Transfer News RECAP: Deadline Day for Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and the rest

Deadline day came and went for the January transfer window as Premier League clubs took their final chance to make signings for the second-half of the season.

Manchester United dominated the headlines, after following up their big move for Bruno Fernandes with the shock loan signing of Odion Ighalo. Meanwhile Tottenham were forced to abandon their ambitious move to bring Gareth Bale back to north London.

Here’s how all the action unfolded with Sportsmail’s Danny Gallagher and Nathan Salt, as the live deadline day coverage ticked over.

And so there we have it, the first transfer window of the new decade is officially done and dusted!

Thank you all for joining us, both throughout today on Deadline Day and through the duration of January.

We’ve had plenty of comings and goings. Some deals have been positives, others have been emergency measures to say the least.

Regardless, another window is done. United spent big to finally get their man in Bruno Fernandes, while also acquiring a blast from the past in the form of Odion Ighalo.

Hands were shaken in board rooms up and down the country, and now we return to the football action. What’s done is done.

Until next time!

He finally got his Tottenham departure this month, and Christian Eriksen appears to have had his mind well made up for some time.

The playmaker first suggested he wanted to leave after Spurs lost to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, yet he did go on to remain.

Now, Jose Mourinho has revealed what Eriksen said to him upon his very first day in charge…

Huddersfield have concluded their January transfer window business with the loan signings of Chris Willock and Jonas Lossl.

Willock arrives on a six-month loan deal from Benfica, while Everton goalkeeper Lossl returns for a second spell at the Terriers until the end of the season.

We know it’s done and dusted, but now United themselves have confirmed the Nigerian’s arrival on loan.

He’s expecting in England in the next few days, in order to complete the formalities.

The Red Devils were dashed several times in their attempts to bring in a forward. Among their targets, former Liverpool man Danny Ings.

✍ #MUFC can confirm that Odion Ighalo will join us on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

Welcome, Odion! 🔴

West Ham have confirmed that they have signed Hull forward Jarrod Bowen in a deal which could be worth up to £22million.

Crystal Palace appeared to be winning the race for Bowen before the Hammers swooped and gazumped their London rivals with a bigger offer.

I am delighted to confirm the signing of highly-rated forward Jarrod Bowen from Hull City. The 23-year-old joins on a five-and-a-half year contract.

Good luck Jarrod! dg pic.twitter.com/VwSdfb9hFy

The 2020 January transfer window is officially closed!

Villa have just got through their Baston deal in time. Sportsmail also understands West Ham are imminently about to announce the capture of Jarrod Bowen from Hull.

The biggest deal of the day of course is Manchester United’s shock loan switch for Odion Ighalo, which got over the line despite the player still being in China.

Deals can still go through until 1am, providing all necessary paperwork is in now.

Villa have their man, a striker arrives on deadline day.

Borja Baston has been signed from Swansea, with a point to prove in the Premier League.

Here we have a knock-on effect of Ryan Bennett’s move from Wolves, as Leicester allow Filip Benkovic to depart.

The Croatian joins Bristol City on loan until the end of the season.

Welcome to #BristolCity Filip! 💥 pic.twitter.com/iUul3VRAZd

It’s late movement at Ibrox, as Steven Gerrard brings in another face.

The Hibs striker has signed on loan until the end of the season.

Rangers needed reinforcements following injury to Jermain Defoe.

🗣️ Kamberi: “I am very excited. Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very, very happy man.” pic.twitter.com/4OeojMIPx1

The 11pm deadline is now just 15 minutes away.

It’s now or never for the latest of late deals!

And here we have it, Odion Ighalo is returning to the Premier League.

It’s been the big story of the day. Manchester United, in their panic to sign a striker and add firepower, have turned to the former Watford man.

They will pay £100,000 of his £300,000 weekly wages which he earns at Shanghai Shenua.

SIMON JONES: Stoke have failed in a late deadline day move for Chris Brunt.

The veteran West Brom star will be remaining in at the Hawthorns, after the two clubs couldn’t strike a deal.

Stoke sit 20th in the Championship and were hoping to bring in the 35-year-old in order to further push their survival bid.

Brendan Rodgers has got the deal done at the eleventh hour.

Ryan Bennett has arrived at the King Power on loan, with an option to sign in summer.

It provides the defensive reinforcement the Foxes needed, and the price to take him on in summer isn’t too substantial.

We are now entering the final hour!

This is it, it’s really now or never. Deadline Day, on the whole, has been a quiet affair.

We all well know how much teams love a scramble, and with Manchester United yet to potentially Odion Ighalo it could be a window going right to the wire.

ADRIAN KAJUMBA: Along with Jarrod Bowen, who is finalising his move to West Ham, Crystal Palace were also hoping to bring in right-back Nathan Ferguson from West Brom after striking a deal rising to £10m for the England under-20 defender.

But Ferguson’s medical showed up a knee issue, which Sportsmail sources claimed could require surgery, and left his move in doubt with time running out before the transfer window closes.

The playmaker is on the move once more, and continues his quest to play for the biggest teams in different corners of the world.

Fiorentina have confirmed his loan departure to Turkey, where he has signed for Besiktas.

OFFICIAL | 📋

Kevin-Prince Boateng joins @BesiktasEnglish on loan 🤝

Good luck, Prince! 👋

#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/1aHk6fFz0D

Okay, so this is the state of play as we edge past 9pm.

The window remains open until 11pm, after which no activity can be done.

Between now and 11 we enter what is known as the ‘deal sheet zone’. Teams are starting to submit paper work to the Premier League, outlining agreements and proposed contracts along with registration and medical information.

Clubs MUST get the bulk of this in between now and 11, even if there is some way to go to concluding the deal.

If the Premier League are satisfied they have obtained enough information before the 11pm cut-offs, deals can still be ironed out and announced up until 1am.

Is it to be yet another fresh start for Ravel Morrison?

Only time will tell. The former Manchester United starlet has joined Middlesbrough on loan, in search of game time.

Morrison signed a contract with Premier League boys Sheffield in the summer, after impressing during a trial spell.

Ravel Morrison arrives on loan. Welcome to the #Boro, @morrisonravel! ✍️🔴⚪️ #UTB

Chris Wilder has got a defender over the line.

Bayer Leverkusen man Panagiotis Retsos arrives until the end of the season, looking to cut his teeth in the Premier League.

If they’re going to get Ighalo over the line, United are to pay to £100,000 per week of the 30-year-old’s £300,000 wages.

It’s a done deal at Molineux, as Wolves snap up highly rated teen Luke Matheson.

The youngster has been signed from Rochdale and immediately loaned back to his former club for the rest of the season.

Many of you will recall Matheson from earlier this season, after he scored a Carabao Cup goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford… before getting up early the following morning in order to head to school.

Alan Pardew has recruited Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle on loan until the end of the season as he aims to keep relegation-threatened ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie.

The former Crystal Palace boss was appointed manager of the top flight strugglers in December alongside his No 2 Chris Powell with the aim of keeping the club up.

Bogle arrives to provide the goals, and has been unveiled by his new club.

It’s a done deal.

The Seagulls have left it late, but Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has been signed and unveiled.

✍️ We’re delighted to announce the signing of Tariq Lamptey from @ChelseaFC!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️

Wigan have confirmed Antonee Robinson’s £10m move to AC Milan has collapsed hours before the transfer deadline after medical tests couldn’t be completed in time.

The two clubs had agreed a £10 million fee for the left-back, which would’ve seen the 22-year-old move to the Rossoneri less than a year after joining Wigan from Everton for £1.3m.

SAMI MOKBEL: Odion Ighalo is increasingly optimistic he can clinch a loan deal to Manchester United.

Talks over a deal are ongoing, but while the Nigerian remains in China – there’s a feeling that a deal can now be done before the deadline.

Providing United can get the majority of the paperwork done and the registration completed in time, flying the player to the UK at a later date is not an issue.

Villa have got to the wire in their search for a striker, with just a few hours remaining.

A deal has been struck with Swansea, and Borja Baston is coming in until the end of the season on loan.

The forward has just one Premier League goal to his name.

SAMI MOKBEL: Tottenham have conceded defeat in their ambitious ploy to bring Gareth Bale back to the club.

Sportsmail revealed on Thursday how Spurs had held talks with Real Madrid over the possibility of re-signing the Wales international, though there was pessimism over their chances primarily due to Bale’s mammoth £600,000-per-week wages.

Spurs were still looking to try, but now it’s off the cards despite representatives being sent to Spain.

ADRIAN KAJUMBA: Lee Peltier is on the verge of joining promotion chasing West Brom from mid-table Cardiff.

West Brom were bracing themselves for the departure of young prospect Nathan Ferguson in a deal worth up to £10m. Now they are on the brink of bringing in 33-year-old Peltier.

The news Newcastle supporters didn’t want but are, sadly, rather used to.

Steve Bruce has cast doubt on Amanda Staveley’s attempt to buy Newcastle United by revealing that Mike Ashley sanctioned a club record £45million move for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare last week.

Emre Can is a Dortmund player!

The midfielder’s ill-fated move to Juventus just didn’t work out, and now it’s back to Germany for the former Liverpool man.

Nennt ihn #einfachEmre! pic.twitter.com/QXhxQEs0dH

Jurgen Locadia has been recalled from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the United States and MLS side FC Cincinnati, with a late transfer very much on the cards.

Thomas Tuchel has moved to comfort Edinson Cavani, after the veteran forward failed to get his January transfer.

It was no secret Cavani wanted to head off. He’s fallen behind Mauro Icardi in the pecking order and even put in a transfer request.

Atletico Madrid was his preferred destination, though the Spaniards have brought Yannick Carrasco back to the club on Deadline Day. Manchester United were also heavily linked.

Sportsmail understands Jarrod Bowen is currently under-taking his medical in east London, ahead of becoming a West Ham player on Deadline Day.

SIMON JONES: As Sportsmail reported earlier, Tottenham are looking to offload Victor Wanyama before tonight’s deadline.

The midfielder has had interest from Amiens and Leganes today but they have failed to strike a deal with Spurs over loan terms.

Celtic, his former club, have ruled themselves OUT due to wage demands.

Ajax have led the way over the last 18 months when it comes to producing sublime youth talent.

It’s no surprise at all that Real Madrid have come sniffing round, and now the Spanish giants are on the brink of poaching one of the most highly rated.

We have already seen Cedric pen a loan deal with Arsenal today, and now Southampton are set to part ways with Maya Yoshida.

The Japan international has featured just 11 times this season.

Developments at Celtic Park, as the Scottish Premiership leaders get in touch with Newcastle over a move for winger Christian Atsu.

There is an issue, however, as we enter the final hours of the transfer window.

The 5pm window has closed in Germany, but RB Leipzig have got their man.

Man City full-back Angelino has sealed a loan move to the Bundesliga until the end of the season.

Bienvenido, @angel_tasende69! 🇪🇸🤗

Our newest ‘Toro’ joins us on loan until the end of the season from @ManCity ✍️🐂

🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/qcLamqTwCo

Movement in Scotland as Alex Jakubiak joins Scottish Premiership club St Mirren on loan until the end of the season.

Jakubiak spent the first half of the season on loan at Gillingham, and now moves north of the border in order to help with goal-scoring objectives.

Red Bull Leipzig are hoping to secure a loan move for Manchester City left back Angelino.

They don’t have long to get this progressed as the German transfer window closes at 5pm GMT. Time to get a move on…

Manchester United have turned their attention to Odion Ighalo in their increasingly frantic search for a striker.

United have conceded defeat in their bid to land Bournemouth’s striker Josh King.

Salford City’s traces to Manchester United have increased following the signing of the latter’s former striker James Wilson.

Wilson, who came through the academy ranks at United, joins from Aberdeen where he signed in the summer after a loan spell last season.

The 31-year-old South Korea international’s deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but he is now a free agent after making a total of 23 appearances for the club.

It was terminated by mutual consent today.

SAMI MOKBEL: Manchester United are ready to admit defeat in their attempts to sign Josh King.

The two clubs have not been able to agree a deal, mainly because Bournemouth cannot find a replacement.

Carlo Ancelotti says he is determined to hold on to Barcelona target Richarlison beyond the January transfer window.

He is going nowhere between now and the deadline if the Italian boss gets his way.

Steve Bruce has been keen to bolster his ranks with another goalscorer in this window and while he has been unable to do that so far… he got in a muddle when he suggested former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke could help them out.

He clearly meant to say striker Dwight Gayle… but the slip of the tongue was not missed by eagle-eyed fans today.

This one could run and run right to the deadline but there are reports this afternoon that Jarrod Bowen’s £22million switch to West Ham has ‘stalled’ over personal terms.

His medical remains ongoing as the club look to find a solution.

ADRIAN KAJUMBA: Manchester United look to have moved on from Bournemouth’s Joshua King and are now looking at former Watford striker Odion Ighalo for a deadline day move.

The 19-year old striker, who has been capped by Scotland at Under 21 level, saw a £750,000 bid rejected on Thursday but is now heading down to England after a revised offer was made.

The injury to Harry Kane increased Tottenham’s need to add depth in attack but they have come up short with a lot of their targets.

Still around eight hours to go until the deadline closes but the Tottenham boss is not convinced he will have reason to celebrate come 11pm.

ADRIAN KAJUMBA: Manchester United’s offer to Bournemouth was in region of £20m, a bid that was described as a ‘joke’ for a player with his experience and quality.

Bournemouth are aware the player may want to move but they look set to dig their heels in in a bid to keep him. Very much watch this space on this one.

Fans are waiting on tenterhooks for developments in the pursuit of Bournemouth striker Joshua King… but United are passing the time by unveiling their latest signing.

Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, 20, talked of a ‘dream come true’ as he signed.

Lots of disappointments pending for Premier League sides as rivals dig their heels in about letting players go so late in the window.

This time one of Tottenham’s striker targets has been taken off the market by his club, Real Sociedad. Back to the drawing board for Jose Mourinho and his scouts…

‘Frank Lampard just addressed the media and kept it short and to the point when asked if he expected ins and outs before the deadline.

‘No ins means no outs,’ Lampard said. For Olivier Giroud, his hopes of leaving today could be over.

Another teenager catching the eye in the Football League this season is Jude Bellingham as Manchester United continue to push for his signature.

Reports this afternoon that United ‘have failed with a £20million offer’ as the deadline draws ever closer.

The 17-year-old has established himself with Rochdale and has become one of the most sought-after teenagers in the Football League.

Now Wolves look like they are closing in on his signature.

There was the arrival of Sander Berge yesterday and Chris Wilder has got another deal over the line today with the capture of striker Richairo Zivkovic.

This one is going to be very tough for Cedric Bakambu to get over.

The 28-year-old was on a plane and in the air on his way for a medical… before the Catalan club had a change of heart and axed the deal. Ouch.

There were rumblings earlier in the day that Manchester United held talks with the Belgian winger but he has got his wish and sealed a return to Atletico Madrid, albeit on loan until the end of the season.

Barcelona’s building for the future has continued with the imminent capture of Francisco Trincao.

The 20-year-old will join the Spanish giants in the summer after they agreed a £26.1million transfer from Portuguese side Braga.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted earlier today he is not hopeful of landing a striker but it is not through a lack of trying.

An approach for Southampton’s Danny Ings didn’t progress that far with the Saints marching on with him leading their attack.

Slaven Bilic is attempting to bolster West Brom’s hopes of reaching the Premier League by adding to his attacking options with Hull’s Kamil Grosicki.

Big day of exits for Hull with Grosicki already gone and Jarrod Bowen expected to follow…

The arrival of Erling Braut Haaland at Dortmund has triggered a shake-up at Borussia Dortmund and Paco Alcacer is the one to make way as he heads to LaLiga.

Bennett, who has fallen out of favour under Nuno Espírito Santo, will provide cover for Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, while also providing an experienced option if Brendan Rodgers opts for a back three.

Bit of news from the continent as it has emerged that Ivan Rakitic has ‘decided to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona’ this month.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp and was attracting plenty of interest.

Steven Gerrard has added to his attacking options for the second half of the campaign with the arrival of the son of Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi.

Twenty-one-year-old Ianis Hagi will take the No 7 shirt at Ibrox.

We brought you news of reports earlier in the day that Tottenham were growing increasingly hopeful of bringing Gareth Bale back – but Sportsmail has been told by his agent that the 30-year-old will not be departing Spain today.

Marcos Rojo is determined to come back to Manchester United and revive his career once his loan spell with Estudiantes is over, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits.

It seems a long road back for the defender at Old Trafford if and when he does return.

The 21-year-old has swapped Villa Park for Pride Park and is expected to develop with the team’s Under-23 side to continue his development.

Mikel Arteta makes at least one move on transfer deadline day as Arsenal complete the signing of Cedric Soares on a loan until the end of the season.

Not the news Crystal Palace fans are waiting for but a move for West Brom’s highly-rated right back Nathan Ferguson is still to be completed as Sportsmail understands a fitness issue is delaying the move.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just been quizzed on the club’s rejected bid for striker Joshua King and he does not sound all that hopeful they will make progress on it.

‘I don’t think we’ll do any more business, no… January has always been difficult and it’s not just something you do like that. I am not sure, I don’t expect any more business to be done. I don’t think anything is going to happen.’

Steve Bruce may have had no joy in bringing a new player in but he could be waving Christian Atsu off before the deadline as the winger ponders loan move options in the Championship.

Our man on the ground in the north east, Craig Hope, has just heard from Steve Bruce that Newcastle were rebuffed in their attempts to sign a midfielder for a club record £40m fee.

Talk about flying up the footballing pyramid! Sam McCallum was in Jamie Vardy’s academy just 18 months ago and now he is in the Premier League.

Sportsmail understands that the 33-year-old will not be granted his wish to leave unless the Blues make a breakthrough in signing a replacement before the deadline.

Looks set to be a long and frustrating day for the Frenchman.

We brought you news last night that Bournemouth had rejected Manchester United’s approach for Josh King but this one does not seem completely out of the question based on what Eddie Howe just said.

Tottenham have made no secret of their desire to bolster their attacking options before the deadline and they are reported to have made a ‘breakthrough’ on a deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the club.

With cash soon to be burning a hole in their pocket, Hull have wasted no time in stepping up their search for a replacement for West Ham-bound Jarrod Bowen as Marcus Maddison prepares to step up a division.

Manchester United have turned to Yannick Carrasco to improve their attacking options but the Belgium international has his eyes fixed on a move elsewhere which could pose complications with just hours left until the deadline.

The former Manchester United prodigy looks set to be let go and Sportsmail understands that he will agree a short-term loan deal to drop down to the Championship as he bids to get his career back on track.

This one has taken plenty of twists and turns but the in-demand Hull City attacker appears to be on his way to east London, rather than south London, after the Hammers stumped up a bigger offer to get him.

With seven Premier League titles between them, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani know what it takes to make to make a success out of a move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United and both have been impressed with Bruno Fernandes.

United fans still hopeful he is not the last new face to arrive before the deadline…

The Welshman’s time at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga has not exactly gone to plan and it is reported Chelsea are going to cut his time in Germany short… to send him on another loan.

It has proven a nightmare spell for Germany midfielder Emre Can since he swapped Liverpool for Juventus.

But that stint now looks to be coming to an end with a return home in the works.

An outgoing this morning from Chelsea as Sportsmail’s Jack Gaughan informs us that right back Tariq Lamptey is down at Brighton completing the second part of his medical in a deal worth £4.5million.

The Spurs midfielder is wanted by teams across Europe and it seems a deadline day departure from White Hart Lane could well be on the cards for the Kenya international.

Fresh pictures of Burnley’s new signing Josh Brownhill this morning after his £9m move from Championship side Bristol City. The new No 8 could make his debut this weekend against Arsenal at Turf Moor.

New day, fresh start 💪

⁦@Brownhill10⁩ pic.twitter.com/tIzmMJVPTC

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle are all in pursuit of the man who has 17 goals in 32 games in all competitions for Hull this season.

He seems set to have a big decision to make today. West Ham, at present, seem to be the most hopeful about signing him.

Marko Arnautovic got his wish to leave West Ham last year and move to the Chinese Super League.

Yet after only a few months in the country, he wanted a return to the Hammers on deadline day and there was, apparently, a chance of it happening… but now flights out of China have been grounded due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton side have signed Aiden McGeady from Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. The signing was completed and announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

⏰ It’s officially #TransferDeadlineDay

Allow us to get business under way…

Welcome to The Valley, Aiden McGeady! #cafc pic.twitter.com/2Eea8MjlFR

Antonee Robinson left Everton for Wigan in July last year. Now, he is on the brink of a stunning transfer to Serie A, with AC Milan. The fee is set to be £10 – and Everton sold the USA international to Latics for £1.3m only six months ago.

Josh King played for Manchester United’s reserves under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and clearly made an impression because he returned for the 28-year-old in this window. Relegation-threatened Bournemouth, unsurprisingly, were not entertaining any talk of their top striker leaving.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to add to his attacking ranks on deadline day with Marcus Rashford out for a while with a back injury. A number of names are being linked, one being Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose, who was also of interest to Tottenham.

The Frenchman is pining for first-team football for the remainder of the season so that his place in the France squad doesn’t become at risk ahead of Euro 2020. Some reports say he may even stay away from training with Chelsea on Friday to try and get a departure.

This is one of the crazier stories emerging on deadline day. Newcastle youngster Matty Longstaff has six months to go on the deal he has at his boyhood club. It leaves him free to negotiate with teams in Europe and it seems Inter and AC Milan are both interested.

Yan Couto is a name that keeps emerging in January. First, Arsenal wanted him to replace Hector Bellerin. Then Barcelona entered the race for the 17-year-old but now, it looks like they could be gazumped by their former manager, Pep Guardiola.

Edinson Cavani has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the January window. But it appears a move to the MLS is on the cards, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami keen on bringing him to the United States.

It might have been a quiet window but Deadline Day always throws some thrills in our direction. Manchester United and Chelsea are both in pursuit of a striker, Tottenham have an audacious bid for Gareth Bale in mind and there will, I’m sure, be a couple of moves that completely take everyone by surprise.