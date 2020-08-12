Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool Thiago Alcantara boost from Bayern boss, Man City £57m Koulibaly bid – latest updates

TRANSFER season has reached fever pitch with the window WIDE open for the summer.

LET’S CHIL OUT

Some of Chelsea’s chiefs are not convinced by two of Frank Lampard’s top transfer targets, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell but there are doubts around their suitability in the West Londoners’ higher ranks.

Athletic journalist David Ornstein told Tifo’s podcast: “We know of their interest in Chilwell but I don’t think everybody is convinced at Chelsea about the fee that it will take to prise him out of Leicester’s hands, maybe around £50m.

“In central defence, we know that Lampard is very fond of Rice at West Ham and would like to convert him from a midfielder into a top centre-back.

“West Ham will demand an incredibly high fee, sources have suggested in the region of £65m to £70m, they don’t need to sell and they’re in a strong position contractually.

“I don’t think everybody at Chelsea is convinced by Declan Rice but it’s definitely one that Lampard wants.”

WHAT THE EL

Turkish side Trabzonspor are in advanced talks with Arsenal over midfielder Mohamed Elneny, according to reports.

The Egyptian international spent last season on loan at fellow Super Lig club Besiktas but could turn out for their rivals next season, according to Turkish outlet Asist Analiz.

Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton is keen to add Elneny to his squad for next season, and both clubs are in talks over a loan deal.

The Turkish side have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old.

‘I AM REALLY HAPPY’

Jadon Sancho has dropped a hint over his future after he played 45 minutes during Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 friendly win over SCR Altach.

He has been heavily linked with the Red Devils for months but there is doubt over the deal after United missed the August 10 deadline the German side set.

Sancho said: “I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch.

“We’ve got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

“I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them. I joined when I was 17. Some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that.

“I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.”

DAN AND OUT

Chelsea outcast Danilo Pantic has joined Serbian club FK Cukaricki on a season-long loan deal.

The loan will be his fifth since joining in 2015.

The 23-year-old’s Chelsea career has gone the same way as so many other before him.

Having signed from FK Partizan five years ago, Pantic spent the next five seasons on loan at teams including Vitesse Arnhem, Excelsior, his old club Partizan and Fehervar last time out.

MAN OF THE MO-MENT

Southampton have announced the £10.8million signing of Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian has signed a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “This is an important signing for us.

“Mohammed is a player who fits our profile well.

“He is young and has a great amount of potential, but he is also someone who has the qualities to come in and help the team as soon as he is up to speed with our way of playing.”

Salisu is currently in the middle of isolation for two weeks having arrived in the UK last week so he can be free to link up for pre-season training next week.

#SaintsFC is delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back Mohammed Salisu from @realvalladolid on a four-year contract!

— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2020

PAIN IN THE AOUARS

Lyon director Juninho has admitted there’s a risk Arsenal target Houssem Aouar could leave this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder is valued at around £42million by the French side and Juninho is aware money talks.

Asked by RMC Sport about Aouar’s future, the Lyon chief responded: “When you have great players in the squad, it is quite logical that other bigger teams with greater economic power come to seek the players.

“There is a risk of losing important players.

“If we lose important players, I have already spoken with the president, we will have the right to balance the workforce.”

SWAP DIA-L

Arsenal are interested in swapping Roma’s Amadou Diawara for Lucas Torreira, according to reports.

The Serie A side have already signed Chelsea winger Pedro on a free and could enter new negotiations with the Gunners, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is said Arsenal have targeted Diawara and could propose a swap with former Sampdoria midfielder Torreira.

The newspaper highlights the good relationship between the clubs as a positive sign.

IN THE RED

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on a mission to get rid of the dead wood at Old Trafford this summer.

And here are the top ten stars most likely to leave.

FORWARD THINKING

Rio Ferdinand has dismissed fears Manchester United don’t need Jadon Sancho – saying the club can never have enough top forwards.

Despite United having missed Dortmund’s deal “deadline”, when asked who he wanted the Red Devils to sign this summer, Ferdinand – speaking on BT Sport – said: “Same as everyone. Jadon Sancho. A bit of flair.”

With United’s front-three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in red-hot form, host James Richardson questioned the club’s need for another forward.

But an adamant Ferdinand replied: “I don’t care. You can never have enough of them, Man Utd – back in the day – always had four strikers.

“They were all battling it out to play and all played a role at any given part of the season. You need that.”

YOU’VE BEEN DAN

Dani Ceballos could be recalled by Real Madrid next season, according to reports.

The Spaniard was one of Arsenal’s star players last season, but uncertainty still lingers over his future.

According to FourFourTwo, the midfielder may be included in Zindine Zidane’s plans next summer and told to report for duties in the Spanish capital.

It would mark a huge blow for Mikel Arteta, who is looking forward to using Ceballos in his team next season and will leave a hole in the Gunners’ midfield.

It remains unconfirmed what Real will do with Ceballos next season though, with Arsenal needing to convince Real that he is better off with them next term – and quick.

CHECK OUT THOSE GUNS

Romelu Lukaku hilariously trolled one reporter while at Inter’s Europa League training in Germany.

The Serie A giants face Shakhtar Donetsk in the one-off semi-final.

Wait for it 😂 @Inter @RomeluLukaku9

— 433 (@433) August 12, 2020

MOORE FOR LESS

Cardiff are close to signing cut-price Wigan striker Kieffer Moore.

Middlesbrough have also been keen to sign the 28-year-old, but Moore already knows the Welsh capital after playing at the Cardiff City Stadium for Ryan Giggs’ Red Dragons.

Moore scored 10 goals and got five assists last season for the relegated Latics, who have huge financial problems.

WAGE BILLS

Here is how much the world’s top clubs pay their players.

GO ON MY ‘SON

Chelsea and Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Portuguese prodigy Joelson Fernandes, according to reports.

The Sporting Lisbon starlet, 17, has been dubbed the next Cristiano Ronaldo due to his phenomenal wing-wizardry.

Under-17 international Joelson made his Primeira Liga debut for Sporting in June and has a £41million release clause in his contract.

Arsenal have just had a second offer of £29m turned down by Sporting officials after failing with an £18m opening bid.

The Gunners are expected to test the Lisbon club’s resolve with an improved offer later this week, with boss Mikel Arteta eager to land the teenager.

But reports in Portugal claim both Chelsea and City have contacted Joelson’s advisor Kia Joorabchian to discuss potential deals.

‘JET HIM OUT

West Ham have begun the work of raising funds for summer transfers by flogging Albian Ajeti to Celtic for £5million, reports DUNCAN WRIGHT.

The Swiss striker arrived in Glasgow to thrash out personal terms over a move north of the border after boss David Moyes decided he was surplus to requirements.

Ajeti, 23, made just nine sub appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers after the club paid £8m to sign him from Basel a year ago.

But Moyes doesn’t not see him as part of his plans for the future at the London Stadium and has allowed Ajeti to join Celtic to get his career back on track.

West Ham have made it clear to their manager there is little money to spend on new signings unless he can generate funds through player sales.

NEW DEAL FOR POG

Paul Pogba is up for a new Manchester United contract, according to Sky Sports News.

Dharmesh Sheth said: “Pogba is happy at United and he is expecting United to open contract talks once United’s Europa League campaign is over.

“His current deal runs out next summer, but United always insert this year option so they insert this year option, so they don’t get caught out with free transfers.

“So United, it should be said, are in a better position to negotiate with the likes of Paul Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson from “Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez, now his wages have now been freed.

“There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned.”

IN FOR THE KAL

Manchester City have made an opening offer for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports.

The Etihad outfit have already secured the £41million signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this summer as they attempt to close the 18-point gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

City are hoping to tempt the Italian side into selling Koulibaly with an opening bid of £57million plus bonuses, but it is thought Napoli will hold out for at least £63million up front.

Koulibaly, 29, has been a long-standing target for a number of top clubs, including City and rivals Manchester United.

United, however, have yet to make a formal offer for the Senegalese international.

PART WITH CASH

Arsenal will reportedly have to stump up over £200,000-a-week in wages to land Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on his Ask Ornstein podcast that it is his understanding the Gunners will have to pay a handsome salary to the Ghanaian midfielder, if he arrives at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have to meet Atleti’s £45million release clause to broker a deal.

The FA Cup winners have made Partey their No1 midfield target as they look to add depth to their options in the middle of the park.

With Matteo Guendouzi jettisoned from the squad and likely to head for the exit, Arteta needs another central midfielder.

On loan star Dani Ceballos is also yet to sort out his future but as it stands will head back to Real Madrid for next season.

FIRE SALE

Valencia have reportedly put their their entire squad up for sale – with the exception of centre-half Jose Gaya.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused financial implications across European football leagues.

And according to Marca, Valencia have been hit hard and need to “make some cash” and sell players on “big salaries”.

The Spanish club have just sold midfielder Francis Coquelin to La Liga rivals Villarreal, a move that has heaped further criticism on owner Peter Lim over his management of the club.

Coquelin joined Valencia in 2018 for £10.6m after a 10-year stay at Arsenal.

No financial details were given on his move to Villarreal but local media reported that the transfer fee was just £6m.

LADS ON TOR

One-time Everton target Ricardo Rodriguez’s representatives have arrived in Milan for talks with AC Milan.

The left-back is wanted by Torino.

Der Rodriguez-Berater ist gerade in Mailand für die Verhandlungen eingetroffen. Termin mit den Milan-Verantwortlichen und Torino-Sportchef Davide Vagnati #TransferUpdate #SkyTransfer

— Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) August 12, 2020

VINNY CHASE

Vinicius Junior is set to emerge as a Manchester United target if they can’t sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

They could well be met with a white brick wall before even negotiating though.

Real Madrid value Vinicius as their prize young asset, with a £633million release clause hanging over him.

Defensa Central claim United are looking at Vinicius and have already “asked” about the winger, 20.

The report adds that the Brazilian would “completely refuse” United because he wants to stay at the Bernabeu and fight for his place.

Zinedine Zidane is delighted with the player, who has just won his first title in Spain.

MUSTANG SALI

Southampton have reportedly beaten Manchester United to the signing of Mohammed Salisu.

The Saints have landed the Real Valladolid defender for just £10.8million due to a release clause in his contract.

Salisu had his medical in Spain before jetting to England, according to the MailOnline.

But the 21-year-old has had to quarantine for 14 days after travelling into the country.

His £10.8million switch to the Premier League could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

‘DON’T LOSE PERSPECTIVE’

Jonathan David has posted an emotional goodbye message to Gent, after signing for Lille.

The Canadian forward, 20, has joined the Ligue 1 club after they sold Victor Osimhen to Napoli.

You gave me a home, in the fullest sense. A place where I found love and support, in good times and hard times. A place where I could express myself and grow into myself.

And as I decided to seek another challenge, you treated me with respect.

I am deeply appreciative. [2/3]

— Jonathan David (@itsJoDavid) August 12, 2020

A SARR TO FAR?

Watford will demand £40million for Ismaila Sarr, according to reports.

Crystal Palace and Wolves remain interested in the 22-year-old winger.

According to the Standard, clubs in Germany and Spain have also enquired about the Senegal ace.

The Hornets are demanding more than they sold Richarlison to Everton for in 2018.

Sarr scored five goals and provided six assists in the Premier League in a struggling team.

LATEST ON RICE

David Ornstein also revealed Chelsea are still in for Declan Rice, but will have to pay through the teeth for him.

He told the Tifo Football podcast: “We know Frank Lampard is a big fan of Declan Rice of West Ham and would like to convert him from a midfielder to a top centre-back.

“I know people in football who think he can become world class in that position.

“West Ham will demand an incredibly high fee, sources have suggested in the region of £65-70million and they are in a strong position contractually.

“I don’t think that everyone at Chelsea is convinced by Declan Rice but he’s one that Lampard wants.”