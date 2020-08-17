Transfer news LIVE: Lionel Messi intends to LEAVE Barcelona, Leeds bid for Arthur Cabral – LATEST updates

MANCHESTER CITY are prepared to do whatever it takes to sign Lionel Messi, who now reportedly wants OUT of Barcelona.

Meanwhile Liverpool are said to have agreed terms with Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

ALL GONE RON

Juventus reportedly no longer consider Cristiano Ronaldo ‘non-transferable’ and could decide to cash-in for £54million.

Sport claim Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on developments and may make a move after the Champions League has finished.

Ronaldo’s super-agent Jorge Mendes has already been offering him out to Europe’s biggest clubs ever since Juventus’ European Cup exit.

Despite a record-breaking campaign in front of goal and another Serie A title, the Portugal superstar’s season ultimately ended in disappointment.

Defeats in the Suppercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia final were compounded by crashing out of the Champions League.

In the wake of the fall to Lyon, Maurizio Sarri was sacked and replaced by inexperienced club legend Andrea Pirlo.

KOMPANY BOSS

Vincent Kompany has retired from playing football in order to become Anderlecht manager.

The Manchester City legend, 34, took the job as player-manager of the Belgian giants last summer.

However, he stepped down from the managerial side after Anderlecht endured their worst start to a season since 1998-99.

Frank Vercauteren took over as head coach, but endured a frosty relationship with Kompany, according to local reports.

Vercauteren has now left Anderlecht.

Kompany will take over as head coach once again as he aims to bring a Pep Guardiola-style of play to the team.

KAI CONCLUSION

Chelsea are in the home straight with the Kai Havertz deal, according to reports.

Goal reporter Kevin Palmer tweeted: “Chelsea are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations over a deal for Kai Havertz.

“Discussions are focusing on the structure of performance related payments.

“It seems like this is a deal edging towards to a conclusion.”

CAB TRIP

Leeds United have reportedly made their first bid to sign Basel striker Arthur Cabral.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claim the Whites have offered around £16.3million but the Swiss side are holding out for closer to £18m.

That would mark a swift profit for Basel, who recently activated a permanent option in his loan contract to sign Cabral for a measly £3.6m.

The 22-year-old had scored 18 goals in 39 games for the Swiss Super League side after initially arriving from Palmeiras last summer.

The report adds that Marcelo Bielsa has specifically asked Leeds to sign Cabral, who is also said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

The striker’s former sides Palmeiras and Ceara still retain a small percentage of his economic rights.

HAVE A HART

Tottenham’s tilt for Joe Hart has taken a step closer, with the deal for the former England stopper set to be announced, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The keeper, 33, has left Burnley after his contract expired and was a pundit for BT Sport in the studio during Manchester City’s defeat to Lyon in the Champions League on Saturday night.

WORK LIKE A DEVIL

Harry Maguire played more minutes than any other footballer in the world during an exhausting 2019-20 season.

But the season ended in defeat as Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League after a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Sevilla.

The 6ft 4in defender arrived at Old Trafford last summer in a blockbuster £80million transfer.

While the fee raised eyebrows, he didn’t miss a single minute of his side’s 2019-20 Premier League campaign – the first outfielder to achieve such a feat since Gary Pallister in 1994-95.

And boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has almost always leaned on him in the cup competitions too.

With the Red Devils having reached semi-finals of both domestic cups, as well as the latter stages of the Europa League – the games have come thick and fast.

LEAKY BLINDER

The Premier League’s opening day fixtures appear to have been leaked – with Manchester United vs Arsenal on the agenda.

The 2020-21 Fantasy Premier League campaign was launched on Saturday, giving fans the chance to build their teams nice and early.

But some eagle-eyed supporters have noticed an apparent blunder – with players’ next opponents seemingly being listed.

Should these be correct, the Premier League’s September 12 return will be headlined by a blockbuster clash between Man Utd and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

If true, the pair will meet for the first time since New Year’s Day, when Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis goals inspired the Gunners to a rousing 2-0 victory.

TURN AUBA A NEW LEAF

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a new £250,000-a-week contract with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club captain, 31, has just one year remaining on his current Emirates deal.

And there were suggestions he would be off this summer with interest from Barcelona, Inter Milan and even Chelsea and Manchester United.

But after his match-winning performance in the FA Cup final a fortnight ago, the Gunners have been working hard to get an extension finalised.

According to the Daily Telegraph, sources believe the signing is “extremely close”.

The new deal is thought to be worth £250,000 per week for the next three years.

PARTEY POOPERS

Arsenal have been dealt a blow with Atletico Madrid convinced Thomas Partey will stay this summer – despite his replacement already having been lined-up.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to add some star quality to his midfield ranks this summer, with £45million-rated Atleti ace Partey targeted.

However, the LaLiga giants are certain they won’t part with him – despite being close to signing £36m star Napoli star Allan, according to reports.

Sky Sports journalist Matteo Moretto revealed Diego Simeone was confident in keeping hold of Partey this summer.

He tweeted: “To this day, Atletico Madrid is convinced that Thomas Partey is going to stay.”

SET DOWN

Quique Setien has been sacked by Barcelona, the club’s president allegedly confirmed.

Josep Bartomeu is understood to have told reporters on Sunday night that the decision to axe the boss was finalised.

He spoke with Spanish outlet Cadena COPE following a meeting with the Barca board, including Eric Abidal.

Bartomeu is believed to have said: “He is out,” when asked about Setien’s position.

Barcelona are yet to make an official announcement.

JADON’T GO

Jadon Sancho could “regret” moving to Manchester United and should stay at Borussia Dortmund, according to Paul Ince.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been chasing the £108million-rated England winger, 20, all summer.

Old Trafford icon Ince told the Daily Star: “At Dortmund he’s playing every week and that’s what he wants.

“He’s still going to be scoring goals for Dortmund in the Champions League next season.

“There’s no rush for him. He can take his time and he’s still got lots to learn.

“Sancho can keep developing at Dortmund. He doesn’t want to return to the Premier League and regret it.”

EXCLUSIVE

Ben White has become the most wanted player in England after EVERY top six club in the Premier League made contact with Brighton to ask how much they want for him.

Centre-back White, 22, is suddenly in demand after impressing during his season on loan at Leeds, reports DUNCAN WRIGHT.

The Yorkshire club have already made a £35million bid – of £30m in cash plus a further £5m in add-ons.

But Brighton are set to reject it out of hand, valuing their star at more than £50m.

Champions Liverpool are showing the strongest interest of all, while both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham have also asked the Seagulls how much it would cost to sign their academy product.

Brighton do not want to sell, and it would take an offer in excess of £50m to even tempt them to consider doing a deal.

MESSI MOVE

Lionel Messi is believed to have told Barcelona he wants to leave the club, according to reports.

The Barcelona skipper looked dejected after the LaLiga club’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

And Esporte Interativo claim the Nou Camp star has told officials he wishes to go.

BARCA FOUR KEEPS

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to keep just FOUR of their squad following their miserable exit from the Champions League on Friday.

The Nou Camp side were dubbed ‘Farcelona’ after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final stages of the competition.

Spanish outlet Sport say that only four of the current squad are likely to survive the chop with the LaLiga giants planning a major overhaul of their playing staff.

Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are among the players club reportedly wants to offload.

MISSED OUT ON DEM

Chris Sutton has slammed Premier League sides for missing out on the chance to sign Moussa Dembele when he was still a Glasgow Celtic player.

The 24-year-old, now at Lyon, was in superb form for the Ligue 1 side in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Manchester United and Chelsea target scored in the French club’s shock 3-1 win against Pep Guardiola’s team.

And pundit Sutton took to Twitter to slate Prem sides who “stupidly shunned” the chance to sign him.

MILAN INTER SMALLING

Inter Milan could be willing to meet Manchester United’s asking price for out-of-favour centre-back Chris Smalling.

The England international, who was on loan at Roma this season, has fallen down the pecking order at the Old Trafford.

And the Daily Express claim United are bracing themselves for a bid from Antonio Conte’s club.

The former Chelsea boss has already lured former Red Devils Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to the Nerazzurri.

Man United are after £20million for 30-year-old Smalling.

WOODMAN BACK TO SWANS

Freddie Woodman will rejoin Swansea on loan from Newcastle next season.

The former England under-21 international enjoyed a successful loan spell in Wales last season and will return to the Liberty Stadium for the 2020-21 season.

Woodman, 23, has also signed a new three-year contract with the Magpies with the option of a further year.

He is seen by some on Tyneside as a contender to be the club’s future No 1.

MATUIDI TO MIAMI

Blaise Matuidi has said David Beckham was a major factor in his decision to leave Juventus for Inter Miami.

Beckham was eager link up with the World Cup winner once again, having played alongside the Frenchman at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Matuidi said: “He told me he’s very happy with my signing and that he’ll be there to help me.

“It will be an honour to play for his club. David is an exemplary role model on and off the pitch. That’s the path I want to follow.”

LEEDS EYE GERMAN DEFENDER

Leeds will make a move for Freiburg defender Robin Koch after being frustrated in their pursuit of Ben White.

White spent last season on loan at the Elland Road side from Brighton but efforts to sign him permanently have proved futile.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has instead turned his attention to German centre-back Koch, who has been linked with RB Leipzig and Napoli in recent months.

MORELOS TO LILLE OFF?

Lille president Gerard Lopez has cast doubt on a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after the French club signed Gent forward Jonathan David for £27million.

He told Sky Sports: “We know we have a lot of offensive players, are we going to get an additional one between now and the end of the transfer season? I don’t know if we will.

“But at this stage we are trying to see how to get everything together. I know we have a preferred system that we like to play, and within that there is a number of discussions.

“We are no longer in a rush to do something, we have bought our main target, and now we need to look at how to build with the offensive players that we have.”

BOGA ON THE MOVE

French sides Rennes and Marseille are interested in Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga.

The former Chelsea player is also wanted by Napoli after impressing in Serie A over the past two seasons.

Boga, 23, scored 11 times for the Neroverdi as they finished eighth in Italy’s top flight.

Chelsea decided against using their £13million buyback option on the Ivorian and instead negotiated a sell-on clause that will see them receive a percentage of the transfer fee should Sassuolo sell.

BRIGHTON TARGET FRENCH STRIKER

Brighton are interested in signing Reims striker Boulaye Dia.

Dia scored seven goals for the French side last season as they finished sixth in Ligue 1 to qualify for Europe.

L’Union claims the Seagulls, along with Marseille, are among a number of clubs interested in the French forward although no official offers have been submitted.

THIAGO AGREES PERSONAL TERMS

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has agreed personal terms with Liverpool, according to RMC Sport.

The Spanish international has made it clear to teammates he wants a new challenge and will reportedly put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Anfield.

Reports in Germany state the two clubs are in early negotiations regarding a transfer fee for the 29-year-old, whose Bayern contract is due to expire in 2021.

ALLAN TO ATLETICO?

Atletico Madrid are interested in Napoli midfielder Allan, according to Marca.

The Brazilian has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but could now make a £35million move to Spain.

Everton have also been linked with Allan, 29, who manager Carlo Ancelotti knows well from his time in Naples.

LEIPZIG CHASE PALACE STRIKER

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is a transfer target for RB Leipzig.

The Champions League semi-finalists have been priced out of a move for on-loan Roma striker Patrick Schick and have identified the Norwegian as his replacement.

Sorloth, 24, has netted just once for Crystal Palace but scored 24 goals while on loan at Trabzonspor last season to win the Turkish Golden Boot.

The Turkish side hold an option to make the loan permanent but could then sell him on to Leipzig.