Transfer News LIVE: Man United, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and more

With the large majority of Premier League clubs now having played their final round of top flight fixtures before deadline day, attention may now turn towards grabbing a late January deal in the transfer market.

There are just eight days of the transfer window left with clubs across Europe battling it out for their mid-season targets before the end of the month.

Want to know who your club are looking to purchase? Follow our live transfer blog to find out as Sportsmail keeps you updated with all the latest news.

Host commentator

Juventus are ready to challenge Chelsea for the signature of Porto defender Alex Telles, according to reports in Italy.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed that Frank Lampard had turned his attention to the left back earlier this week as he looks to replace Marcos Alonso.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has admitted he is an admirer of Tottenham full back Danny Rose with his side locked in a battle to sign the unsettled star.

Rose looks set to leave Spurs this month after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho and Newcastle is among his options for his next destination.

Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on reports suggesting Dani Ceballos could return to Real Madrid after failing to make an impact during his loan spell at Arsenal.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid last summer but he has made just 11 Premier League appearances.

West Ham will allow winger Grady Diangana to remain on loan West Brom until the end of the season.

The Premier League side, who face Albion in the FA Cup this weekend, had an option to recall Diangana but have been pleased with the 21-year old’s progress during Albion’s promotion chasing season and believe he will benefit greater from remaining with Slaven Bilic until May.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has issued a hands-off warning to Alfredo Morelos’ suitors by insisting his star striker will not be leaving in January.

Morelos is attracting interest from Sevilla after the Spanish club sold Javier Hernandez to LA Galaxy.

Valentino Lazaro could make his Newcastle debut against Oxford in the FA Cupfourth round on Saturday after arriving on Tyneside to undergo a medical.

The Inter Milan winger will be in the squad provided the paperwork on his loan deal is processed in time.

Tottenham are continuing their pursuit of Jose Mourinho’s No 1 January transfertarget Willian Jose but the two clubs are still £11million apart in their valuations.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has told Real Sociedad he wants to leave the club this month but Tottenham will need to increase their bid in order to land him.

Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of centre-back Benkovic and took him to Celtic in August 2018 for a season long spell.

But he is open to letting the Croatian, 22, leave temporarily this month to continue his development with regular football.

The January transfer window is entering its final week and managers are scrambling with their chairman to get those final deals over the line.

Sportsmail looks at what each club needs, who could be moved on and who they are targeting in the final seven days of the 2020 winter window.

Manchester United have enquired about the possibility of signing Leicester flop Islam Slimani on loan but have been told it will cost them a £4million loan fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately searching for a new striker following Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury and Anthony Martial’s topsy-turvy form.

Emre Can has reportedly told Borussia Dortmund he is interested in joining them, but the German club are still negotiating with Juventus about the fee, according to Football Italia.

Reports earlier in the week claimed that Juventus are looking for between £21million and £25m for the midfielder.

Brighton & Hove Albion have secured the permanent signing of midfielder Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield Town, on undisclosed terms.

he Australian international has signed a three-and-a-half year contract, after impressing during an initial loan spell during the first half of the season.

Tottenham left back Danny Rose is attracting interest from six Premier League clubs with Newcastle, Watford and Bournemouth among his suitors.

Rose will be allowed to leave Tottenham this month as the England international has fallen down the pecking order since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Barcelona are weighing up a shock move for Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window as they look to bolster their striking options with Luis Suarez out for four months.

Giroud looks set to leave Chelsea this month as the Frenchman is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and is out of contract at the end of the season.

AC Milan are ready to make a stunning move for Wigan defender Antonee Robinson.

Due to Financial Fair Play concerns, the Rossoneri could be offloading left-back Ricardo Rodriguez to Fenerbahce and chasing a replacement.

One of Tottenham’s worst nightmares came true earlier this month when their talismanic striker Harry Kane was ruled out until at least April with a torn hamstring.

They have been linked with a variety of strikers since the England captain suffered his injury and Sportmsail’s Adam Shergold has assessed the qualities of some of those players potentially on Tottenham’s radar.

Brighton have been offered Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has been a target for a host of Premier League clubs this month already, including Leicester and Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace are in talks over a January loan deal for Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco.

Roy Hodgson is keen to bolster his side due to their mounting injury list and the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, who has also been offered to West Ham, is reportedly of interest.

Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Burnley’s Nick Pope amid concerns about record buy Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 25-year-old arrived 18 months ago from Athletic Bilbao for £72million but has struggled to live up to his status as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Barcelona have made a surprise late enquiry about Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Talks have been ongoing with Inter Milan over a £17.5million transfer with the Italians still to agree structure of the deal.

Good morning,

Thank you for joining Sportsmail for regular updates on the latest transfer stories around Europe.