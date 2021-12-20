Travis Kelce, a tight end, faces a major roster decision by the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, had his best game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Now there’s a chance he won’t be able to play in the Chiefs’ next game.

Kelce was placed on the team’s reserveCOVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The announcement comes just four days after the Chiefs beat the Rams 34-28 in overtime in Los Angeles.

Kelce has been vaccinated, so he could still play this Sunday.

As long as he’s asymptomatic, he could be back and ready to play when the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

