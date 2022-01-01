Travis Kelce’s Alabama Tweet Has Gone Viral

Check out Travis Kelce’s viral tweet about Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide won the Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday afternoon, defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Alabama scored first and never looked back, scoring a touchdown on their first drive.

The Crimson Tide out-gained the Bearcats 482-218 at the line of scrimmage.

The Tide won 27-6, putting them in the national championship game for the second time.

Alabama’s performance on Friday, however, did not impress everyone.

Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, made it clear that he didn’t think Alabama played particularly well.

“However, let us be honest….

Tonight, Bama failed to impress.

On Twitter, Kelce said, “They played well enough.”

Look: Travis Kelce’s Tweet About Alabama Is Going Viral

Look: Travis Kelce’s Tweet About Alabama Is Going Viral