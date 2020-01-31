Transfer news RECAP: Barcelona ‘have £85m bid rejected for Richarlison’ as clubs scramble for deals

Host commentator

Chelsea are facing a fight to keep talented youngster Tariq Lamptey after Brighton made a £6million approach.

The club think highly of Lamptey but interest is building with his contract winding down.

More on the news we brought you earlier that Manchester United have confirmed they have struck a deal for Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese club have listed exactly what goes into the transfer fee… and how a future move could see them earn even more cash.

Not great news for Tottenham fans this evening.

Jose Mourinho wanted to bolster his attack by bringing Krzysztof Piatek to the club this month, but made it very clear that he was only interested in signing the Poland international on a loan deal.

Newcastle are thought to be leading the race to sign Tottenham full-back Danny Rose, who has fallen down the pecking order in north London.

Rose has been with Spurs for the past 13 years but has had several run-ins with the club over contract disputes and famously gave an outspoken interview where he criticised their transfer policy. Only recently he had a bust-up at training with Jose Mourinho.

We brought you news on this earlier in the day but a move for Kyle Walker-Peters has now been confirmed for Southampton.

Does this pave the way for Cedric Soares to depart…?

David Moyes was under no illusions that he needed a number of recruits to keep this West Ham side up and he has bolstered his midfield today.

The 24-year-old will look to make an immediate impact at the London Stadium.

Chelsea, West Ham and Reading Women are all weighing-up a move for Sevilla Women’s striker Nadezhda Karpova.

The Russian star is out of contract in Seville come the summer and will not be short of offers to depart this month.

Well, who saw this one coming?

Barcelona have reportedly had a mammoth bid turned down for Richarlison as Carlo Ancelotti digs his heels in to keep him.

The Gunners have been in talks with Southampton about signing the Euro 2016-winning right back before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Mikel Arteta is well aware of their issues defensively and it appears he has identified a key target before the end of the window.

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal for West Brom’s highly rated young full-back Nathan Ferguson.

Ferguson is highly-rated in the Championships and will represent a coup for the south London side.

Atletico Madrid ‘will not be increasing their offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani above £12.6million’ as talks between the two clubs look set to go down to the wire.

A big few days ahead for the striker as he looks to secure a move away to finally get some regular minutes.

This one is FINALLY close to completion.

Manchester United fans, Bruno Fernandes’ switch has taken a giant step forward this afternoon.

Former Swansea forward Wilfried Bony has ended his exile from football after signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 31-year-old has been out of the game for six months but his wait to get his boots back on is now over.

It’s not quite worked out for Jota since his summer arrival from rivals Birmingham City.

Luckily for the forward, he still has the interest of Scott Parker, with the Fulham boss keen to bring him to the Championship.

Barcelona have gone from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to Rodrigo and now it’s onto Dusan Tadic in ‘Operation replace Luis Suarez’.

A player who Southampton were happy to let go might not be the most safest of bets for a team like Barca, but Tadic was part of an Ajax side that made an incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals last term.

Big win for Southampton who have seen off Crystal Palace and West Ham to capture the full-back on loan for the rest of the season.

But with the right-back coming in, does that now pave the way for Cedric Soares to join Arsenal as reported earlier in the day?

Pinyaev has impressed on two previous visits to United’s academy scoring five against Bari in a friendly and top scoring in a tournament with nine.

You can count on one hand the amount of Russia success stories in the Premier League, but one of them was United’s very own Andrei Kanchelskis. Either way, Pinyaev seems a talent worth keeping an eye on.

One thing that seems clear here is Tottenham would welcome Gareth Bale back at the club and Real Madrid won’t stand in his way of sealing a return.

The big question is can Spurs (or anyone) afford his wages?

Dries Mertens is getting on a bit now at 32-years-old but the Blues are confident they can sign the Belgium star for as little as £6million – which is frankly peanuts for any Premier League team.

With Giroud’s future uncertain and Tammy Abraham carrying an injury this could be a good deal for the Blues if they can get it over the line.

No wonder Giroud fancies a switch to Tottenham, his options elsewhere are dwindling.

Perhaps January’s most active club Inter Milan have called off their respective pursuits of Olivier Giroud and Fernando Llorente.

And that will become a permanent deal if the defender manages to impress manager Mikel Arteta.

It’s taken a few days longer than otherwise expected but is Pablo Mari the answer to Arsenal’s defensive woes?

Bayern will be keen to cash in on the 30-year-old whose contract is up at the end of next season.

There is attention from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A and the German will also be keen to secure more first-team football.

Sheffield United are starting to find out the cons for building an impressive sides – bigger fish want the cream of the talent.

Arsenal are keen on midfielder John Fleck but the good news for the Blades at least is he appears to be staying put, for now anyway.

Although Ivan Rakitic is happy to remain at Barcelona, he would not rule out the prospect of a move away if another big club seeks his signature.

He might be 31-years-old now but he would surely be quite cheap to sign and well… he’s an excellent player. Someone must want him and need him and United have shown interest.

Looks like Giroud is content to try and secure the triple crown of playing for London teams in Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

That or the France striker just wants first-team football after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

It’s not quite the big transfer news Manchester United fans are expecting but perhaps one for the future?

Southend’s 20-year-old Nathan Bishop is on his way to Old Trafford for a medical and he must have some talent as United are already stacked for top quality keepers behind David de Gea, with Sergio Romero and Dean Henderson on their books.

It’s been a bit of a shambles all of this, but Arsenal look like they finally have a deal for the defender.

The Flamengo star flew in at the weekend for a medical, only for him to pass it and be sent back to Brazil after a breakdown in talks between the teams.

Marcos Rojo has spent six years at Manchester United but injuries have seen him become a fringe player at Old Trafford.

It has also seen him lose his place for Argentina, but former Red Devils midfielder Juan Veron may be about to give his stalled career a lifeline.

There were doubts over this move yesterday with Atletico Madrid claiming a move was nowhere near being completed.

But that was probably just code language for ‘put your price down, PSG’ – either way Cavani seems confident he is bound for the Wanda Metropolitano.

Well that’s at least one forward through the door at White Hart Lane for Jose Mourinho.

Following the arrival of Gedson Fernandes on loan and the permanent transfer of Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn becomes the third signing of the window for the north London side.

It’s actually going to happen isn’t it? Bruno Fernandes appears to be edging closer to Manchester United as he is on his way to the club for a medical.

However this won’t aid the real stumbling block in the deal – a transfer agreement between the teams.

Following on from Barcelona’s striker struggles are Tottenham who look like missing out on Willian Jose and Krzysztof Piatek.

Even Olivier Giroud is being considered now, but surely he won’t become one of a select few players to have played for Arsenal, Chelsea AND Spurs… right?

First Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now Rodrigo. Barcelona’s search to find a replacement for Luis Suarez is not exactly going to plan.

They have not given up yet, but they may find themselves stumbling into panic buy territory…

A bit out of the blues this one but full-back is an area Arsenal are looking to strengthen in this transfer window.

Soares is also out of contract this summer so in looking for cover there is value to be had with a £5million bid. This deal isn’t as ridiculous as you may think.

