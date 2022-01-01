Travis Kelce’s Remarks Reverberate Throughout College Football

Travis Kelce’s Comments Draw Reaction From The College Football World

Alabama won 27-6 against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday.

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, shared his thoughts on the Cotton Bowl shortly after it ended.

Alabama’s performance, according to the Cincinnati native, did not impress him.

“But let’s be honest….

Tonight, Bama did not impress anyone.

Kelce wrote on Twitter, “They played well enough.”

The sports world, as one might expect, slammed Kelce for making such a statement.

One fan responded, “Tweet through it.”