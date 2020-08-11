Transfer news LIVE: Leeds COMPLETE double deal, Liverpool new signing on joining ‘biggest club in the world’

LIVERPOOL have made their first signing of the summer with defender Kostas Tsimikas joining from Olympiacos.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent is reportedly holding a meeting with PSG as speculation continues to grow following Juventus’ defeat to Lyon.

Follow all the latest gossip and updates with our live blog below…

MAG YOUR MIND UP

Manchester United and Arsenal are in a transfer battle for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to reports.

And the Brazilian will reportedly make a final decision on his future later this week.

Both teams have been linked with the 22-year-old for months.

And the centre-back will decide between the two Premier League giants and Everton and Napoli, according French outlet L’Equipe.

Whichever club gets the nod will reportedly have to pay £27million plus add-ons.

The Brazilian defender looks almost certain to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer and is said to have been particularly impressed by talks with the Gunners last week.

ZLAT’S INCREDIBLE

AC Milan are set to hand Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new one-year deal with the club delighted by his performances following his arrival in the winter transfer window.

The 38-year-old chipped in with 11 goals and five assists in 20 games in all competitions as he helped the Rossoneri secure a Europa League spot.

SunSport reported last month how the Serie A side were ready to hand the Swedish striker a £104,000-a-week contract at the San Siro.

And now it has been claimed that he will put pen to paper on a new deal this week once he returns from his break in Saint-Tropez.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic will sign a contract at the club that will last until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

AGENT DIDIER

Chelsea fans are convinced Declan Rice will join them after the West Ham star was pictured with “Agent Drogba”.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a well-deserved holiday with best buddy Mason Mount in Mykonos, Greece.

Fans went wild after Rice bumped into Stamford Bridge legend Didier Drogba while on his travels.

Some supporters are convinced the meeting was planned to push through his move to Chelsea.

Rice shared a snap of himself alongside Drogba with his 265,000 followers on Instagram.

UNDER-VALUED

The futures of Justin Kluivert and Cengiz Under at AS Roma are increasingly uncertain due to reports that the pair will be offloaded for a TOTAL of £45million.

The pair were signed by former Roma director of football Monchi, who has since moved back to his old job at Sevilla.

Despite a strong finish to the season, Roma finished fifth, eight points behind Champions League-qualified rivals Lazio.

Winger Kluivert will cost any potential suitors around £18m, with Under valued at £27m.

‘ANNOUNCE HAVERTZ’

Dutch third-tier club Hercales Almelo have bizarrely announced the signing of Kai Havertz.

The publicity stunt has been pulled off by Hercales on Twitter, showing a picture of the Bayer Leverkusen star in their shirt.

Chelsea fans have responded in a less-than-impressed manner, as reports they are nearing a deal for the Germany international emerge.

Welkom Kai 👀

⚫️⚪️#AnnounceHavertz pic.twitter.com/NcCQIKqJhk

— Heracles Almelo (@HeraclesAlmelo) August 11, 2020

‘REIR SIGNING

Arsenal will have to fork out “something close” to £27m for transfer target Danilo Pereira.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has target a move for the Porto midfielder this summer transfer window.

Portuguese news outlet O Jogo report that Pereira will be available to leave.

However, Porto have not yet received an offer for the star that meets their valuation yet.

Various reports have stated Arsenal are only willing to spend around £18m on him, but according to the latest speculation, that sum would be instantly rejected.

Porto rejected a bid of £27m for the 28-year-old Portugal international last year.

KOSTA SUCCESS

Tskimikas has revealed his delight at signing for Liverpool after a deal for Jamal Lewis fell through.

The 24-year-old left back made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions last season as they won their 45th Greek Super League title.

Financial details were not given but British media said Liverpool paid £11million for Tsimikas, who has played three times for Greece since making his debut in October 2018.

Tsimikas said: “I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, (it’s) the biggest club in the world. It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.”

Welcome to Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas! 🔴✍️

— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 10, 2020

ICYMI – SANCHO LATEST

Manchester United have not given up on landing Jadon Sancho, writes NEIL CUSTIS.

But they have been left frustrated by the player’s wage demands plus Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to deal directly with them.

The Bundesliga club have now appointed an agent to sort out the details of the transfer fee.

United want to pay an initial £70million that could rise to £110m based on honours and appearances.

But Dortmund want more upfront for the 20-year-old England winger.

The player’s representatives are now looking for more upfront in wages too.

‘CASH… WE WILL SORT IT’

Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter after being convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was discussing the Jadon Sancho deal in training.

Supporters were having a go in trying to guess what the Norwegian was saying when he was talking to Nemanja Matic ahead of their Europa League clash against Copenhagen.

According to fans, Solskjaer says: “Cash… we will sort it.”

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho is known to be the Red Devils’ No 1 target, with the two clubs locked in negotiations about a deal.

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc revealed on Monday that Sancho will be staying with the German side for at least another year.

He said: “He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.”

“They want more cash”

“Sort it”

“We will sort it”@Sanchooo10 #sancho #man United #dortmund pic.twitter.com/7NGfw8gh6l

— lewis cox (@footballforenza) August 9, 2020

BUILDING REGS

Chelsea now face even more competition to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is desperate to strengthen his backline this summer and replace Marcos Alonso as first choice left-back.

Reguilon’s performances on-loan at Sevilla have made his Chelsea’s top target for that spot.

However, Sky Sports Italia now claims Lazio have joined the race for the ace.

That adds even more competition in the chase to secure the star’s services after we reported on the clutch of clubs keen yesterday.

Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Arsenal, Serie A outfit Napoli and LaLiga big boys Atletico Madrid have all also contacted Real regarding a potential deal.

GOOD MORNING FOOTY TRANSFER FANS

Borussia Dortmund have told Man Utd to FORGET about signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc said: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon. In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023.”

But Utd have not given up on landing Sancho despite being left frustrated by the player’s wage demands.

United want to pay an initial £70million that could rise to £110m based on honours and appearances.

However, Dortmund want more up front for the 20-year old England winger.

The player’s representatives are now looking for more up front in wages too, with £180,000-a-week currently on the table.

Meanwhile, SunSport can exclusively reveal Chelsea are ready to slash their asking price for unwanted midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Chelsea are hoping to flog him to old loan side AC Milan for just £20m after Monaco, who sold Bakayoko to Chelsea for £40m in 2017 and loaned him this term, opted against exercising a £37.5m permanent deal clause.

Finally, Willian is on the brink of joining Arsenal after undergoing his medical, according to reports.

The Brazilian is braced to join Chelsea’s London rivals on a three-year deal after announcing his departure from Stamford Bridge.

And The Standard claims a free transfer is close after Willian agreed to wages of £100,000-a-week with the FA Cup winners.

POWER SERG

Sergio Reguilon’s agent is working on securing a summer move to Chelsea – but Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also keen, according to reports.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira tweeted the update, saying: “Kia Joorabchian is working to move Sergio Reguilon.

“Chelsea are really interested in him, but in the last days also Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Arsenal have asked info.”

The left-back shone on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid this season, but the LaLiga champs are ready to sell after signing Ferland Mendy last summer.

FAMILY FORTUNES

Arsenal fans are getting excited after transfer target Gabriel Magalhaes’s brother and sister started following the club on Instagram.

The Gunners have been linked with a £27million swoop for the Lille defender.

Boss Mikel Arteta, who giuded the side to FA Cup glory this season, is set to make further changes to his playing staff.

The Spaniard is keen on bringing a defender in to shore up his leaky back line.

Now it has been revealed on social media that the 22-year-old’s sister Mayara follows the London side on Instagram.

EXCLUSIVE BY MARK IRWIN

Chelsea are ready to slash their asking price for unwanted midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The French international has been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge after spending the past two seasons out on loan at AC Milan and most recently Monaco.

Chelsea are hoping to flog him to Milan for just £20million after Monaco, who sold Bakayoko to Chelsea for £40m in 2017, opted against exercising a £37.5m permanent deal clause.

Likewise, Milan chose not to sign Bakayoko for £32m a year ago after paying £4.5m for his 2018/19 loan.

But they are ready to throw him a lifeline and hope Chelsea will accept an initial £13.5m.

PIRLS OF WISDOM

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has reportedly highlighted Real Madrid target Isco as a key target after replacing Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

According to SportMediaset, Real could offer Isco or Toni Kroos to Juve in exchange for Paulo Dybala.

In addition to offering one of the midfielders, it has been said that Madrid are also prepared to hand over £89.9million.

Isco has long been linked with a Premier League switch following interest from Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in the past.

DONE DEALS

Leeds United have completed a double swoop for Jack Harrison and Joe Gelhardt.

Winger Harrison has signed on loan from Man City for the upcoming Premier League season – his third stint with Leeds in as many years.

Meanwhile, Gelhardt has joined on a permanent four-year deal from Wigan after their relegation to League One.

DONE DEAL

Kostas Tsimikas has become Liverpool’s first signing as Premier League champions and claims he’s joined “the biggest club in the world”.

The Greek left-back, who cost nearly £12million and will wear the No21 shirt, said: “I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [it’s] the biggest club in the world. It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

“With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

“[I want] to achieve [our]goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League.”

MORE ON SANCHO FROM SUNSPORT’S NEIL CUSTIS

Man Utd have not given up on landing Jadon Sancho.

But they have been left frustrated by the player’s wage demands plus Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to deal directly with themselves.

United want to pay an initial £70million that could rise to £110milion based on honours and appearances.

But Dortmund want more up front for the 20-year old England winger.

The player’s representatives are now looking for more upfront in wages too.

United want to offer a highly incentivised deal of around £180,000 a week rising to £220,000 a week based on his success.

And they are prepared to walk away after being stung by £500k-a-week flop Alexis Sanchez.

EXCLUSIVE BY KEN LAWRENCE

Steve Bruce will offer Ryan Sessegnon a way out of his Tottenham limbo as he pursues a plan to buy British – and in bulk.

The Newcastle boss is likely to have only have around £30million spare cash to spend – a far cry from the riches that would have been available had a £300m Saudi-backed takeover gone through.

And Sessegnon, 20, tops his list of targets.

Bruce wants to take the wing back who played only a dozen times for Spurs last season on loan just a year after his move from Fulham.

HAV A LOOK

Chelsea target Kai Havertz has been compared to Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil by former team-mate Roberto Hilbert.

According to Goal, he said: “He is the next big, big player to come from Germany.

“I was there when he made his debut in our team at 17.

“In this generation, I think he will be a game-changer. He is a really smart player, quick and he is a nice person.

“He has some things Ballack had, some things Ozil had but he puts it into one package – which makes him so dangerous.”

COM TO OLD TRAFFORD?

United will make a loan offer for Kingsley Coman if their pursuit of Jadon Sancho fails, according to reports.

The Red Devils were given a deadline of today to agree a transfer for the England winger by Borussia Dortmund.

But after missing that cut-off point, Sancho has teamed up with the Dortmund squad to head off for pre-season.

And according to the Standard, United may go for Coman in their hunt for an alternative.

KEEPER OR GO-ER?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he must sell one of David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero this summer.

But according to the stats, which one of the three should go?

Check it out here.

WHERE THERE’S A WILL

Willian is on the brink of joining Arsenal after undergoing his medical, according to reports.

The Brazilian is braced to join Chelsea’s London rivals on a three-year deal after announcing his departure from Stamford Bridge.

And The Standard claims a free transfer is close after Willian agreed to wages of £100,000-a-week with the FA Cup winners.

SANCHO NO-GO

Borussia Dortmund have told Man Utd to FORGET about signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

It means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be landing his top target for the wing after being quoted £108million last month.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc said: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon. In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023.”

MAT-TER OF TIME

Inter Miami have finally snapped up their first big star signing with Blaise Matuidi set for a medical in Paris.

David Beckham’s MLS side appear to have acquired the midfielder on a free transfer, as Juventus look to lighten their wage bill.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two clubs was reached allowing Matuidi to undergo a medical in the French capital.

Juve have been heavily hit following the coronavirus crisis with Aaron Ramsey and Gonzalo Higuain also facing uncertain futures.