Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end, has received some good news.

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end, has received good news.

The Kansas City Chiefs are regaining their health at a crucial time.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is expected to be activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list this Wednesday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Kelce is expected to practice with the Chiefs today, according to Rapoport.

That’s a good indication that he’s close to 100%.

Kelce was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list last week, forcing him to miss the Steelers’ game on Sunday.

Despite the fact that Kelce was not on the field for the Chiefs this past weekend, the offense still managed to score 36 points in a rout.

With six receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Byron Pringle led the Chiefs’ passing attack.

Chiefs Receive Good News About Star TE Travis Kelce

Chiefs Receive Good News About Star TE Travis Kelce