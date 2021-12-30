Transfer Portal Opens for Preseason All-American Defensive Back

Brandon Joseph, a preseason All-American safety for Northwestern, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Joseph had 80 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups, and one sack in his third year with the Wildcats.

This follows a 2020 season in which he made 52 tackles, six interceptions, and eight pass breakups while earning multiple first-team All-American honors.

Joseph wrote, “Northwestern gave me the opportunity to showcase my skills at the highest level in the Big Ten.”

“I’ll be eternally grateful for that chance.”

