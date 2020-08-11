Transfer news LIVE: Leeds COMPLETE double deal, Liverpool signing on joining ‘biggest club in the world’

LIVERPOOL have made their first signing of the summer with defender Kostas Tsimikas joining from Olympiacos.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent is reportedly holding a meeting with PSG as speculation continues to grow following Juventus’ defeat to Lyon.

Borussia Dortmund have told Man Utd to FORGET about signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc said: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon. In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023.”

But Utd have not given up on landing Sancho despite being left frustrated by the player’s wage demands.

United want to pay an initial £70million that could rise to £110m based on honours and appearances.

However, Dortmund want more up front for the 20-year old England winger.

The player’s representatives are now looking for more up front in wages too, with £180,000-a-week currently on the table.

Meanwhile, SunSport can exclusively reveal Chelsea are ready to slash their asking price for unwanted midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Chelsea are hoping to flog him to old loan side AC Milan for just £20m after Monaco, who sold Bakayoko to Chelsea for £40m in 2017 and loaned him this term, opted against exercising a £37.5m permanent deal clause.

Finally, Willian is on the brink of joining Arsenal after undergoing his medical, according to reports.

The Brazilian is braced to join Chelsea’s London rivals on a three-year deal after announcing his departure from Stamford Bridge.

And The Standard claims a free transfer is close after Willian agreed to wages of £100,000-a-week with the FA Cup winners.

Sergio Reguilon’s agent is working on securing a summer move to Chelsea – but Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also keen, according to reports.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira tweeted the update, saying: “Kia Joorabchian is working to move Sergio Reguilon.

“Chelsea are really interested in him, but in the last days also Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Arsenal have asked info.”

The left-back shone on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid this season, but the LaLiga champs are ready to sell after signing Ferland Mendy last summer.

Arsenal fans are getting excited after transfer target Gabriel Magalhaes’s brother and sister started following the club on Instagram.

The Gunners have been linked with a £27million swoop for the Lille defender.

Boss Mikel Arteta, who giuded the side to FA Cup glory this season, is set to make further changes to his playing staff.

The Spaniard is keen on bringing a defender in to shore up his leaky back line.

Now it has been revealed on social media that the 22-year-old’s sister Mayara follows the London side on Instagram.

Chelsea are ready to slash their asking price for unwanted midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The French international has been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge after spending the past two seasons out on loan at AC Milan and most recently Monaco.

Chelsea are hoping to flog him to Milan for just £20million after Monaco, who sold Bakayoko to Chelsea for £40m in 2017, opted against exercising a £37.5m permanent deal clause.

Likewise, Milan chose not to sign Bakayoko for £32m a year ago after paying £4.5m for his 2018/19 loan.

But they are ready to throw him a lifeline and hope Chelsea will accept an initial £13.5m.

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has reportedly highlighted Real Madrid target Isco as a key target after replacing Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

According to SportMediaset, Real could offer Isco or Toni Kroos to Juve in exchange for Paulo Dybala.

In addition to offering one of the midfielders, it has been said that Madrid are also prepared to hand over £89.9million.

Isco has long been linked with a Premier League switch following interest from Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in the past.

Leeds United have completed a double swoop for Jack Harrison and Joe Gelhardt.

Winger Harrison has signed on loan from Man City for the upcoming Premier League season – his third stint with Leeds in as many years.

Meanwhile, Gelhardt has joined on a permanent four-year deal from Wigan after their relegation to League One.

Kostas Tsimikas has become Liverpool’s first signing as Premier League champions and claims he’s joined “the biggest club in the world”.

The Greek left-back, who cost nearly £12million and will wear the No21 shirt, said: “I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [it’s] the biggest club in the world. It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

“With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

“[I want] to achieve [our]goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League.”

Man Utd have not given up on landing Jadon Sancho.

But they have been left frustrated by the player’s wage demands plus Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to deal directly with themselves.

United want to pay an initial £70million that could rise to £110milion based on honours and appearances.

But Dortmund want more up front for the 20-year old England winger.

The player’s representatives are now looking for more upfront in wages too.

United want to offer a highly incentivised deal of around £180,000 a week rising to £220,000 a week based on his success.

And they are prepared to walk away after being stung by £500k-a-week flop Alexis Sanchez.

Steve Bruce will offer Ryan Sessegnon a way out of his Tottenham limbo as he pursues a plan to buy British – and in bulk.

The Newcastle boss is likely to have only have around £30million spare cash to spend – a far cry from the riches that would have been available had a £300m Saudi-backed takeover gone through.

And Sessegnon, 20, tops his list of targets.

Bruce wants to take the wing back who played only a dozen times for Spurs last season on loan just a year after his move from Fulham.

Chelsea target Kai Havertz has been compared to Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil by former team-mate Roberto Hilbert.

According to Goal, he said: “He is the next big, big player to come from Germany.

“I was there when he made his debut in our team at 17.

“In this generation, I think he will be a game-changer. He is a really smart player, quick and he is a nice person.

“He has some things Ballack had, some things Ozil had but he puts it into one package – which makes him so dangerous.”

United will make a loan offer for Kingsley Coman if their pursuit of Jadon Sancho fails, according to reports.

The Red Devils were given a deadline of today to agree a transfer for the England winger by Borussia Dortmund.

But after missing that cut-off point, Sancho has teamed up with the Dortmund squad to head off for pre-season.

And according to the Standard, United may go for Coman in their hunt for an alternative.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he must sell one of David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero this summer.

But according to the stats, which one of the three should go?

Check it out here.

Inter Miami have finally snapped up their first big star signing with Blaise Matuidi set for a medical in Paris.

David Beckham’s MLS side appear to have acquired the midfielder on a free transfer, as Juventus look to lighten their wage bill.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two clubs was reached allowing Matuidi to undergo a medical in the French capital.

Juve have been heavily hit following the coronavirus crisis with Aaron Ramsey and Gonzalo Higuain also facing uncertain futures.

With a number of clubs struggling for funds as a result of the coronavirus crisis, you can expect many to dip into the free transfer market to strengthen their squads.

The likes of Edinson Cavani, Willian and David Silva are available for nothing, and you can be sure their futures will be decided imminently as clubs desperately try and snap them up.

With the 2020/21 Premier League season scheduled to start on September 12, expect a number of teams to bring in players for free.

Here SunSport has compiled a starting XI made up of the best players available for nothing.

Chelsea could be about to join Manchester United in the chase for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is desperate to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer window.

Now The Times claims the Dane could be his choice to be their new No1.

But the West London side face stiff competition for the in-demand stopper.

Sun Sport exclusively revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting a swoop for Schmeichel.

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Sport Mediaset claim the Spanish side are lining up an incredible player-plus-cash deal.

It is understood that Madrid are willing to include Isco or Toni Kroos to get the deal over the line.

But it is believed that Juventus will do everything they can to keep hold of Dybala.

Juventus are no longer interested in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, according to reports.

The Serie A champions were keen on bringing the 28-year-old in but having sacked former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, they have switched their attention to Brescia star Sandro Tonali.

Juve shocked the football world by sacking Sarri and replacing him with iconic yet inexperienced star Andrea Pirlo on Saturday.

And Sarri’s departure has signalled the end of Juve’s pursuit of Italian international Jorginho, according to TuttoSport.

Arsenal youngster Zech Medley has agreed a deal to join Gillingham on loan.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners want the centre-back to get as much game time under his belt as possible.

The 20-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy setup from Chelsea back in 2016.

And he has been tipped to have a big future with the Gunners in years to come.

Andrea Pirlo is showing no mercy as the new Juventus boss by preparing to flog seven stars, according to reports.

The legendary midfielder, 41, replaced Maurizio Sarri at the Allianz Stadium over the weekend.

And Pirlo is wasting little time in getting rid of the deadwood he does not want – starting with the likes of ex-Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain and Manchester United target Douglas Costa.

The report also adds that Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi are also at risk of being let go with both midfielders 33 years old.

Finally, defenders Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani could be sold as well.

Rookie Chelsea keeper Nathan Baxter is wanted by Derby and Birmingham on loan.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and the club want to see him get experience in the Championship.

Baxter has already had loan spells at Yeovil, Woking, Solihull Moors and Ross County.

A Blues insider told SunSport: “This kid has got real talent and Derby and Birmingham are both really keen.”

Chelsea star Ethan Ampadu is reportedly on the verge of joining Fulham on loan.

The 19-year-old defender spent last season with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately he failed to get as much game time as he wanted, making just seven appearances.

The Athletic claims it is Chelsea’s West London neighbours Fulham who are favourites to sign him.

They state the Cottagers have beaten off competition from the Canaries and are now close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea for a season-long loan.

Mesut Ozil has been hanging out with Istanbul Basaksehir’s manager after the Turkish side offered him a transfer lineline.

The Arsenal playmaker, 31, headed back to Turkey following the completion of his side’s elongated season.

And he was pictured posing for a selfie with Basaksehir boss Okan Buruk – the man trying to sign him.

The pair were joined by Turkish TV mogul Acun Ilicali, who shared the snap on his Instagram story to his 13.6million followers.

And the picture will no doubt add fuel to the speculation of a move to Turkey.

Kai Havertz is said to be pushing for a move to the Premier League more than Jadon Sancho.

The Bundesliga stars are both linked with a move to the English top flight.

Havertz, 21, valued at £90million is subject to heavy interest from Chelsea while United are at loggerheads with Borussia Dortmund, who price Sancho, 20, at £108m.

According to Sky Sports, of the pair it is Havertz who “is the one who is most keen to move as soon as possible”.