Travis Kelce identifies the Chiefs’ most vexing loss.

Travis Kelce names the Chiefs’ most vexing loss.

Since Andy Reid took over as head coach in 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs have won a lot of games.

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been a part of some heartbreaking losses, one of which stands out.

Kelce was asked how it felt to lose the AFC Championship Game to the Cincinnati Bengals on PFT Live on Friday.

He went on to say that while the loss was painful, it was nothing compared to losing Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Getting there and then losing it the way we did is going to hurt for the rest of my life,” Kelce said.

In Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs were favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but their offense struggled to move against the Buccaneers’ defense, and the game ended in a 31-9 blowout loss.

