Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end, is said to have made an official decision.

The Chiefs are said to have made an official decision on tight end Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday without a key component of their offense.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, two of the best wide receivers in the NFL, were placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list earlier this week.

Hill passed his protocol test and was cleared to play on Saturday.

Kelce, on the other hand, was kept in the program despite a second positive test.

The Chiefs had hoped that he would be able to test negative in time to play on Sunday morning, but their hopes were dashed.

Kelce did not clear protocols this morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As a result, he will be unable to participate in today’s game against the Steelers.

