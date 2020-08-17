Transfer news LIVE: Lionel Messi wants to LEAVE Barcelona, Liverpool ‘AGREE Thiago Alcantara deal’ – LATEST updates

MANCHESTER CITY are prepared to do whatever it takes to sign Lionel Messi, who now reportedly wants OUT of Barcelona.

Meanwhile Liverpool are said to have agreed terms with Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Follow ALL of the latest transfer gossip, news and updates below…

EXCLUSIVE

Ben White has become the most wanted player in England after EVERY top six club in the Premier League made contact with Brighton to ask how much they want for him.

Centre-back White, 22, is suddenly in demand after impressing during his season on loan at Leeds, reports DUNCAN WRIGHT.

The Yorkshire club have already made a £35million bid – of £30m in cash plus a further £5m in add-ons.

But Brighton are set to reject it out of hand, valuing their star at more than £50m.

Champions Liverpool are showing the strongest interest of all, while both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham have also asked the Seagulls how much it would cost to sign their academy product.

Brighton do not want to sell, and it would take an offer in excess of £50m to even tempt them to consider doing a deal.

MESSI MOVE

Lionel Messi is believed to have told Barcelona he wants to leave the club, according to reports.

The Barcelona skipper looked dejected after the LaLiga club’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

And Esporte Interativo claim the Nou Camp star has told officials he wishes to go.

BARCA FOUR KEEPS

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to keep just FOUR of their squad following their miserable exit from the Champions League on Friday.

The Nou Camp side were dubbed ‘Farcelona’ after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final stages of the competition.

Spanish outlet Sport say that only four of the current squad are likely to survive the chop with the LaLiga giants planning a major overhaul of their playing staff.

Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are among the players club reportedly wants to offload.

MISSED OUT ON DEM

Chris Sutton has slammed Premier League sides for missing out on the chance to sign Moussa Dembele when he was still a Glasgow Celtic player.

The 24-year-old, now at Lyon, was in superb form for the Ligue 1 side in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Manchester United and Chelsea target scored in the French club’s shock 3-1 win against Pep Guardiola’s team.

And pundit Sutton took to Twitter to slate Prem sides who “stupidly shunned” the chance to sign him.

MILAN INTER SMALLING

Inter Milan could be willing to meet Manchester United’s asking price for out-of-favour centre-back Chris Smalling.

The England international, who was on loan at Roma this season, has fallen down the pecking order at the Old Trafford.

And the Daily Express claim United are bracing themselves for a bid from Antonio Conte’s club.

The former Chelsea boss has already lured former Red Devils Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to the Nerazzurri.

Man United are after £20million for 30-year-old Smalling.

WOODMAN BACK TO SWANS

Freddie Woodman will rejoin Swansea on loan from Newcastle next season.

The former England under-21 international enjoyed a successful loan spell in Wales last season and will return to the Liberty Stadium for the 2020-21 season.

Woodman, 23, has also signed a new three-year contract with the Magpies with the option of a further year.

He is seen by some on Tyneside as a contender to be the club’s future No 1.

MATUIDI TO MIAMI

Blaise Matuidi has said David Beckham was a major factor in his decision to leave Juventus for Inter Miami.

Beckham was eager link up with the World Cup winner once again, having played alongside the Frenchman at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Matuidi said: “He told me he’s very happy with my signing and that he’ll be there to help me.

“It will be an honour to play for his club. David is an exemplary role model on and off the pitch. That’s the path I want to follow.”

LEEDS EYE GERMAN DEFENDER

Leeds will make a move for Freiburg defender Robin Koch after being frustrated in their pursuit of Ben White.

White spent last season on loan at the Elland Road side from Brighton but efforts to sign him permanently have proved futile.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has instead turned his attention to German centre-back Koch, who has been linked with RB Leipzig and Napoli in recent months.

MORELOS TO LILLE OFF?

Lille president Gerard Lopez has cast doubt on a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after the French club signed Gent forward Jonathan David for £27million.

He told Sky Sports: “We know we have a lot of offensive players, are we going to get an additional one between now and the end of the transfer season? I don’t know if we will.

“But at this stage we are trying to see how to get everything together. I know we have a preferred system that we like to play, and within that there is a number of discussions.

“We are no longer in a rush to do something, we have bought our main target, and now we need to look at how to build with the offensive players that we have.”

BOGA ON THE MOVE

French sides Rennes and Marseille are interested in Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga.

The former Chelsea player is also wanted by Napoli after impressing in Serie A over the past two seasons.

Boga, 23, scored 11 times for the Neroverdi as they finished eighth in Italy’s top flight.

Chelsea decided against using their £13million buyback option on the Ivorian and instead negotiated a sell-on clause that will see them receive a percentage of the transfer fee should Sassuolo sell.

BRIGHTON TARGET FRENCH STRIKER

Brighton are interested in signing Reims striker Boulaye Dia.

Dia scored seven goals for the French side last season as they finished sixth in Ligue 1 to qualify for Europe.

L’Union claims the Seagulls, along with Marseille, are among a number of clubs interested in the French forward although no official offers have been submitted.

THIAGO AGREES PERSONAL TERMS

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has agreed personal terms with Liverpool, according to RMC Sport.

The Spanish international has made it clear to teammates he wants a new challenge and will reportedly put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Anfield.

Reports in Germany state the two clubs are in early negotiations regarding a transfer fee for the 29-year-old, whose Bayern contract is due to expire in 2021.

ALLAN TO ATLETICO?

Atletico Madrid are interested in Napoli midfielder Allan, according to Marca.

The Brazilian has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but could now make a £35million move to Spain.

Everton have also been linked with Allan, 29, who manager Carlo Ancelotti knows well from his time in Naples.

LEIPZIG CHASE PALACE STRIKER

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is a transfer target for RB Leipzig.

The Champions League semi-finalists have been priced out of a move for on-loan Roma striker Patrick Schick and have identified the Norwegian as his replacement.

Sorloth, 24, has netted just once for Crystal Palace but scored 24 goals while on loan at Trabzonspor last season to win the Turkish Golden Boot.

The Turkish side hold an option to make the loan permanent but could then sell him on to Leipzig.

LEEDS EYE BRAZILIAN STRIKER

Marcelo Bielsa has asked Leeds to sign FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral this summer.

The Whites have lodged a £16million offer for the 22-year-old, whose economic rights are shared between Basel, and Brazilian clubs Palmeiras and Ceara.

Cabral scored 18 goals in all competitions for Basel last season and the Swiss club are hoping for a fee of around £20million.

HENDRICK TO NEWCASTLE

Newcastle look set to sign Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer.

The Republic of Ireland international, 28, left Burnley in June when his contract expired and has been without a club since.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is hoping to “buy British” this summer and Hendrick looks to be his latest acquisition.

RICO TIME

Leicester are preparing for the post-Kasper Schmeichel era and have identified Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico as a possible replacement.

The 26-year-old has spent this season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and came on for the French champions in their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta, following an injury to first-choice Keylor Navas.

The Spaniard previously spent time on loan at Fulham and would cost in the region of £8million.

Schmeichel, 33, captained the Foxes to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

CITY SLICKERS

Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Lionel Messi and will do ‘whatever it takes’ to make it happen, according to reports.

Messi has a £635m buyout clause which would put him out of the reach of even Man CIty, but Pep Guardiola is prepared to make his move if the Argentine indicates he wants to leave.

Uefa have also given City, and other clubs looking to sign Messi, a boost by temporarily suspending Financial Fair Play due to coronavirus.

The club won their appeal against a two-year ban from European football at the Court of Arbitration for Sport back in July.

GOOD MORNING FOOTY TRANSFER FANS

SunSport can exclusively reveal Chelsea are closing on a £40million swoop for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

London rivals Tottenham are also interested in the Seagulls’ skipper.

But Dunk is a lifelong Chelsea fan and believes he is on his way to Stamford Bridge.

SunSport also understands veteran keeper Ben Foster is a shock emergency target for BOTH Chelsea and Everton.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking at a surprise swoop for the 37-year-old as he searches for a solution to his goalkeeping problems.

Lampard wants Kepa Arrizabalaga gone and Chelsea would loan him back to Spain if the deal was right.

Lampard has even looked into taking his old pal Joe Hart, who played with him at Manchester City.

He could fit in as second or even third choice if interested.

Finally, we can exclusively reveal Fulham are ready to offer Wigan’s Antonee Robinson a stunning contract to win the race for his signature.

Scott Parker’s side are prepared to pay the USA left-back, 23, about £50,000 a week to join them.

The Cottagers are hoping the bumper offer will help convince Robinson to pick them ahead of West Brom, Sheffield United, Newcastle or even Everton.

It is about TEN times what Robinson could earn if he stayed at the Latics.

EXCLUSIVE BY ALAN NIXON

Brighton boss Graham Potter will decide whether to offer Ben White a top new contract AFTER pre-season.

Centre-half White, 22, starred for Leeds on loan last season and Elland Road chief Marcelo Bielsa would love to buy him, with Chelsea also hovering.

However, the Seagulls will decide on the next step after Potter has seen him at close quarters ­in training.

White has stalled on committing himself to Brighton despite a couple of offers in the £25,000-a-week range.

If Potter likes what he sees then the numbers will rise and could go as high as £50,000-a-week.

EXCLUSIVE BY DUNCAN WRIGHT

Aston Villa are weighing up a move for £10million-rated Michael Obafemi – but face competition from West Brom for his signature.

Villa have been tracking the highly-rated Southampton striker, 20, as they look to solve the goalscoring problems which blighted them last season.

But newly-promoted Midlands rivals West Brom are also looking to strengthen their attack and they have highlighted Obafemi as someone who can help them thrive in their first season back up in the top flight.

EXCLUSIVE BY WILLIAM PUGH

Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton is braced for bids for on-loan Crystal Palace hotshot Alexander Sorloth.

The Norway striker, 24, has attracted interest from Napoli, Fiorentina and Wolfsburg after scoring 33 goals in 49 games for the Turks.

Newton, 48, admitted his side may lose out if a big-money offer comes in.

The former Chelsea player and coach said: “He has one more year with us.

“But if someone wants to purchase him at an agreed price then I think it would be foolhardy for the club to turn it down.”

EXCLUSIVE BY ALAN NIXON

Fulham are ready to offer Wigan’s Antonee Robinson a stunning contract to win the race for his signature.

Scott Parker’s side are prepared to pay the USA left-back, 23, about £50,000 a week to join them.

The Cottagers are hoping the bumper offer will help convince Robinson to pick them ahead of West Brom, Sheffield United, Newcastle or even Everton.

It is about TEN times what Robinson could earn if he stayed at the Latics.

EXCLUSIVE BY DUNCAN WRIGHT

Newcastle are eyeing up a move for Oxford captain Rob Dickie as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen his defensive options over the summer.

The England under-19 international was watched by Leeds and West Brom scouts throughout last season, but it is Newcastle who could make the first move with budgets limited after the collapse of their takeover.

With just a year left to run on his existing contract, Dickie would only cost around £2million with Oxford knowing they would miss out on a fee for the centre-back next summer.

EXCLUSIVE BY ALAN NIXON

Veteran keeper Ben Foster is a shock emergency target for BOTH Chelsea and Everton.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking at a surprise swoop for the 37-year-old as he searches for a solution to his goalkeeping problems.

Lampard wants Kepa Arrizabalaga gone and Chelsea would loan him back to Spain if the deal was right.

Lampard has even looked into taking his old pal Joe Hart, who played with him at Manchester City.

He could fit in as second or even third choice if interested.