he can quickly find his way around.”

PIERRE WE GO

Tottenham have confirmed the signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

Spurs have been chasing the Danish midfielder, 25, for months and saw a £20million bid – plus add-ons – accepted last week.

✨ #HøjbjergIsHere ✨ pic.twitter.com/8uesYdy5cd

TIME TO BAILL

Eric Bailly has been offered to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports.

The Manchester United defender has missed much of this season with a knee injury, making just 10 appearances.

Bailly, 26, has had to compete for his first-team place this term with captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Reports in Istanbul now claim the centre-back’s advisors have approached Fenerbahce offering the Ivory Coast ace on a one-year loan.

The Yellow Canaries are seeking major defensive reinforcements after their disappointing seventh-place finish.

And Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could now grant Bailly a stint in Turkey to help him recapture his best form.

The Super Lig club would guarantee Bailly regular first-team football, setting him up for the final year of his Red Devils contract in 2021.

WAG£ WAR$

The biggest wage bills in Europe have been revealed – with FOUR Premier League teams in the top ten.

With the domestic 2019-20 season now done and dusted, the annual wage bills have been revealed by SafeBettingSites.

OUS JOINING?

Manchester United have reportedly listed Ousmane Dembele as an alternative if they fail to land Jadon Sancho.

As SunSport revealed, the Premier League giants have not given up hope of landing the Borussia Dortmund winger.

But they have been left frustrated by the player’s wage demands plus Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to deal directly with them.

The Bundesliga side are also holding out for £110million for the England international.

Now, according to ESPN, Barcelona star Dembele has been considered as a “possible alternative”.

It is reported that “United have held informal talks over a move for Dembele”.

REAL BLOW

Dani Ceballos may have dropped a hint regarding his future after he was snapped wearing a Real Betis shirt on Monday night.

The 24-year-old has shown he still has a soft spot for his former side, who he made his debut with in 2014 after coming through their academy.

Ceballos – who has never shied away from the love he has for the Andalusian outfit – faces an uncertain summer at Real Madrid.

HIT THE FLOR

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Romania international winger Florinel Coman.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals and set up 11 more last season for FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest.

Coman has previously attracted attention from Chelsea and West Ham.

His advisor Ioan Becali has flown to London for discussions with Eagles officials.

FCSB owner Gigi Becali has put a £12million tag on Coman, claiming the winger’s value will reach a staggering £180M with a few years’ Premier League experience.

The businessman said: “We want 12 million pounds for Coman. I won’t sell him for less than 15 million euros.”

‘MMOBILE PHONE

Ciro Immobile revealed Newcastle’s potential Saudi owners tried to sign him before their takeover bid collapsed.

The Lazio forward, 30, also claimed the club had set their sights on signing Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The forward was at the top of Newcastle’s wish list after winning the Serie A Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoes in 2019/20.

Speaking to Corriere Dello Sport, he revealed the Magpies got in touch with his agent and had started their search to replace Steve Bruce.

He said: “During the period in which there was talk of the possible purchase of Newcastle by the Sheikh’s fund they called my agent, Alessandro Moggi.

“Then the Premier League did not approve that proposal, or the fund withdrew, I don’t remember well.

“I know they were also looking for an Italian coach, [Massimiliano] Allegri or [Luciano] Spalletti.”

YOU HAVE MY WERD

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Tahith Chong the green light to join Werder Bremen on loan.

The Dutch winger, 20, has had limited playing time at Old Trafford.

According to Bild, United’s win over LASK last week could be his last game for the club, with his contract set to run out in 2022.

The Red Devils appear to be happy for him to improve at Bremen and then for his transfer fee to be raised with more game time, if they do decide to sell him.

SESS TOPS BRUCE LIST

Steve Bruce will offer Ryan Sessegnon a way out of his Tottenham limbo as he pursues a plan to buy British  and in bulk.

The Newcastle boss is set to be working on a very tight budget this transfer window.

He is likely to have only around £30million to spend  a far cry from the riches that would have been available had a £300m Saudi-backed takeover gone through.

Bruce believes there are summer bargains to be had among home-grown players.

Sessegnon, 20, tops his list of targets and wants to take the wing-back on loan  after he played only a dozen times for Spurs last season.

Bruce has already joined Southampton and Leeds in a £20m battle for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, 23, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.

MEU-TINY

Furious Thomas Meunier has accused PSG sporting director Leonardo of refusing to let him finish the season with the club.

The Belgian signed for Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract, but claims he put his reputation on the line with his new employers, begging them to send him back on loan to PSG to finish the Champions League campaign.

After meetings with Leonardo, he says it slowly became obvious that a loan back to Paris would never happen, before he was sent a legal letter telling him to stay away from the training ground.

Meunier told RTBF: “It was pretty cowardly … and I was the one who had to contact Leonardo afterwards to understand the situation.

“I receive the letter on Sunday, on Monday I was due to have physical tests.

“My jaw dropped… and I said to myself what is this? He said to me: ‘No you are no longer welcome at the club.

“’I forbid you to hang out with other players, I don’t want you to put ideas in their heads.’ He just didn’t want me to give the real story.”

BLAISE A TRAIL

Blaise Matuidi is set to sign for David Beckham’s American MLS club Inter Miami.

The midfielder, 33, will quit Juventus to reunite with Becks. They played together at Paris Saint-Germain.

Frenchman Matuidi is set to have a medical this week and be Miami’s first big signing for their debut season in the MLS.

Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira could also leave Juve.

EAGLES SWOOP

Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks over a £50million double swoop for Ismaila Sarr and Florinel Coman.

The Eagles are desperate to strengthen their attack after mustering just 31 goals between them in 38 Premier League matches.

As Sun Sport revealed last week, Watford will sell Sarr for £40million to help ease the financial pain of relegation.

The Senegalese winger, 22, is being offered to several clubs at the huge fee to create an auction.

Palace are willing to meet that figure to bring in the star, even if they decide to keep Wilfried Zaha.

And discussions between the Selhurst Park and Vicarage Road outfits have already begun.

SO LONG

Real Madrid have announced that Alphonse Areola is free to head back to PSG after his loan spell ended.

A Los Blancos statement said: “The club would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour this season and wishes him the best of luck in his new phase.

“Real Madrid is also grateful to PSG for the opportunity to have Alphonse Areola in our squad.”

Comunicado Oficial: Areola#RealMadrid

MORE ON RAMBO

Here’s our video on Aaron Ramsey’s situation at Juventus, after he was reportedly told he does not have a future at the club.

Ex-Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey has been told he’s not part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans at Juventus pic.twitter.com/b6niCjr2sE

— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 11, 2020