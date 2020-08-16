Transfer news LIVE: Livepool ‘AGREE Thiago Alcantara deal’, Man City will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get Messi – updates

MANCHESTER CITY are reportedly prepared to do whatever it takes to sign Lionel Messi

Meanwhile Liverpool are said to have agreed terms with Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Follow ALL of the latest transfer gossip, news and updates below…

THIAGO AGREES PERSONAL TERMS

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has agreed personal terms with Liverpool, according to RMC Sport.

The Spanish international has made it clear to teammates he wants a new challenge and will reportedly put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Anfield.

Reports in Germany state the two clubs are in early negotiations regarding a transfer fee for the 29-year-old, whose Bayern contract is due to expire in 2021.

ALLAN TO ATLETICO?

Atletico Madrid are interested in Napoli midfielder Allan, according to Marca.

The Brazilian has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but could now make a £35million move to Spain.

Everton have also been linked with Allan, 29, who manager Carlo Ancelotti knows well from his time in Naples.

LEIPZIG CHASE PALACE STRIKER

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is a transfer target for RB Leipzig.

The Champions League semi-finalists have been priced out of a move for on-loan Roma striker Patrick Schick and have identified the Norwegian as his replacement.

Sorloth, 24, has netted just once for Crystal Palace but scored 24 goals while on loan at Trabzonspor last season to win the Turkish Golden Boot.

The Turkish side hold an option to make the loan permanent but could then sell him on to Leipzig.

LEEDS EYE BRAZILIAN STRIKER

Marcelo Bielsa has asked Leeds to sign FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral this summer.

The Whites have lodged a £16million offer for the 22-year-old, whose economic rights are shared between Basel, and Brazilian clubs Palmeiras and Ceara.

Cabral scored 18 goals in all competitions for Basel last season and the Swiss club are hoping for a fee of around £20million.

HENDRICK TO NEWCASTLE

Newcastle look set to sign Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer.

The Republic of Ireland international, 28, left Burnley in June when his contract expired and has been without a club since.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is hoping to “buy British” this summer and Hendrick looks to be his latest acquisition.

RICO TIME

Leicester are preparing for the post-Kasper Schmeichel era and have identified Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico as a possible replacement.

The 26-year-old has spent this season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and came on for the French champions in their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta, following an injury to first-choice Keylor Navas.

The Spaniard previously spent time on loan at Fulham and would cost in the region of £8million.

Schmeichel, 33, captained the Foxes to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

CITY SLICKERS

Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Lionel Messi and will do ‘whatever it takes’ to make it happen, according to reports.

Messi has a £635m buyout clause which would put him out of the reach of even Man CIty, but Pep Guardiola is prepared to make his move if the Argentine indicates he wants to leave.

Uefa have also given City, and other clubs looking to sign Messi, a boost by temporarily suspending Financial Fair Play due to coronavirus.

The club won their appeal against a two-year ban from European football at the Court of Arbitration for Sport back in July.

GOOD MORNING FOOTY TRANSFER FANS

SunSport can exclusively reveal Chelsea are closing on a £40million swoop for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

London rivals Tottenham are also interested in the Seagulls’ skipper.

But Dunk is a lifelong Chelsea fan and believes he is on his way to Stamford Bridge.

SunSport also understands veteran keeper Ben Foster is a shock emergency target for BOTH Chelsea and Everton.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking at a surprise swoop for the 37-year-old as he searches for a solution to his goalkeeping problems.

Lampard wants Kepa Arrizabalaga gone and Chelsea would loan him back to Spain if the deal was right.

Lampard has even looked into taking his old pal Joe Hart, who played with him at Manchester City.

He could fit in as second or even third choice if interested.

EXCLUSIVE BY ALAN NIXON

Brighton boss Graham Potter will decide whether to offer Ben White a top new contract AFTER pre-season.

Centre-half White, 22, starred for Leeds on loan last season and Elland Road chief Marcelo Bielsa would love to buy him, with Chelsea also hovering.

However, the Seagulls will decide on the next step after Potter has seen him at close quarters ­in training.

White has stalled on committing himself to Brighton despite a couple of offers in the £25,000-a-week range.

If Potter likes what he sees then the numbers will rise and could go as high as £50,000-a-week.

EXCLUSIVE BY DUNCAN WRIGHT

Aston Villa are weighing up a move for £10million-rated Michael Obafemi – but face competition from West Brom for his signature.

Villa have been tracking the highly-rated Southampton striker, 20, as they look to solve the goalscoring problems which blighted them last season.

But newly-promoted Midlands rivals West Brom are also looking to strengthen their attack and they have highlighted Obafemi as someone who can help them thrive in their first season back up in the top flight.

EXCLUSIVE BY WILLIAM PUGH

Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton is braced for bids for on-loan Crystal Palace hotshot Alexander Sorloth.

The Norway striker, 24, has attracted interest from Napoli, Fiorentina and Wolfsburg after scoring 33 goals in 49 games for the Turks.

Newton, 48, admitted his side may lose out if a big-money offer comes in.

The former Chelsea player and coach said: “He has one more year with us.

“But if someone wants to purchase him at an agreed price then I think it would be foolhardy for the club to turn it down.”

EXCLUSIVE BY ALAN NIXON

EXCLUSIVE BY DUNCAN WRIGHT

Newcastle are eyeing up a move for Oxford captain Rob Dickie as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen his defensive options over the summer.

The England under-19 international was watched by Leeds and West Brom scouts throughout last season, but it is Newcastle who could make the first move with budgets limited after the collapse of their takeover.

With just a year left to run on his existing contract, Dickie would only cost around £2million with Oxford knowing they would miss out on a fee for the centre-back next summer.

EXCLUSIVE BY ALAN NIXON

EXCLUSIVE BY DAN KING

KAL-WOO

Former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou has been officially unveiled at Botafogo alongside Japan legend Keisuke Honda.

The Ivorian joined the Brazilian side last month after leaving Hertha Berlin upon the expiry of his contract at the end of he 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Kalou made 254 appearances for the Blues, scoring 60 goals in the process.

He won eight trophies at Stamford Bridge, culminating in extraordinary fashion with the 2012 Champions League in Munich.

WHEN THE PARTEY’S OVER

Thomas Partey has been told to snub Arsenal and stay at Atletico Madrid because “they always have Champions League football”.

The stark warning came from his Ghana national team boss CK Akonnor who wants the midfielder to stay pout this summer.

Reported by CitiSports, Akonnor said: “Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football.

“His position is guaranteed and he will always play.

“With Arsenal, I’m not too sure. Arsenal fans will kill me [for saying he should not join the Gunners].

“I hope that, and I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay.”

SILVA LINING

Lazio are worried David Silva might join another club after the ex-Manchester City ace has been ignoring their calls, according to reports.

The midfield maestro was reportedly set to join the Italian giants in the “next weeks”.

But Silva has blanked their calls when they tried to get in touch to make sure they “can count on him”, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Lazio are reportedly seeking to understand if they can rely on the playmaker as he accounts for the majority of their transfer activity this summer.

SMALL VIC-TORY

Man United have reportedly signed Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade for £10.9million

The Serbian Telegraph claims a deal has been done after he impressed against the Red Devils in the Europa League group stage.

Stevanovic, 17, will apparently remain at Partizan next season to continue his development.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the winger has a bright future and was keen to secure his signature.

GUNNER GO

Arsenal are reportedly set to offload Lucas Torreira in a swap deal with Roma for Amadou Diawara.

Italian paper Il Romanista reports Torreira has agreed to the deal after Arsenal decided against a £45million move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

Club chiefs appear to have found a cut-price option by bringing Diawara in without splashing any cash.

Roma had reportedly slapped a £27m asking price on the 23-year-old.

SWAP SHOP

Man Utd could be tempted to offer Paul Pogba to Juventus in a straight swap deal for Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Tuttosport claim the pair could be heading in opposite directions this summer.

Pogba has been a target for old side Juve for some time.

And Dybala was strongly linked with an Old Trafford move last year.

HEN DO

Manchester United are ready to loan out Dean Henderson.

The Mail claims David De Gea will remain their No1 next term.

But Henderson will not be heading back to Sheffield Utd as they near a deal for Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale.

TOON MOVE FOR SMALLING

Newcastle are interested in Manchester United’s Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Roma, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side.

Smalling has two years left on his United contract and would be available for around £20million.

Roma are likely to challenge the Magpies for Smalling’s signature after having a £15million bid rejected earlier in the summer, while Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.

NO SILVA LINING

David Silva is considering rejecting Lazio for a move to Qatar.

The Spanish midfielder will leave Manchester City once their Champions League campaign comes to an end this month after ten years in England.

Last week, the Italian side were believed to have offered the 34-year-old a two-year contract worth £3.6million per season plus bonuses such as a driver and a private jet to visit family in Spain.

But news on the move has stalled in the past few days and according to Corriere dello Sport, Silva is waiting on a big-money offer from Qatar with Al-Sadd, managed by former Spain teammate and Barcelona legend Xavi, his most likely destination.

NGAKIA TO WATFORD

Watford have signed teenage right-back Jeremy Ngakia from West Ham.

The Hammers academy graduate played five times in the Premier League last season but decided not to renew his contract at the London Stadium, which expired in June.

The 19-year-old has been snapped up by the Hornets and will join his new teammates for pre-season training next week.