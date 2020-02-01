Transfer news RECAP: Manchester United finally confirm £68m Bruno Fernandes move

With fewer than 48 hours until the deadline, teams across the continent are in frantic negotiations as they look to get their deals complete without the pressure of the clock against them.

It’s the penultimate day of the transfer window with still many sides battling it out for their mid-season targets before the end of the month.

Want to know who your club are looking to purchase? Follow our live transfer blog to find out as Sportsmail keeps you updated with all the latest news.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed ‘fantastic’ new signing Bruno Fernandes after he finally completed his £68million move from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old was announced as a United player on Thursday afternoon after putting pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

West Brom will this week urge FIFA to act against Barcelona as the Championship club have still not received compensation for youngster Louie Barry.

Danny Rose has joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the season from fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham.

Rose has been with Tottenham for the past 13 years but has had several run-ins with the club over contract disputes and famously gave an outspoken interview where he criticised their transfer policy.

Serie A outfit Roma have captured the £4.2million signing of highly-talented midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Sander Berge for a club record £22million from Belgian club Genk.

Hertha Berlin have announced the £23.5million signing of Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan just a day before the transfer window closes.

‘My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

‘For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

‘I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

‘A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.’

Manchester United have finally completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes in a £68million transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal midfielder, who was Sporting’s captain, has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford with an option for a further year after passing a medical

🔴 🤝 🇵🇹#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes!

Nottingham Forest are set to make a loan offer for Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle with an obligation to buy for £15million should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Edinson Cavani is set to STAY at Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season after his move to Atletico Madrid fell through, according to reports.

Cavani looked set to switch Paris for Madrid, but L’Equipe report that Atletico are unable to meet the financial requirements of PSG.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Barcelona midifelder Marcus McGuane two years after he left Arsenal for the Nou Camp, according to reports.

Lyle Taylor has long been admired by Brentford to the point not even his injury record this term is putting them off his trail.

In fairness, he has still netted seven goals from 13 games this term.

Danny Rose looks like he has played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur with the player at Tyneside ahead of completing a loan move to Newcastle United.

Rose has been with Tottenham since 2007 but has been deemed surplus to requirements under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Bowen had also been attracting interest from Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal but it is Crystal Palace who have pulled the trigger.

The 23-year-old has been in excellent form this term, scoring 17 goals for the Tigers.

The deal is not quite done yet though!

It’s pretty much complete though. He arrived for a medical today and has his United contract and tracksuit all prepared. Looks like we are moments away from this being confirmed.

I know Manchester United’s transfer strategy can be questionable at the best of times but just how far will they go to sign ‘anyone’ that resembles a striker?

It is all to replace the injured Marcus Rashford, who of course only got his chance at Old Trafford due to an injury crisis in the first team. There must be a kid in the United ranks somewhere who could do a job as good as Rondon, surely?

Southampton’s capture of Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham has given them options at full-back, and it looks like it has paved the way for Cedric Soares to leave the club.

He is out of contract in the summer and has been a target for Arsenal.

One position Tottenham have been desperate to bolster has been the midfield but in typical Spurs style they are leaving it late again.

Southampton skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as a target but rivals Arsenal are also keen, as are Everton.

Noni Madueke started his career at Spurs but has flourished in the PSV set-up and seems destined to break into the first-team.

Arsenal and Wolves are weighing up his situation before his value could eventually skyrocket following first team exposure.

Sheffield United’s stunning season means that naturally many top clubs are snooping around their stars, with John Fleck a target for Arsenal.

So what was the Blades midfielder’s response after being linked with the Gunners? ‘No chance’ – exactly what Sheffield United fans want to hear.

Marcos Rojo has not featured for Manchester United since November and has now returned to his native Argentina in an attempt to secure some first-team football.

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron is the current chairman of Estudiantes, and the move will give Rojo the chance to claim his place in the Argentina squad for the upcoming Copa America.

And while Lazio are busy shopping for some January sales in London, they may also stop by in the west of the capital and pop into Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud is also on their radar, but the France striker is also still subject of interest from Spurs.

It’s been a few years since we last heard from Salomon Kalou in the Premier League… eight in fact following his days at Chelsea.

But the 34-year-old could be in line for a shock return to the top flight, with the Hammers assessing a possible move for the striker who is set to fall further down Jurgen Klinsmann’s pecking order at Hertha Berlin.

Florenzi might be Roma captain but that has not prevented him from seeing his first-team chances dry up at the Stadio Olimpico.

But after admitting he was not ready emotionally to leave his boyhood club, he is set to pen a short term move to Valencia.

Chelsea’s options to sign a striker are dwindling and it appears many of their eggs (if not all of them) now hinge on Dries Mertens.

He could be theirs for an absolute bargain price of £6m, but Napoli are still weighing up whether to sell the Belgian whose contract is up in the summer.

Chris Smalling is currently on loan at Roma from Manchester United and appears to have impressed enough to convince the Serie A side to land him on a permanent deal.

Sportsmail caught up with Roma’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi for an exclusive interview.

Barcelona have spent the latter stages of this transfer looking for someone to fill a Luis Suarez shaped hole in attack.

So of course they have just confirmed they are allowing a forward to leave the club, with Carles Perez off to Serie A.

Parrott is not yet deemed ready to step up for regular first-team action at Tottenham, but the Republic of Ireland international is highly rated at White Hart Lane.

Given the striker problems facing Jose Mourinho, with Harry Kane out injured, Spurs are still uncertain over letting the 17-year-old leave on loan.

It’s just a case of waiting for Manchester United’s confirmation of the deal to sign Bruno Fernandes now.

But it’s always a good sign of a player’s character when he is left emotional at departing a team, isn’t it? I’ve always thought it shows he can develop a bond with team-mates, the fans, the club’s traditions etc.

Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota… Wolves know a good Portuguese player when they see one.

And there is now another one through the door with the West Midlands club confirming the arrival of Daniel Podence.

Carter-Vickers spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke before being recalled by Spurs.

The United States international seems like he is ready to get involved in a battle against relegation from the Championship.

As desperate as Barcelona seem to land a striker, Loren Moron is not on their radar despite his impressive tally of 15 goals this season.

Tadic and Richarlison are still on their shortlist, and as mentioned earlier I still think you can’t rule out Romario and Stoichkov either.

Jerome Boateng’s days at Bayern Munich already look numbered and that was before he slapped team-mate Leon Goretzka in the face.

However, Bayern will block his exit this month at least as they fight to deal with a small squad.

Arsenal seem to have spent their January shopping for deals in Brazil, and who can blame them when they are picking up gems like Gabriel Martinelli these days.

Bruno Guimaraes is one they have missed out on though…

This will be a big statement of intent from Sheffiled United with the likes of Liverpool having previously targeted the Genk star.

He may not be the last arrival at the Blades in this window either…

And while Wells is on his way out of Turf Moor to Ashton Gate, heading in the other direction is Josh Brownhill.

It’s going to be a manic deadline day for Barcelona who are still struggling to nail down a short term replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.

Trying to cash in on Philippe Coutinho is the latest plan (and that has its fault), but it’s getting to the point where I wouldn’t be surprised if they called Romario or Hristo Stoichkov out of retirement.

Never seems to be a quiet moment when Maurco Icardi is about. His high profile Inter Milan exit to Paris-Saint Germain on loan after a messy fallout at the San Siro has been followed by the Argentine impressing in the French capital.

So much so, that Juventus have had their head turned, as they weigh up the option of a permanent move.

Wells will undergo a medical today with a view to completing his move, in what will be a big blow to QPR.

The Hoops had hoped to bring back Wells on a permanent basis, but Bristol City have stolen a march and look to have got their man.

Just the sort of player who ticks the Chris Wilder boxes. He’s a centre-back who can play across the backline, which makes him handy in an attacking sense too.

That’s not all with the Blades though who are also keeping tabs on Sander Berge from Genk.

You can tell we are getting closer to the deadline when we get mad news like this popping up.

Adebayor hasn’t played in the Premier League for four years but the former Arsenal and Tottenham striker is still an option – and the good news is signing him doesn’t even carry a deadline concern.

Could still prove too little too late for David Beckham’s new franchise across the pond, but you can’t fault their ambition.

The only thing that looks nailed on at this stage is that Edinson Cavani will no longer be a Paris Saint-Germain player by the time we reach February.