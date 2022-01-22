Travis Dye, a star Oregon running back, has announced his transfer plans.

Travis Dye, the Oregon running back, signed a transfer agreement last week.

After a week, he’s already announced the next chapter.

Dye will remain in the Pac-12 for the 2022 season.

The junior tailback will join Lincoln Riley’s team at USC.

“Welcome to the show,” the Trojans wrote on Twitter after announcing Dye’s addition.

Dye is coming off a fantastic season at Oregon.

He rushed for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns on 211 carries during the 2021 season.

Because Dye will be staying in the conference, this news must be painful for Oregon.

It’s unclear what Dye’s role in Riley’s offense will be, but we’re sure the offensive-minded coach has something in mind for him.