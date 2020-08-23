Transfer news LIVE: Messi could join PSG, Man City ‘agree Koulibaly deal’ and want Lautaro Martinez – latest updates

A number of members of Barcelona’s board are said to be willing to sell Lionel Messi after the captain reportedly told Ronald Koeman that he “doesn’t see a future at the club”.

And PSG could give him an incredible reunion with Neymar as the French side are reported to be leading the chase for the Argentine.

ED BHOY

Exclusive by Alan Nixon: Aston Villa are to test Celtic with a £30million bid for French goal machine Odsonne Edouard.

Villa plan to spend big and have several targets but the forward, 22, is their priority.

Boss Dean Smith is also keen on Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma from his old club Brentford.

But he first wants to find out if Edouard can be snatched from the Scottish champions after bagging 28 goals last season.

Arsenal may drop out of the race to leave the door open for the Midlanders.

Crystal Palace and Leicester are also in the hunt.

SPURRED AWAY

Tottenham have rejected Juventus’ approach for Giovani Lo Celso.

Calcio Mercato claim Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear to the Serie A champions that the Argentine is not for sale.

The 24-year-old excelled in his debut season in north London and impressed club bosses so much they turned his move into a permanent one back in January.

ED SCRATCHER

Exclusive by Paul Jiggins: Leeds United sensationally lined up a swoop for Eddie Howe to replace Marcelo Bielsa as boss.

The former Bournemouth chief was sounded out by the Prem new boys about taking over IF Bielsa left for Barcelona.

The experienced highly-rated Argie, 65, was among the candidates for the Nou Camp hotseat before Ronald Koeman was appointed last week.

Leeds execs, fearing they might lose their manager to the Catalan giants, turned to Howe as a contingency.

Bielsa guided the fallen Yorkshire giants to this season’s Championship title and a return to the top flight for the first time in 16 years.

He is now set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Elland Road.

GIFT OF THE GAB

Gabriel Magalhaes is heading to London next week to complete his £27million transfer to Arsenal, say sources.

The Brazil central defender was left out of Lille’s 1-1 draw against Rennes yesterday, fuelling speculation he is close to joining the Gunners.

Reports claim Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is close to getting his man on a five-year deal.

Manchester United and Napoli were also chasing the South American.

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano posted this on Twitter: “Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal, here we go!

“Total agreement just completed: he will fly on Monday to London to sign his contract until June 2025, €30M to Lille (add ons included), official statement on next week. The deal is finally done.”

MORNING, FOOTY FANS

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Napoli for defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Napoli defender, 29, is wanted by a number of clubs this summer as they look to bolster their back lines.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, it is City who will sign the Senegal international.

In other news, Arsenal finally look to be close to confirming the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel is due in London soon to complete his switch to the Emirates.

A £27million deal is said to be on the verge of being sealed, with the 22-year-old to pen a five-year deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ben Chilwell, according to various sources such as The Guardian, The Athletic and Football Insider.

The Leicester left-back is set to move for a fee of around £45m-50m in a huge coup for transfer chief Marina Granovskaia.

A price of £80m had previously been mooted but it appears Granovskaia has had great success in bringing it down by almost 50 per cent.

And finally, Borussia Dortmund chiefs insist Manchester United’s main target Jadon Sancho will “stay at least another season” and is “happy”.

United’s hopes of landing the 20-year-old England attacker this summer dwindled even further after the Bundesliga giants refused to accept the £108milion asking price in instalments.

HERE WE GO!

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Gabriel Maghalaes’ transfer to Arsenal is close to completion.

MARR-VELLOUS NEWS

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Arsenal target Malang Sarr.

The centre-back is a free agent after his contract at Nice expired.

Speaking of the possible signing, Sky Sports presenter Kaveh Solhekol tweeted: “Chelsea in talks to sign France U21 centre back Malang Sarr.

“He’s a free agent after his Nice contract ran out this summer.

“If Chelsea sign him they will send him out on loan.”

LONDON BOUND

Lille defender Gabriel is reportedly is London as he nears a move to join Arsenal.

The Gunners look set to beat Man Utd and Napoli in their quest to sign the Brazilian centre-back.

According to Telefoot Chaine, Gabriel is in London to complete his switch to the Emirates.

A £22m deal is said to be on the verge of being sealed.

MIL-LING IT OVER

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal to stay at AC Milan, according to reports.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports the big Swede has not formally extended his time at the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic, 38, joined the Rossoneri in January on a short-term deal.

But he exceeded expectations, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 20 games in all competitions.

And Milan look set to reward him for his role in helping them qualify for the Europa League next season.

Reports suggested he would be handed a new one-year deal worth £104,000 a week.

But at the moment there is no sign Ibrahimovic will ink his new contract anytime soon.

BROOK, LINE & SINKER

Man Utd’s hopes of signing David Brooks have been boosted after Bournemouth admitted they “won’t stand in anybody’s way” if a star wants to leave.

New Cherries boss Jason Tindall has accepted that, following relegation to the Championship, each of their players has a price.

Rumours are circulating that United will need to bid £40million to sign Welsh winger Brooks.

The 23-year-old barely played in Bournemouth’s relegation campaign after ankle surgery but is considered a top prospect after an impressive debut season the year before.

And Tindall will allow Brooks a move if the price is right.

He told the Bournemouth Echo: “We as a football club have got a value of what we believe for our players.

“And if that value is met then players have got the opportunity to then discuss with whoever they need to discuss with and then make the decision they feel is right for them.

“But first and foremost, it needs to be right for the football club and once it’s right for the football club then, as you’ve seen in the past, I don’t think it’s a club that will stand in anybody’s way providing that the club’s happy with and it meets the valuation of the player.”

WON’T ‘COSTA LOT

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is set for another loan move with Fiorentina vying to bring him back to Serie A.

The 28-year-old right-back has flattered to deceive at Stamford Bridge since joining from Torino in 2017 for £23million.

Roma snapped him up on loan last campaign, but he was limited to just nine appearances after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

And the wing-back has once again been made available by Frank Lampard who has deemed him as surplus to requirements.

Lampard has Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta who he can rely on, with Zappacosta not in his plans.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have made contact in their quest to secure the services of the ex-Avellino ace on loan.

THANKS FREDDIE

Bukayo Saka has paid tribute to departing Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg.

The Gunners team star said: “The first time I met him, of course I was quite young so I was obviously in awe of him because he was a legend for Arsenal and he played in many successful Arsenal teams.

“As soon as we started to work with him he always gave me advice because he played in my position as well.

“He gave me different advice on running in behind, finishing techniques, little things that have also helped my game.

“He’s been there and played in the Premier League for many years. He would normally tell me how a game was going to go.

“If I was playing against a certain opponent, [he would tell me]how I’m going to match up against him and what I need to do to get the better of him, his weaknesses and stuff like that.”

SMILES AWAY

Borussia Dortmund chiefs insist Manchester United’s main target Jadon Sancho will “stay at least another season” and is “happy”.

United’s hopes of landing the 20-year-old England attacker this summer dwindled even further after the Bundesliga giants refused to accept the £108milion asking price in instalments.

And now Goal quote Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl as saying: “Jadon is happy to stay. He has a contract until 2023.

“I see him on the pitch and he is very happy. Everyone is very happy to have him.

“He is going to be here for at least one more season.”

Old Trafford officials made little progress before the August 10 deadline that Dortmund set for a deal to be sorted.

GRON-AGAIN

Arjen Robben made his return to football with a 30-minute cameo for hometown club Groningen today.

The ex-Bayern Munich winger, now 36, announced in June he would be coming out of retirement to play for his first club in the 2020-21 season.

Robben played the first 30 minutes for Groningen in a friendly match with Almere City which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The former Chelsea star retired from football in 2019 after a decade with Bayern.

But he made the decision to return to help Groningen recover from the financial setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to today’s outing, the Dutchman had asked to delay his return to football after feeling the physical effects of some intense pre-season training and missed the Eredivisie side’s friendly with PEC Zwolle last week.

LILLE STEP CLOSER

Gabriel Magalhaes’ Arsenal move took another huge step closer with Lille set to omit the Brazilian centre-back from Saturday night’s Ligue 1 opener.

The Gunners have leapt back in front of Manchester United and Napoli in the race for the £22million-rated 22-year-old.

And despite Napoli agreeing to sell star defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City, the Italians are now thought to be prioritising Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukraine ace Mykola Matvienko as his replacement.

RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi claims Lille will leave Gabriel out of their squad at home to Rennes in the French top-flight opener “but do not want to complete a deal on match day”.

The under-20 international has been rated the main defensive target of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta all summer.

NOT JUST THE POSH SEATS

Darragh MacAnthony wants football fans back inside grounds for the START of the season.

Non-League fans from the seventh-tier of English football will be allowed back today while some test events in the Premier League and EFL will be held next month. In Scotland, fans could be back on September 14.

But England’s clubs – including League One side Posh – stand to lose a fortune by having the first few matches behind closed doors as the EFL campaign begins on September 12.

MacAnthony, 44, said: “It was great to get live football back on TV.

“Now it is absolutely vital we get supporters back inside grounds in the Premier League and EFL. Football without fans is terrible.

“But we should not be waiting for some time in October. This is ridiculous.

“The Government and football authorities should be making sure fans are on our terraces for the start of the season on September 12. I don’t know what we are waiting for.”

EAGLES NEST

Crystal Palace quartet James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson have all extended their contracts.

The Eagles, 14th in the Prem last season, have not disclosed the lengths of the deals.

MVPS

Here are the most valuable players in the world.

Is Kylian Mbappe about to complete the set with victory in tomorrow’s Champions League final?

PULL YOUR ‘VINGA OUT

Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga will NOT move to Manchester United or Real Madrid this summer.

The French midfielder, still just 17, has stated that he wants to remain with the Ligue 1 club for at least another year.

LaLiga giants Real were thought to be the frontrunner for Camavinga after months of speculation.

However, amid reports that the player wants a 2021 switch to Madrid, he has committed his future to the team that gave him a debut at a mere four months after his 16th birthday – a club record.

Camavinga revealed on Telefoot: “I have two years of contract left, I will be with Rennes this season.

“[The speculation] doesn’t bother me at all. It’s football.

“There are true things and there are false things.”

BAT CRAZY

Leeds United have been joined by Atalanta in the race to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to reports.

The Belgian striker has one year left on his current deal, with the Blues hoping to find a buyer for him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2021.

And the Express claims Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta will rival Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the chase for Batshuayi.

The Italian side have reportedly opened talks regarding a loan deal for the 26-year-old that would include an option to buy him outright at the end of the season.

Atalanta, who finished third in Serie A to qualify for next season’s Champions League, are wary of losing Colombian striker Duvan Zapata to Juventus.

Batshuayi has been deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and interested clubs have been told to fork out £20million for his signature.

T-RY HARD

Ryan Sessegnon will be given a shot in the Spurs side next season after Jose Mourinho reportedly rebuffed loan interest.

Barcelona and Celtic both came calling in search of a temporary move for the 20-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Sessegnon made a £25million switch from Fulham after they were relegated last summer but failed to have the desired impact in his first season at Tottenham.

The English youngster made just 12 first-team appearances after struggling with injury.

He saw the manager who signed him, Mauricio Pochettino, sacked and replaced with Mourinho in November.

Sessegnon is comfortable anywhere on the left-hand side and will be given more of a chance to shine in Mourinho’s starting XI in the upcoming campaign.

Spurs have had plenty of interest in a loan move for the highly-rated England Under-21 international.

BYE BYE ANT

Antonio Conte is poised to quit Inter Milan after their Europa League final defeat.

The former Chelsea manager has clashed with club hierarchy several times over the last 12 months and has torn into them during press conferences.

The man who succeeded Conte at Juventus, Max Allegri, is being lined up as his successor.

IN IT FOR LONG RUN

Newcastle are breathing a sign of relief after Matthew Longstaff signed a new contract at St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce said of the 20-year-old: “I’m delighted that he’s committed himself. It’s great to see a young local lad from North Shields staying with his boyhood club.

“It’s taken a while, but patience is a virtue and I’ve always said that I was quietly confident.

“We never want to lose our good young players and it’s an important time for Matty now.

“I do believe the speculation affected him, so let’s hope we get to see the real Matty, the one who burst onto the scene before last Christmas, and let’s see him come and perform to the level which we hope he can maintain.”

FOREVER GRATEFUL

Bukayo Saka has thanked Freddie Ljungberg for his help getting the teenager into the Arsenal first team.

MORE ON LJUNGBERG

Arsenal said in a statement: “Freddie, currently assistant coach to Mikel Arteta, has been back with us for the past two seasons after returning from Germany where he was assistant manager at VfL Wolfsburg.

“Freddie has previously led our under-15 and under-23 squads.

“Announcing his decision, Freddie said: ‘I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience.

“’I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

“’I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon.’”